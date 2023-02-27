The letters from the Beyond – The one from Christy Mathewson to Víctor Aaron González / Las cartas desde el Más Allá – La de Christy Mathewson a Víctor Aaron González

My admired Víctor: I’ll tell you the truth, I have been in this baseball game for 124 years, and I never knew of a baseball player as beloved as you in such a short time, since you barely started in 2016.

As I hope you already know, I pitched in the Major Leagues, with the New York Giants, from 1901 until 1916, that is, I retired, exactly one hundred years before you debuted with the Dodgers around this time.

I used to pitch my fast ball up to more than a hundred miles. Imagine that in those early years of the 20th century, there was a popular saying in New York, applied to situations that produced a lot of fear: “That’s more dangerous than standing there and hitting Christy Mathewson!”.

As for you, what your manager, Dave Roberts, is very excited about is how you set up on the mound. He has pondered your victory in the 2020 World Series, which helped the Los Angeles team beat the Rays, and which was saved by the other Mexican, also a lefty like you, Julio Urías.

What Robert says about you is true, it seems that you go with the ball to home plate to put it where you need it.

In addition, you are magnificent in other defensive activities, which you demonstrated with that double play, achieved through a violent line drive to your right side, whose ball you caught with good effort, to throw to second, where they made the other out.

At 27, you have no fewer than 10 more seasons of chance as a pitcher. And it is to be hoped that the forced rest of 2022, due to the elbow operation, has been opportune and will return you to baseball with the winning pitches.

Total: Your World Series record, 1-0, 2.45.

You must already know the old baseball adage: “Lefty throw strikes don’t change it.” Well, the Dodgers, with Urías and you, have a factory of Mexican strikes, which, of course, have the same value in the Majors.

As for me, I like how Julio and you take the competition and the show seriously, giving them the respect they deserve. That also offers Mexico a casting vote on the game.

You know how to behave like a big leaguer, I hope you also know how to make a good comeback, after the elbow intervention, and I wish you more victories in the World Series, you deserve them.

I know that in training sessions in Glendale, doctors and trainers keep you under constant surveillance, to guarantee a triumphant return.

Take it patiently so that everything is successful. In professional baseball, patience often means more than a good arm or power at bat. I was also injured a few times. I understand.

Good luck, Victor. Hugs, Christy.

————–Español—————-

Las cartas desde el Más Allá – La de Christy Mathewson a Víctor Aaron González

Mi admirado Víctor: Te digo la verdad, estoy en ésto del beisbol hace 124 años, y nunca supe de un pelotero tan querido como tú en tan poco tiempo, ya que comenzaste, apenas, en 2016.

Como espero ya sepas, lancé en Grandes Ligas, con los Gigantes de Nueva York, desde 1901, hasta 1916, o sea, que me retiré, exactamente cien años antes de que debutaras con los Dodgers por estas alturas.

Yo tiraba la recta hasta a más de cien millas. Imagínate que por aquellos años iniciales del Siglo XX, había un dicharacho popular en Nueva York, aplicado a las situaciones que producían mucho miedo: “¡Eso es más peligroso que pararse ahí a batearle a Christy Mathewson!”.

En cuanto a tí, lo que tiene muy entusiasmado a tu mánager, Dave Robert, es cómo te dispones en la lomita. Él ha ponderado tu victoria en la Serie Mundial 2020, que ayudó al equipo de Los Ángeles a vencer a los Rays, y la cual fue salvada por el otro mexicano, también zurdo como tú, Julio Urías.

Lo que dice Robert de tí es cierto, parece que te vas con la pelota hasta home para ponerla donde la necesitas.

Además, eres magnífico en las otras actividades defensivas, lo que demostraste con aquel dobleplay, logrado mediante violenta línea a tu costado derecho, cuya bola capturaste con buen esfuerzo, para tirar a segunda, donde hicieron el otro out.

A los 27 años, tienes no menos de 10 temporadas más de posibilidades como lanzador. Y es de esperarse que el descanso obligado de 2022, por la operación en el codo, haya sido oportuno y te devuelva al beisbol con los lanzamientos ganadores.

Total: tu record en Series Mundiales, 1-0, 2.45.

Ya debes conocer el viejo adagio del beisbol: “Zurdo que tire strikes no lo cambies”. Pues, los Dodgers, con Urías y contigo, cuentan con una fábrica de strikes mexicanos, los cuales tienen, por supuesto, el mismo valor en las Mayores.

En cuanto a mí, me agrada cómo Julio y tú toman en serie la competencia y el espectáculo, brindándoles el respeto que merecen. Eso también ofrece a México un voto de calidad en la pelota.

Sabes conducirte como bigleaguer, espero también sepas lograr un buen regreso, tras la intervención codeana, y te deseo más victorias en Series Mundiales, las mereces.

Ya sé que en los entrenamientos de Glendale, médicos y trainers te tienen bajo permanente vigilancia, para garantizarse el regreso triunfal.

Tómalo con paciencia para que todo sea exitoso. En el beisbol profesional, la paciencia muchas veces significa más que un buen brazo o poder al bate. Yo también estuve lesionado en unas cuantas oportunidades. Te comprendo.

Buena suerte, Víctor. Un abrazo, Christy.

