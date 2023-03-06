The letters from the Beyond.- The one from Enrique Fonseca to Ethan Gabriel Salas / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Enrique Fonseca a Ethan Gabriel Salas

My admired Ethan: When you have as many conditions for baseball as you, you have to take care of only one person, that is, yourself. I’m telling you, not because you’re bad people, but on the contrary, you’re such a good boy that you can damage your abilities without realizing it.

It has happened many times. That is to say, inexperienced young people, sure of their extraordinary possibilities, abuse how to use them, and for this reason they have to leave the environment very early. My advice is: Take care of yourself as much as possible and pay as much attention as possible to what the manager, coaches and trainers indicate.

In case you don’t know, I was one of the two catchers of the Venezuelan heroes of 1941 in Havana. The other was Guillermo Vento. We played once each and I think that daily rest was very good, because he kept us rested and fit.

Of course none of those players had had your coaches since the Academies. We were products of what we invented ourselves. Nor, of course, was there money today. Go figure! just for signing, the Padres paid you, at 16 years of age, five million 600 thousand dollars.

If they had told me that they were going to give me such a sum, I would have gone crazy.

But you are a very special catcher, in a very special time, who has fallen into the hands of a very special organization.

The Padres are the major league team that has made the most notable moves of late. They signed Xander Bogaerts, retained Manny Machado, and refused to release Juan Soto and Josh Hader. In addition, they have shown that they do not need any Fernando Tatis.

And now, in you, they have the most amazing prospect, because, as a left-handed hitter, you hit the ball with equal ease to righties and lefties, using a natural swing, with impressive fluidity. Plus, you’re the quickest catcher to release the ball when you throw to the bases.

That’s what Padres scouts say. And here what those of “Baseball America” report:

“Ethan Salas, who is six foot tall and weighs 148 pounds, is a native of Caracas, Venezuela (this is a mistake, since your parents are Venezuelan, but you were born in Kissimee, Florida).

“His body is promising, because of his athleticism. For his age, 16, he possesses immense receiving skills. He stays very still after home plate, directs pitchers very well, blocks with excellent technique and not only throws to the bases quickly, but also puts the ball where it should be.”

My dear Ethan: In this Hereafter, which you call Beyond, we know that you are going to have a long career, full of World Series. Enjoy it… Enrique.

————–Español————–

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Enrique Fonseca a Ethan Gabriel Salas

Mi admirado Ethan: Cuando uno tiene tántas condiciones para el beisbol como tú, hay que cuidarse de una sola persona, es decir, de uno mismo. Te lo digo, no porque seas mala gente, sino por todo lo contrario, eres tan buen muchacho, que puedes dañar tus habilidades sin darte cuenta.

Ha ocurrido muchas veces. Es decir, los jóvenes inexpertos, seguros de sus posibilidades extraordinarias, abusan de cómo usarlas, y por eso tienen que irse del ambiente muy temprano. Mi consejo es: Cuídate cuanto puedas y atiende al máximo lo que indiquen el mánager, los coaches y los trainers.

Por si lo ignoras, fui uno de los dos catchers de los héroes venezolanos de 1941 en La Habana. El otro fue Guillermo Vento. Jugábamos una vez cada uno y creo que ese reposo diario fue muy bueno, porque nos mantuvo descansados y en forma.

Por supuesto que ninguno de aquellos peloteros había tenido los entrenadores de ustedes desde las Academias. Éramos producto de lo que inventábamos nosotros mismos. Tampoco, desde luego, existía el dinero de hoy día. ¡Imagínate! sólo por firmar, los Padres te pagaron, a los 16 años de edad, cinco millones 600 mil dólares.

Si me hubieran dicho que me iban a entregar una suma así, me hubiera vuelto loco.

Pero tú eres un catcher muy especial, en una época muy especial, que has caído en poder de una organización muy especial.

Los Padres son el equipo de las Mayores que ha hecho más notables movimientos en los últimos tiempos. Firmaron a Xander Bogaerts, retuvieron a Manny Machado, y se negaron a salir de Juan Soto y de Josh Hader. Además, han demostrado que no les hace falta alguna Fernando Tatis.

Y ahora, en tí, tienen al prospecto más asombroso, porque, bateador zurdo, les sacas la bola con igual facilidad a derechos que a zurdos, utilizando un swing natural, de fluidez impresionante. Además, eres el cátcher que más pronto suelta la bola cuando tiras a las bases.

Eso dicen scouts de los Padres. Y aquí lo que reportan los de “Baseball América”:

“Ethan Salas, quien mide seis pies y pesa 148 libras, es nativo de Caracas, Venezuela (ésto es un error, ya que tus padres son venezolanos, pero naciste en Kissimee, Florida).

“Su cuerpo es prometedor, por atlético. Para su edad, 16 años, posee inmensas habilidades de receptor. Se mantiene muy quieto tras el home, dirige muy bien a los lanzadores, bloquea con excelente técnica y no sólo tira rápidamente a las bases, sino que también pone la pelota donde debe ser”.

Mi estimado Ethan: En este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, sabemos que vas a tener una larga carrera, plena de Series Mundiales. Disfrútala… Enrique.

