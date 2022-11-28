The letters from the Beyond.- The one from Hank Aaron to the dogs / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Hank Aaron a los perreadores

From Beyond, November 28, 2022.

Young Doggies:

It seems fair to me if you think that Barry Bonds, whom I love as a godson, has been the most accused and most hated bigleaguer in history.

They accuse him of lying to the United States Congress, of consuming drugs to enhance his offense, of interfering in investigations into his possible crimes, of mocking journalists by not showing up at press conferences called weeks before.

They accuse Barry of being unfriendly and of doing baseball a lot of harm, as a sport and as a show, due to that way of being.

However, and without trying to justify his behavior, he did not do as much damage to our game, especially to the Major Leagues, as you do with such dogging and related things.

A large part of today’s big leaguers, and especially the Latin American ones, look like a string of drunkards in the early hours of a Sunday in town.

I mean, because of the movements they make, all crazy, ridiculous, in bad taste; from the dyed blonde, white, red or blue hair, for the looseness of the bat towards Heaven, for the gestures of spoiled children towards the dugout of the opponents.

They look poor in spirit and preparation, young dogs.

Why instead of copying such insults to entertainment and sports, don’t they copy Aaron Judge?

If Judge hits out a ball, even if it’s the 62nd home run of the season, he trots earnestly over the bases, head down, looking toward the ground. If he celebrates, it’s after he gets to the dugout.

That is respect for opposing players, for the public, for baseball. I hit 755 home runs and retired without knowing what perreo was. Had I met him, he would have rejected me, as repugnant, unnecessary, ridiculous, and disrespectful to his teammates from the opposing club.

You, the Latin American youth of today, do not respect what gives you a good life and economic security, you do not respect something as respectable as baseball.

And, if you don’t give the game the place he deserves, who is going to do it?

Possibly the response to this humble letter is more taunting, more ridiculous, more disaster for no reason, because you have come into this world with brains of such minimal activity, that you assume that is the most convenient.

Well, no! It’s the least convenient for everyone. And when I say “everyone”, I mean baseball players, other direct and indirect baseball workers, spectators at the stadium, on radio and television, all of us who have to do with this wonderful sport.

I wish you the best, but I can’t supply it, you have to believe it yourself… Hank.

—————Español—————

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Hank Aaron a los perreadores

Más Allá, noviembre 28, 2022.

Jóvenes perreadores:

Me parece justo si piensan, que Barry Bonds, a quien quiero como un ahijado, ha sido el bigleaguer más acusado y más odiado en la historia.

Lo acusan de mentirle al Congreso de Estados Unidos, de consumir sustancias para mejorar su ofensiva, de interferir en las investigaciones sobre sus posibles delitos, de burlarse de los periodistas al no presentarse en conferencias de prensa convocadas semanas antes.

Acusan a Barry de antipático y de hacerle mucho mal al beisbol, como deporte y como espectáculo, debido a esa manera de ser.

Sin embargo, y sin intentar justificar su comportamiento, él no hizo tanto mal a nuestro juego, especialmente al de Grandes Ligas, como lo hacen ustedes con el tal perreo y anexas.

Gran parte de los bigleaguers actuales, y especialmente los latinoamericanos, parecen una cuerda de borrachitos en la madrugada de un domingo de pueblo.

Digo, por los movimientos que hacen, todos disparatados, ridículos, de mal gusto; por las melenas teñidas de rubio, de blanco, de rojo o de azul, por la soltadera del bate hacia el Cielo, por lo gestos de niños malcríados hacia el dugout de los contrarios.

Se ven pobres de espíritu y de preparación, jóvenes perreadores.

¿Por qué en vez de copiar tales insultos al espectáculo y al deporte, no copian a Aaron Judge?

Si Judge saca un bola, así sea el jonrón 62 de la temporada, trota con seriedad sobre las bases, mientras, cabeza baja, ve hacia el suelo. Si celebra, es después que llega al dugout.

Eso es respeto a los peloteros contrarios, al público, al beisbol. Yo disparé 755 jonrones y me retiré sin saber lo que era perreo. De haberlo conocido, lo habría rechazado, por repugnante, por innecesario, por ridículo, por falta de respeto a los compañeros de club adversario.

Ustedes, los jóvenes latinoamericanos de hoy día, no respetan lo que les da dado buena vida y seguridad económica, no respetan algo tan respetable como el beisbol.

Y, si no le dan ustedes el sitial que merece, ¿quién o quiénes van a hacerlo?

Posiblemente la respuesta a esta humilde carta sea más perreo, más ridiculeces, más desastre porque sí, porque ustedes han venido a este mundo con cerebros de tan mínima actividad, que suponen eso es lo más conveniente.

Pues, ¡no!, es lo que menos conviene a todos. Y cuando digo “a todos”, me refiero a peloteros, otros trabajadores directos e indirectos del beisbol, espectadores en el estadio, por radio y televisión, a cuantos tenemos qué ver con este maravilloso deporte.

Les deseo lo mejor, pero no puedo suministrarlo, deben creárselo ustedes mismos… Hank.

