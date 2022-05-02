The Letters from the Beyond.- The one from Pud Galvina Justin Verlánder / Las Cartas desde El Más Allá.- La de Pud Galvina Justin Verlánder

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Dude Justin…: Let me introduce myself. I am the second pitcher in history with the most complete games, 646 of 688 that I started, second only to the teacher, Cy Young, 749 of 815.

Why am I writing to you? Well, because, apparently, that specialty, that of the full game, will soon disappear.

You have started 458 times and have only finished 26, while another good pitcher at the moment, Jacob deGrom, has only thrown four completers of the 148 he has started.

And something more remarkable still, the Mexican Julio Urías does not know what the honeys of the work are from top to bottom, because he has zero complete games, and he has already started 74.

All of this reminds me of Luis Tiant, when the manager went to get him out and he threw the ball into the stands and his glove into center field, of course in protest. Tiant pitched 187 complete games of the 484 he started.

I think the last pitcher notable for the amount of his complete games was Roy Halladay, who, by the way, used to say…: “When I can’t throw the complete game, I seem to owe it to the fans and to my team.”

Halladay, a two-time Cy Young winner, finished his 16-year-old career in 2013 with a 67-for-390 completion. He had the most first-to-last innings in his time.

The others with the highest number of complete games in those years were Randy Johnson, 54; Livan Hernandez, 50; Curt Schilling, 49, and CC Sabathia, 38.

In his 390 appearances, Halladay won 203 times, with 105 losses and a 3.38 ERA. He gave up strikeouts to 2,117 and walked 564, in 2,749.1 innings. He was a complete labors leader in seven campaigns.

Also, with the Phillies, he authored the 20th perfect game in history, when on May 29, 2010, he beat the Marlins, 1-0.

He was inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame in 2019, with 363 votes, which was 85.4%.

Anyway, my friend Justin, it’s my nostalgia for that time, when it was an insult that they didn’t let you finish your game.

Now you, from the fifth inning, come to the bullpen every so often to see if the guy who’s going to relieve you warms up.

He has changed the game. Imagine if it has changed! That you earn 33 million dollars per season, while the most they paid me was three thousand.

But “to whom Pope God gives it, let Saint Peter tell him, amen”.

Enjoy your profession and your money. Forget full games… Hugs, Pud.

La de Pud Galvina Justin Verlánder

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Amigo Justin…: Me presento. Soy el segundo lanzador en la historia con más juegos completos, 646 de 688 que abrí, solo superado por el maestro, Cy Young, 749 de 815.

¿Por qué te escribo? Pues, debido a que, por lo visto, pronto desaparecerá esa especialidad, la del juego completo.

Tú has abierto 458 veces y solamente has terminado 26, mientras que otro buen lanzador del momento, Jacob deGrom, apenas ha tirado cuatro completos, de los 148 que ha comenzado.

Y algo más notable aún, el mexicano Julio Urías no sabe lo que son las mieles de la labor desde arriba hasta abajo, porque tiene cero juegos completos, y ya ha abierto 74.

Todo ésto me recuerda a Luis Tiant, cuando el mánager fue a sacarlo y él tiró la pelota a las tribunas y su guante hasta el center field, desde luego en señal de protesta. Tiant lanzó 187 juegos completos de los 484 que comenzó.

Creo que el último lanzador notable por la cantidad de sus juegos completos, fue Roy Halladay, quien por cierto, solía decir…: “Cuando no puedo tirar el juego completo, me parece que le quedo debiendo a los fanáticos y a mi equipo”.

Halladay, ganador de dos Cy Young, terminó su carrera, de 16 años, en 2013, con 67 completos de 390. Fue quien logró más labores del primero al último inning en su época.

Los otros con mayor número de juegos completos en aquellos años, fueron, Randy Johnson, 54; Liván Hernández, 50; Curt Schilling 49 y CC Sabathia, 38.

En sus 390 apariciones, Halladay ganó 203 veces, con 105 derrotas y efectividad de 3.38. Dejó strikeouts a 2.117 y le regaló la base a 564, en 2.749.1 innings. Fue líder de labores completas en siete campañas.

Además, con los Phillies, fue autor del juego perfecto número 20 en la historia, cuando el 29 de mayo de 2010, venció a los Marlins, con pizarra de 1-0.

Fue elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown en 2019, con 363 votos, que fueron el 85.4%.

En fin, amigo Justin, son mis nostalgias de aquella época, cuando era un insulto que no dejaran terminar a uno su juego.

Ahora ustedes, desde el quinto inning ven a cada rato al bullpén a ver si calienta quien va a relevarlos.

Ha cambiado el juego. ¡Imagínate si ha cambiado!, que tu cobras 33 millones de dólares por temporada, mientras que a mí lo más que me pagaron fueron tres mil.

Pero “a quien Papa Dios se lo da, que San Pedro le diga, amén”.

Disfruta tu profesión y tu dinero. Olvídate de los juegos completos… Abrazos, Pud.

