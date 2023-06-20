The Man, The Myth, The Legend: Luis Arráez

Luis Arráez, a finalist for the 2022 American League LatinoMVP Award - Image Credit: Miami Marlins/MLB

MIAMI, FL — Let’s cut right to the chase: Luis Arráez is a hitting machine. The Marlins 26-year-old second baseman recorded five hits last night in Miami’s 11-0 win over Toronto at loanDepot Park — Arráez’s third five-hit game of 2023 (most in a single season in Marlins history), and is now batting .400 on the season.

YOU JUST WITNESSED HISTORY. LUIS ARRAEZ'S THIRD 5-HIT GAME IN A SEASON. #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/RdfeSpm2N0 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 20, 2023

Yes, a whopping .400 batting average: simply incredible in any way you’d like to put it. And about his five-hit performances, Arráez needs one more 5-5 game to tie the MLB all-time record for five-hit games in one season: each with four — Ty Cobb (1922), Stan Musial (1948), Tony Gwynn (1993), Ichiro Suzuki (2004).

“Anytime you’re mentioned with Ty Cobb, that’s pretty special,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “The way he’s doing it, up the middle, when we need it. A blowout game or non-blowout game. It’s special.”

Following his fifth hit of the night, Arráez received a massive ovation from the Marlins crowd of 12,226 with chants of “Louie! Louie! Louie!” and “MVP! MVP! MVP!”

“My hair stood up. I had to step away and take a deep breath,” Arráez said about the ovation. “I thank the fans who have come to support us and hopefully they will continue to do so.”

Essentially, Arráez, a native of San Felipe, Venezuela, who was a finalist for the 2022 American League LatinoMVP Award, has put Miami back on the map as a legitimate contender: 42-31 overall record, which currently holds a 2.5 game lead for the first NL Wild Card spot.

“Trust us, you gotta believe in the team” pic.twitter.com/t7nJAIocv9 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 20, 2023

“This is fun because we’re winning and everybody gets hits,” Arráez said. “I’m excited for this team. When we get to the clubhouse, we are a family.”

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports