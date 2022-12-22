The Mets armed to the teeth – Los Mets armado hasta los dientes

“What happiness! if someone tells you about a dish: Eat a lot of this, it will make you lose weight”… La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-

** Carlos Correa, Giants, Mets, or the 2022 Christmas scandal. To all of these, Steve Cohen continues to transfer millions of dollars of his immense fortune to the Flushing team… ** Now they have two millionaire shortstops, Correa and Francisco Lindor. In addition, they have brought together Brandon Nimo, Edwin Díaz, Adam Ottaviano, Justin Verlánder, David Róbertson and the debuting Japanese pitcher, Kodai Senga, who is the author of a no-hitter game in his country…

** On the 13th of this month, the Giants had signed the Puerto Rican from Ponce, pending physical examination, for 350 million dollars, for 13 seasons. But they backed off that negotiation, due to Carlos’s ailments in the waist… ** It was when Cohen said in Flushing: “Let them bring him to me, injured and all!”. And he hired him for 12 years for 315 million… ** Carlos has suffered numerous injuries. So many, that his average appearance per season is 111 games and he has never had more than 148 in 2021… ** The Mets have not yet presented Correa to the Big Apple press. They are expected to do it before the New Year… It will dawn and we will see!…

** Others signed for a topotochal of dollars: Mike Trout, 12 years for 426 million, 500 thousand, with the Angels; Mookie Betts, 12, for $365 million with the Dodgers; Aaron Judge, 360 million for nine seasons with the Yankees… It’s going well, guys, it’s going well!…

-o-o-o-

“It is wasted time to wish someone death, because we are all going to die. Nobody is saved here!”… Frankenstein.

-o-o-o-

** Aaron Judge revealed that Derek Jeter was his adviser to stay with the Yankees, with a lower contract than what he was offered in California… ** After asking his opinion, Jeter told him: “Becoming a legend of the Yankees does not have price. No one could pay for that”… ** Breaking News!: As I was writing this column yesterday, the Mets announced they had signed Venezuelan catcher Omar Narváez from Maracay, who will turn 31 in February. For two seasons, they will pay him $15 million. Narváez, a left-handed hitter, has left in his seven years as a big leaguer, with the White Sox, Mariners and Brewers, an average of .258, 51 home runs, 191 RBIs…

-o-o-o-

“For so many flowers that I have smelled at wakes, the dead already smell like flowers”… Joseph McKadew.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- The archive of these columns in Google if you enter by “sport unites us again”.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

————-Español—————

Los Mets armado hasta los dientes

“¡Que felicidad! si acerca de algún plato le dijeran a uno: Come mucho de ésto, que te adelgaza”… La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-

** Carlos Correa, Gigantes, Mets, o el escándalo navideño 2022. A todas éstas, Steve Cohen sigue trasladando millones de dólares de su inmensa fortuna al equipo de Flushing… ** Ahora tienen a dos shortstop multimillonarios, Correa y Francisco Lindor. Además, han reunido a Brandon Nimo, Edwin Díaz, Adam Ottaviano, Justin Verlánder, David Róbertson y el debutante lanzador japonés, Kodai Senga, quien es autor de un juego sin hit en su país…

** El 13 de este mes, los Gigantes habían firmado al puertorriqueño de Ponce, pendiente el examen físico, por 350 millones de dólares, para 13 temporadas. Pero echaron atrás esa negociación, por dolencias de Carlos en la cintura… ** Fue cuando Cohen dijo en Flushing: “¡Que me lo traigan, lesionado y todo!”. Y lo contrató para 12 años por 315 millones… ** Carlos ha sufrido numerosas lesiones. Tantas, que su promedio de apariciones por temporada es de 111 juegos y nunca ha tenido más que las 148 de 2021… ** Todavía los Mets no han presentado a Correa ante la prensa de La Gran Manzana. Se espera lo hagan antes del Año Nuevo… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!…

** Otros contratados por un topotochal de dólares: Mike Trout, 12 años por 426 millones, 500 mil, con los Angelinos; Mookie Betts, 12 años, por 365 millones con los Dodgers; Aaron Judge, 360 millones por nueve temporadas con los Yanquis… ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!…

-o-o-o-

“Es tiempo perdido desearle la muerte a alguien, porque todos vamos a morir. ¡Aquí no se salva nadie!”… Frankenstein.

-o-o-o-

** Aaron Judge reveló que Derek Jeter fue su consejero para que se quedara con los Yankees, con un contrato inferior al que le ofrecían en California… ** Tras pedirle opinión, Jeter le dijo: “Convertirte en una leyenda de los Yankees no tiene precio. Nadie podría pagar por eso”… ** ¡Última hora!: Cuando ayer enviaba esta columna, los Mets anunciaron haber firmado al receptor venezolano de Maracay, Omar Narváez, quien cumplirá sus 31 en febrero. Por dos temporadas, le pagarán 15 millones de dólares. Narváez, bateador zurdo, ha dejado en sus siete años de bigleaguer, con Medias Blancas, Marineros y Cerveceros, promedio de 258, 51 jonrones, 191 impulsadas…

-o-o-o-

“Por tantas flores que he olido en los velorios, ya los muertos me huelen a flores”… Joseph McKadew.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en Google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com