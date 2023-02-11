The Mets set a record tomorrow in the Super Bowl – Los Mets imponen record mañana en el Super Bowl

“I have dedicated myself to looking for the perfect man… and yes, I have found five of them, but none of them are interested in me, because each one is looking for the perfect woman”… La Pimpi.

Question of millions. Out of season and everything, the Mets will impose a record that is very difficult to match tomorrow Sunday: The owners of the team, Steve and Alexandra Cohen, have agreed to pay seven million dollars for a 30-second commercial in the first half of the Super Bowl number 57, to be held at the Glendale Arizona State Farm Stadium.

In that commercial, Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, and Edwin Diaz appear on the phone answering alleged Mets game ticket customers.

Super Bowl activities will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the game will begin at 6:30 p.m. between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Phoenix Eagles. In addition to the 75,000 spectators in the stadium, around 120 million will see the show on television. Now, to enter the stadium you have to pay about seven thousand dollars per ticket.

By the way, the biggest player fees this year will be paid by the Mets, 330 million, including luxury tax.

Western baseball. The Padres have built an extraordinary base of the rotation, signing the Japanese Yu Darvish, to retain him for six more years, for 108 million. And they already had Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell insured.

That National West Division should offer very good baseball this year, because the five teams have prepared to the maximum: Dodgers, Giants, Diamondbacks, Rockies and Padres.

Study before writing. A reader, amazed. rightly, he sends me this lie, published by an adventurer:

“Starting pitching used to be everything in baseball. Or at least, that’s how they sold it.

Let’s start at the end, nobody buys rumors, so nobody sells them. So the “sold” thing is an awkwardness of monumental size. And the “starting pitching” thing, of course, in baseball nothing “used to be everything”, because in this game, the team is the nine men on the field.

I ask the clueless person who insists on writing without knowing how to do it: How does a rotation play without anyone else? To begin with, all pitches would be passed balls and all hits would be hits.

Sir: Starting pitchers are nothing without catchers, infielders and oufielders. And I suggest, if he wants to write, study first… And there’s no reason.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

