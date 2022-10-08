The most desired Series is Yankees-Dodgers / La Serie más deseada es Yankees-Dodgers

I promise before God and humanity, that if the Cleveland team extends its postseason, I will continue to call them Indians. J.V.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – From the possibility of winners, I’m not ruling out any of the teams, because I shouldn’t.

In 1997, the Marlins got into the postseason as mere wild cards. And they won the World Series from the Indians in seven games.

Just six years later, in 2003, the same Marlins, again via wild cards, reached the World Series and beat the Yankees in six games.

But I do authorize myself to say that the most desired World Series is Dodgers-Yankees, because of the tradition and memories of Brooklyn with its Ebbets Field.

Now, the World Series that I suppose would be more spectacular is the Braves-Astros.

Those from Atlanta have the most spectacular roster.

Of course, the team that attracts the most attention is the Yankees, for more than one reason.

First, they are the unattainable leaders in World Series wins, 27, and World Series played, 40; in that lineup appears the current king of power, Aaron Judge; the Yankees can bring up to nine Latin American natives to the roster, Aroldis Chapman, Néstor Cortés, Domingo Germán, Luis Severino, Jonathan Loáisiga, Gleyber Torres, Marwin González, Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza; and they are the symbol team of the sport of the United States in the whole world, even beyond baseball.

But the October ball does not respect winning stories, or triumphant home run hits in seasons, or famous names for Hispanics, and even less so international fame.

Baseball everything is unpredictable, and of course, the results of the World Series much more so.

New this year is the pair of additional teams in the playoffs, one per league, bringing the total to 12, at least as of last night. But today there are 10, as was played until last year.

10 private series will be played, five from each League, including wild cards, divisional and championship. That has set the first game of the World Series for the night of Friday, October 28 and, if it goes to seven games, it will end on November 5.

Years ago, since the night games began in these classics, the cold in certain cities is very intense and bothers everyone in the stadiums.

Now, with possible action until Saturday, November 5, thermal coats will have to be worn if the Series comes to New York, Cleveland, Seattle, Philadelphia, St. Louis.

Do you remember the snow in Cléveland, during the 1997 Series?

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

La Serie más deseada es Yankees-Dodgers

Prometo ante Dios y la humanidad, que si el equipo de Cléveland alarga su postemporada, seguiré llamándolo Indios. J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – De la posibilidad de ganadores, no descarto a ninguno de los equipos, porque no debo.

En 1997, los Marlins se metieron en la postemporada como simples comodines. Y les ganaron la Serie Mundial a los Indios en siete juegos.

Apenas seis años después, en 2003, los mismos Marlins, otra vez vía comodines, llegaron hasta la Serie Mundial y la ganaron a los Yankees en seis fechas.

Pero sí me autorizo para opinar que la Serie Mundial más deseada es Dodgers-Yankees, por aquello de la tradición y los recuerdos de Brooklyn con su Ebbets Field.

Ahora, la Serie Mundial que supongo sería más espectacular, es la de Bravos-Astros.

Los de Atlanta tienen el róster más espectacular.

Por supuesto, el equipo que llama más la atención es el de los Yankees, por más un motivo.

Primeramente, son los líderes inalcanzables en Serie Mundiales ganadas, 27, y en Serie Mundiales jugadas, 40; en esa alineación aparece el actual rey del poder, Aaron Judge; los Yankees pueden llevar al róster hasta nueve nativos de Latinoamérica, Aroldis Chapman, Néstor Cortés, Domingo Germán, Luis Severino, Jonathan Loáisiga, Gleyber Torres, Marwin González, Oswaldo Cabrera y Oswald Peraza; y son el equipo símbolo del deporte de Estados Unidos en el mundo entero, incluso, más allá del beisbol.

Pero la pelota de octubre no respeta historias ganadoras, ni jonroneros triunfales en temporadas, ni nombres sonoros por hispanos y menos eso de la fama internacional.

El beisbol todo, es impredecible, y desde luego, los resultados de la Serie Mundial mucho más.

La novedad de este año es el par de equipos adicionales en los playoffs, uno por Liga, lo que lleva el total a 12, al menos hasta anoche. Pero ya hoy son 10, como se jugaba hasta el año pasado.

Se jugarán 10 series particulares, cinco de cada Liga, incluso comodines, divisionales y de campeonato. Eso ha hecho fijar el primer juego de la Serie Mundial para la noche del viernes 28 de octubre y, si va a siete juegos, terminará el cinco de noviembre.

Hace años, desde que comenzaron los juegos nocturnos en estos clásicos, que en ciertas ciudades el frío es muy intenso y molesta a todos en los estadios.

Ahora, con posible acción hasta el sábado cinco de noviembre, habrá que usar abrigos térmicos, si la Serie llega a Nueva York, Cléveland, Seattle, Philadelphia, San Luis.

¿Recuerdan la nieve en Cléveland, durante la Serie 1997?.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

