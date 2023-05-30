The Naranjeros without Hall of Fame – Los Naranjeros sin Salón de la Fama

“There is always madness in love, but there is always reason in that madness”… Anonymous.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please, send me your full name and the town or city from where you write. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

Jorge Figueroa M. from Hermosillo, opines: “Los Tomateros have a splendid Hall of Fame in Culiacán, where they show their achievements and trophies from the championships they have achieved. The orange farmers have not taken care to create something similar. Where are the trophies achieved and the history of our great players, where is the trophy that was made of silver, pure silver!, corresponding to the Caribbean Series won in 1976? The fans demand a Hall of Fame like the Tomateros. Let these directors of Naranjeros get their batteries!

Carlos Muñoz, from Santiago de Chile, asks: “Do big leaguers have to pay taxes for up to half of their fees?”

Friend Chalo: Hardly, because the economic advisors indicate the investments to pay less. For example, if they open jobs, the amounts of those obligations are lowered. On the other hand, in addition to their fees for playing, they receive other very good money, through performances in commercials, for signing autographs and selling souvenirs.

Eduardo Montiel of Houston asks: Were the Yankees the most valued team in 1973, when George Steinbrenner bought them for $10 million?

Friend Chalo: After CBS-TV sold the club to Steimbrenner, they reconsidered the money paid for certain arrangements and the investment was only eight million. And yes, the Yankees were the most valuable team.

San Diego’s Marilyn Hupton asks, “Why are Fernando Tatis Jr. insulted by crowds at so many stadiums, especially those assholes at Yankee Stadium?”

Amiga Lyn: He feels insulted, but they just yell “steroids, steroids”, you know why. Meanwhile, you have insulted tens of thousands of people by calling “those” who go to Yankee Stadium imbeciles. I inform you that when they pay for their ticket, they acquire the right to be able to shout “steroids” in the stadium.

José G. Salinas T. de Judibana, asks: “Have you moved to New York? Because the column dated there days ago.”

Friend Pepe: I am studying here the possibility of an excellent job that they have offered me. While the doctors try to establish if I will be able to, even with 94 years of age on top.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.



————–Español————–

Los Naranjeros sin Salón de la Fama

“Siempre hay locura en el amor, pero siempre hay razón en esa locura”… Anónimo.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

Jorge Figueroa M. de Hermosillo, opina: “Los Tomateros tienen en Culiacán un Salón de la Fama espléndido, donde muestran sus logros y trofeos de los campeonatos que han logrado. Los naranjeros no se han ocupado de crear algo similar. ¿Dónde están los trofeos logrados y la historia de nuestros grandes jugadores, dónde está el trofeo que era de plata, ¡pura plata!, correspondiente a la Serie del Caribe ganada en 1976? La afición exige un Salón de la Fama como el de los Tomateros. ¡Que se pongan las pilas estos directivos de Naranjeros!.

Carlos Muñoz, de Santiago de Chile, pregunta: “¿Los bigleaguers tienen que pagar Impuestos hasta por la mitad de sus honorarios?”

Amigo Chalo: Difícilmente, porque los consejeros económicos les indican las inversiones para pagar menos. Por ejemplo, si abren puestos de trabajo, les bajan las sumas de esas obligaciones. Por otra parte, además de sus honorarios por jugar, reciben otro muy buen dinero, vía actuaciones en comerciales, por firmas de autógrafos y venta de souvenirs.

Eduardo Montiel, de Houston, pregunta: ¿Eran los Yankees el equipo más valorado en 1973, cuando los compró George Steinbrenner por 10 millones de dólares?”

Amigo Chalo: Después que la CBS-TV vendió el club a Steimbrenner, reconsideraron el dinero pagado por ciertos arreglos y la inversión fue de sólo ocho millones. Y sí eran los Yankees el equipo de mayor valor.

Marilyn Hupton, de San Diego, pregunta: “¿Por qué los públicos de tantos estadios insultan a Fernando Tatis hijo, especialmente esos imbéciles de Yankee Stadium?”.

Amiga Lyn: Él se siente insultado, pero solo gritan “esteroides, esteroides”, ya sabes por qué. Mientras, tú sí has insultado a decenas de miles de personas, al llamar imbéciles a “esos” que van a Yankee Stadium. Te informo que cuando ellos pagan por su boleto, adquieren el derecho de poder gritar “esteroides” en el estadio.

José G. Salinas T. de Judibana, pregunta: “¿Se ha mudado Ud. para Nueva York?, porque hace días fecha la columna allá”.

Amigo Pepe: Estudio aquí la posibilidad de un excelente trabajo que me han ofrecido. Mientras los médicos tratan de establecer si podré, aún con 94 años de edad encima.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.



