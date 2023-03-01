THE NBA WILL CELEBRATE IN MARCH THE TRADITIONAL LATIN NIGHTS PROGRAM WITH ÉNE•BÉ•A 2023 NIGHTS

– The 30 NBA Teams Will Wear Warm-up Jerseys in Recognition of Hispanic Culture –

– Selected Teams Will Organize Various Arena Activities and Create Exclusive Content As Part of Their Éne•Bé•A Nights –

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 – To honor NBA fans and players in the Hispanic communities of Latin America and the United States, the league is celebrating its 17th annual Noches Éne•Bé•A (eh-neh-be-ah) ) Latino Nights throughout March. From March 1-15, players will wear warm-up jerseys in celebration and the league will release Noches Éne•Bé•A-themed merchandise, while teams will host community activities and recognize the local Hispanic community with items in the stadium and festivities at select games throughout the month.

Éne•Bé•A Nights 2023 will include the following:

• All 30 NBA teams wear specially designed Fanatics-branded Éne•Bé•A Nights warm-up jerseys for the first two weeks of March.

• Main nationally televised matches with the promotion of Éne-Bé-A Nights:

• March 5: Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks on ABC (1:00 p.m. ET); Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers on ABC (3:30 p.m. ET)

• March 11: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors on ABC (8:30 p.m. ET)

• March 13: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks on ESPN (7:30 p.m. ET); Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors on ESPN (10:00 p.m. ET)

• March 22: Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks on ESPN (7:30 p.m. ET); Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN (10:00 p.m. ET)

• Team nights and community activities, including culturally relevant musical performances by Latin American artists, digital content in languages, events and special giveaways (subject to change without notice):

• March 1: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets

• March 3: Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets

• March 5: Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Clippers; Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

• March 9: Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers

• March 11: Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic

• March 13: Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat

• March 14: Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards

• March 15: Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls; Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

• March 19: Atlanta Hawks vs. san antonio spurs

• March 24: Charlotte Hornets vs. dallas mavericks

• March 25: Philadelphia 76ers vs. phoenix suns

• March 26: San Antonio Spurs vs. boston celtics

• March 28: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. atlanta hawks

• March 29: Miami Heat vs. new york knicks

• March 30: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets

• March 31: New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers; San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors

• Notable team activations on game nights will include:

• CHA: The Charlotte Hornets will celebrate Somos Los Hornets night on March 3 against the San Antonio Spurs, with a wide array of in-stadium items celebrating Éne-Bé-A Nights, including Spanish-language graphics and Swarm Squad banners. , photo and video opportunities. Additionally, the celebration will include Latin dance performances by the Honey Bees & Hive Hip Hop crew, Latin-themed food options and a halftime performance by a local Latin music artist.

• CHI: The Chicago Bulls will celebrate Los Bulls Night on March 15 presented by United Airlines and will give away a deck of cards designed by Don C. and high school students from a STEAM program in a predominantly Latino community. The team will also host a pre-game party in the Atrium with Latin DJs and Mariachi Sirenas performing the National Anthem, while Univision radio personality Omarcillo will welcome and introduce visitors.

• DAL: The Dallas Mavericks will host “Los Mavs Night,” which will feature mariachi and folk dance performances, plus a pregame party hosted by Ford.

• GSW: Coinciding with César Chávez Day, the Golden State Warriors will celebrate the Latino Heritage Night sponsored by Modelo on March 31st. Throughout the evening, the team will recognize the local Latino community and honor the legacy of the civil rights activist and labor movement.

• PHX: As part of the Phoenix Suns’ “Chicano Night,” a local artist will sing the national anthem in Spanish before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers. In addition, the first 5,000 fans will receive an “EL VALLE” rally towel presented by Dos Equis and Mexican artist Natanael Cano will perform during the break.

• WAS: The Washington Wizards celebrate “Wizards Night” presented by Michelob ULTRA on March 14 against the Detroit Pistons with a pregame performance by Ballet Fol