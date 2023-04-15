The new Rules are unnecessary – Son innecesarias las nuevas Reglas

“It is not wrong that I am naked. Wrong is what some think when they see me like this “… La Pimpi.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). These XXI Century Rules turn baseball into another spectacle, different from the one that the Major Leagues have experienced for 152 seasons. We are at 153.

There were always new Rules and changes, but only to improve the game, never for the benefit of two television networks.

No one who wants to improve baseball would have thought of inventing the ghost runner at second from the tenth inning, or imposing on managers how to handle their bullpen, or subjecting pitchers to an anti-strategic clock.

The average duration of the games in the current season is two hours 37 minutes. And last year it was three hours seven minutes.

How do those minutes improve sport, entertainment or business? In nothing. Baseball is a sport to think about.

Logically, Commissioner Rob Manfred and the people at ESPN and FOX don’t think.

In 1962, without Manfred’s mischief and his associates, the average number of games in the season was two hours 41 minutes; and in 1963, it went down to two 29s. But even more so, the Cubs, in 1963, played every time, averaging two 20s.

Baseball spectators go to stadiums hoping that the action will go to the extra inning, because after the ninth, the game is much more interesting.

A man on first or a stolen base means much more after the ninth inning than before, because one run, just one, means victory. But what do Manfred and his partners at ESPN and FOX know about that? As much as I do from the elegance of the Pope’s bedroom.

Things have been so dangerous by now that they have plans to ban extra innings. That is, if the Yankees and Dodgers in the World Series reach the bottom of the ninth equal to zero runs, it will be the game over and declared a tie. That is equivalent to throwing away, of the meat of the cattle the loin and the boy (the bowling alley). But what will Manfred and his accomplices from ESPN and FOX know about baseball or cattle meat?

But the people have responded silently to such an attack, because American football has increased its difference as the sport of choice in the United States; basketball is also above baseball, soccer is flying to take over third place and even bowling is progressing in followers.

All the Rules created or changed by these guys are an attack against our baseball.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Son innecesarias las nuevas Reglas

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). Estas Reglas del Siglo XXI, convierten al beisbol en otro espectáculo, diferente al que han vivido las Grandes Ligas durante 152 temporadas. Estamos en la 153.

Siempre hubo nuevas Reglas y cambios, pero sólo para mejorar el juego, nunca para beneficio de dos cadenas de televisión.

A nadie que quiera mejorar el beisbol, se le hubiera ocurrido inventar el corredor fantasma en segunda desde el décimo inning, ni imponerle a los mánager cómo manejar su bullpén, ni someter a .los pitchers a un anti estratégico reloj.

El promedio de duración de los juegos en la actual temporada, es de dos horas 37 minutos. Y el año pasado fue de tres horas siete minutos.

¿En qué mejoran al deporte, al espectáculo o al negocio, esos minutos?. En nada. El beisbol es un deporte para pensar.

Lógicamente, el comisionado Rob Manfred y la gente de ESPN y de FOX, no piensan.

En 1962, sin las barrabasadas de Manfred y sus socios, el promedio de los juegos en la temporada, fue de dos horas 41 minutos; y en 1963, bajó a dos 29. Pero más aún, los Cachorros, en 1963, jugaron cada vez, en promedio de dos 20.

Los espectadores del beisbol van a los estadios deseando que la acción llegue a extra inning, porque después del noveno, el juego es mucho más interesante.

Uno hombre en primera o un robo de base significan mucho más después que antes del noveno inning, porque una carrera, una solita, significa la victoria.Pero, ¿qué saben de eso Manfred y sus socios de ESPN y de FOX?. Tanto como yo de la elegancia de la alcoba del Papa.

La cosa ha sido tan peligrosa por esas alturas, que tienen entre sus planes prohibir los extra innings. Es decir, si Yankees y Dodgers en la Serie Mundial, llegan al cierre del noveno iguales a cero carreras, será juego terminado y declarado empate. Eso equivale a botar, de la carne del ganado el lomito y el muchacho (el boliche).

Pero ¿qué van saber de beisbol ni de carne de ganado, Manfred y sus cómplices de ESPN y FOX?.

Pero la gente ha respondido silenciosamente a tal atentado, porque el fútbol americano ha aumentado su diferencia como el deporte preferido en Estados Unidos; el basquetbol está también sobre el beisbol, el fútbol soccer viene volando para adueñarse del tercer lugar y hasta el bowling progresa en seguidores.

Todas las Reglas creadas o cambiadas por estos tipos, son un atentado contra nuestro beisbol.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

