The following was announced by the New York Mets on Thursday, April 4th – The New York Mets introduce a celebration of Queens culture; New for this Season, the Mets will Honor Many Heritages Over a Multi-Day Celebration at Citi Field on August 13th and 14th

The New York Mets today announced that for the first time this summer, the team will be hosting heritage celebrations in an all-new way with the introduction of “A Celebration of Queens Culture” – a multi-day celebration at Citi Field on August 13th and 14th. While there have been several separate heritage nights in past seasons, this year’s celebration is designed to be more inclusive of the immensely diverse surrounding Queens community and will feature unique foods, special music, events and more.

Based on feedback from the community, the Mets are evolving their approach to recognize even more cultures this season. In the borough of Queens, more than 100 cultures are represented and while it’d be impossible to highlight all of them on individual nights, “A Celebration of Queens Culture” will allow the organization to share a taste of everything over a multi-day experience for fans and communities.

As part of this new celebration, the Mets are engaging with fans to help design the festivities. Fans can submit their ideas here.

In addition to “A Celebration of Queens Culture”, the Mets have announced several other event dates throughout the season, including:

Black Legacy Game/ MLB’s Jackie Robinson Day: April 15 th

Military Appreciation Game: May 27 th

Pride Night: June 28 th

Hispanic Heritage Game: Sept 19th

Fans can look forward to sharing traditions and nationalities with each other throughout the celebration – from special musical performances to unique culinary experiences, there will truly be something for everyone. Get your tickets for all games this year at https://www.mets.com/tickets.

