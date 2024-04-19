Up close view of New York Mets' new Nike MLB City Connect Jersey for the 2024 season (NY Mets closer Edwin Díaz in photo) - Image Credit: MLB

The following was announced by the New York Mets on Friday, April 19th – The New York Mets Unveil Nike MLB City Connect Jersey; The City Connect-edition jersey showcases how the Mets are woven into the fabric of New York City

The New York Mets today introduced their highly-anticipated City Connect jersey. Representing on all fronts, the uniform honors everything about NYC that makes it the World’s City – the trains that connect our fans, the bridges that bring our boroughs together and the concrete that serves as the steady heartbeat of the city’s grit and grind. IYKNYYK: If you know New York, you know. 🔗👉 https://t.co/dJI9OgUI32 pic.twitter.com/upb3kR6AS8 — New York Mets (@Mets) April 19, 2024

“Our new City Connect uniforms are an homage to everything that makes NYC the greatest city in the world. We wanted to honor different parts of the city that connect to our home in Queens.” said Mets Chief Marketing Officer Andy Goldberg. “From the bridges to the trains to the streets, Mets fans across New York and beyond can wear this streetwear style look with pride.”

When taking a closer look at the design of the jersey and cap, there are several unique design elements, nodding to the passion of our fans while presenting a distinct New York style, including:

Movement: New Yorkers have a choice to make – local or express. The circles and diamonds that make up the NYC subway system form the pinstripes on the jersey.

The Token: The sleeve patch is a nod to our past, taking its cue from the New York Subway token. One fare to take you everywhere. And if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.

The 7-Line: In the City’s most diverse borough, there is one train that represents all New Yorkers equally and brings you to our home. We weave purple throughout this uniform as an homage to the ultimate connector – The 7-Line.

Diversity: Queens is known as the world’s borough. In a city that feels like a world of its own, we own the name “The World’s City.” 🚨 THE METS’ CITY CONNECT JERSEYS ARE HERE 🚨 Read the full story on their design and their New York City roots from @martinonyc: https://t.co/A3yJ1MlQrf 📸: @Mets pic.twitter.com/rwX2VZu9D3 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 19, 2024

Connection: In a city connected by bridges, there is one that is notably Queens. We honor the trusses of the majestic Queensboro Bridge across the front of our cap, on our jersey, and on our pants.

The Map: Nothing connects New York like the subway system. Hidden behind the concrete of the underbill, like the subway under our streets, with its colors twisted on a map, the iconic NYC train lines are now tucked in your mind.

To launch City Connect in a truly New York way, the Mets enlisted some help from an array of New Yorkers to lean into the if you know, you know (IYKYK) moniker, but with a New York twist with BMX rider Nigel Sylvester, Rapper Large Professor, graffiti artist Futura 2000, New York jeweler Greg Yuna, film producer Jaeki Cho and producer and filmmaker Mario Ramos – all who can be seen in the hype video here.

For the first week of the launch (4/19 – 4/27), fans can purchase the City Connect products live in store and online at the Mets Team Store – which will have the largest assortment of merchandise, Mets Online Store, MLBShop.com, Nike.com, Nike Retail Stores and MLB Flagship Store in NYC. After this initial on sale period, products will be available at additional retail stores.