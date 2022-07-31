The news is Soto-Boras and 500 million dollars – La noticia son Soto-Boras y 500 millones de dólares

“To be in love, it is essential to have lost your mind”… Dr. Claudio Rojas B. psychiatrist.

Coral Gables, FL.: That Juan Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, have rejected the Nationals’ offer of 440 million dollars for 15 seasons, has had such an impact that everything from the current campaign has been cast aside as news. Even the most remarkable numbers.

The Soto-Boras case pending the signing of a contract for 500 million, occupies more space than the bombastic position of the Yankees in the Eastern Division, until yesterday, with 68-33, Blue Jays 55-45, Rays 53- 47, Orioles 51-49, Red Sox 50-51.

The news of the 500 million is of greater impact, than the opinion of Mariano Rivera, about the speed of the current pitchers.

Said the Panamanian: “Speed ​​alone is not enough to achieve success. Vital elements of releases are downplayed. The ideal is to combine speed with placement. And now there is none of this in the game.

Nobody cares that Aaron Judge (Yankees) is on his way to 60 home runs, already with 41; and to be followed by Ryle Schwarber (Phillies) 32, Yordán Álvarez (Astros) 30, Austin Riley (Braves) 29 and Pete Alonso (Mets) 26.

And less count the best batting averages against the famous offer and the most famous against offer: Luis Arráez (Twins) 336, Paúl Goldschmidh (Cardinals) 334, Rafael Devers (Red Sox) 324, Freddie Freeman (Dodgers) 319, Andrew Benintendi (Yankees) 316.

Hear me! The name of the would-be billionaire, Juan Soto, does not appear among those leaders on offense. Because, in his fifth season, at 23 years old, he has only hit 20 home runs, is batting .243 and has driven in 45 runs.

So, is this Dominican worth $33,333,333 per season?… Who knows!

But:

“Soto reportedly turned down a 15-year, $440-million extension offer by Washington, which later announced it would listen to trade offer for him.”

That’s the business environment in the Major Leagues.

Yesterday he was having breakfast with some scout friends at “El Camarón Borracho”, in Miami Beach, and one of them told me something worrying…:

“Our general manager has not asked for a long time, as before, what is the record of the player for whom we intend to negotiate. His question now is…: “What are his fees?”

In other words, Judge has hit 41 home runs and Arráez hits 336, but they are inferior to Soto, 20 and 243, because the latter, according to Scott Boras, is worth 500 million.

La noticia son Soto-Boras y 500 millones de dólares

Que Juan Soto y su agente, Scott Boras hayan rechazado la oferta de los Nationals, de 440 millones de dólares por 15 temporadas, ha sido de tal impacto, que todo lo de la actual campaña ha sido echado a un lado como noticia. Incluso los más notables números.

El caso Soto-Boras en espera por la firma de un contrato por 500 millones, ocupa mayor espacio que la posición rimbombante de los Yankees en la División del Este, hasta ayer, con 68-33, Blue Jays 55-45, Rays 53-47, Orioles 51-49, Medias Rojas 50-51.

Es noticia de mayor impacto lo de los 500 millones, que la opinión de Mariano Rivera, acerca de la velocidad de los actuales lanzadores.

Dijo el panamelo: “La velocidad por sí sola no es suficiente para lograr el éxito. Se resta importancia a los elementos vitales de los lanzamientos. Lo ideal es combinar velocidad con colocación. Y ahora no hay nada de esto en el juego.

A nadie le importa que Aaron Judge (Yankees) vaya camino a los 60 jonrones, ya con 41; y que le sigan, Ryle Schwarber (Phillies) 32, Yordán Álvarez (Astros) 30, Austin Riley (Bravos) 29 y Pete Alonso (Mets) 26.

Y menos cuentan los mejores promedios al bate ante la célebre oferta y la más célebre contra oferta: Luis Arráez (Twins) 336, Paúl Goldschmidh (Cardenales) 334, Rafael Devers (Medias Rojas) 324, Freddie Freeman (Dodgers) 319, Andrew Benintendi (Yankees) 316.

¡Óyeme! El nombre del aspirante a ser billonario, Juan Soto, no aparece entre esos líderes a la ofensiva. Porque, en su quinta temporada, a los 23 años de edad, sólo ha sacado 20 jonrones, batea para promedio de 243 y ha impulsado 45 carreras.

Entonces, ¿vale este dominicano por temporada, 33 millones 333 mil 333 dólares?… ¡Vaya usted a saber!

Pero:

“Soto reportedly turned down a 15-year, $440-millon extension offer by Washington, which later announced it would listen to trade offer for him”.

Así está el ambiente de los negocios en las Grandes Ligas.

Ayer desayunaba con unos amigos scouts en “El Camarón Borracho”, de Miami Beach, y uno de ellos me dijo algo preocupante…:

“Nuestro gerente-general, hace tiempo que no pregunta, como antes, cuál es el record del pelotero por el cual pretendemos negociar. Su pregunta es ahora…: “¿Cuáles son sus honorarios?”.

O sea, Judge ha disparado 41 jonrones y Arráez batea para 336, pero son inferiores a Soto, 20 y 243, porque éste, según Scott Boras, vale 500 millones.

