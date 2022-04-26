The next with 3000 hits in MLB – El próximo con 3000 hits en MLB

“Ronald Reagan was an actor before he became President of the United States… But in other countries they become actors after they become President”… LA PIMPI.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday are Mail Days. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you write.

Jorge R. González M. from Ciudad Bolívar, asks…: “Who will be the next bigleaguer with three thousand hits and when?”.

Amigo Yoyo…: You know, in 152 years in the Major Leagues, only 33 have reached the figure, and 125 years ago the first with the 3000, Adrián (Cap) Anson. Well, you don’t see any of the active players to be 34. The closest is Róbinson Canó, but he has 2,631 hits and has already turned 39.

No one under 38 years of age has even 2,000 hits. José Altuve is the closest, with 1,783, and he is going to celebrate his 32nd, on May 6. Mike Trout, 30, 1,431.

And I inform you, friend Yoyo, that three of the last six pitchers and four of the last 10 to receive a hit three thousand, were from the Rockies…: John Thompson in 2001 by Rickey Hénderson, Aaron Cook in 2007 by Craig Biggio, Chris Rusin in 2016, by Ichiro Suzuki and Antonio Senzatela by Cabrera.

Miguel is one double away from 600. But his dream is for the Tigers to win the World Series.

Andrés Eloy Fuentes, from Puerto La Cruz, asks…: “For you, who has been the best major leaguer in history?”

Friend Dreso…: Nobody has that answer. If you talk about pitching, it’s Cy Young, because he had 511 wins; if you mean who changed the game, you will quote Babe Ruth; with the five skills there have been five, Willie Mays, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Roberto Clemente and Alex Rodriguez. And it is still possible to mention other “best in history”.

Edwin Alcalá C. from Santiago de Chile, asks…: “Does Madison Bumgarner, from the Diamondbaks, like baseball? Because he demonstrates little to no competitive spirit.”

Dude Ed…: Just about every pitcher in Arizona has been down lately. That’s why they hired pitching coach Brent Strom, who did a great job with the Astros. Now, Bumgarner, who has been with the Diamondbacks since 2020, hasn’t posted a positive record since 2016. Between that year and now, he is 8-15, 5.22. Instead, from 2009 to 2016, with the Giants, he always left positive records. His total in that period was 100-67, 2.78. Strom will buff them all.

El próximo con 3000 hits en MLB

“Ronald Reagan fue actor antes de ser Presidente de Estados Unidos… Pero en otros países se hacen actores después que llegan a la Presidencia”… LA PIMPI.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana miércoles son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Jorge R. González M. de Ciudad Bolívar, pregunta…: “¿Quién será el próximo bigleaguer con tres mil hits y cuándo?”.

Amigo Yoyo…: Ya sabes, en 152 años de Grandes Ligas, apenas 33 han logrado la cifra, y hace 125 años del primero con los 3000, Adrián (Cap) Anson. Pues, no se ve a alguno de los activos para ser el 34. El más cercano es Róbinson Canó, pero tiene 2.631 hits y ya cumplió sus 39.

Ninguno bajo los 38 años de edad tiene siquiera dos mil incogibles. José Altuve es el más alto, con 1.783, y ya va a celebrar sus 32, el seis de mayo. Mike Trout, de 30 años, 1.431.

Y te informo, amigo Yoyo, que tres de los últimos seis lanzadores y cuatro de los últimos 10 en recibir un hit tres mil, fueron de los Rockies…: John Thompson en 2001 por Rickey Hénderson, Aaron Cook en 2007 por Craig Biggio, Chris Rusin en 2016, por Ichiro Suzuki y Antonio Senzatela por Cabrera.

Miguel está a un doble de los 600. Pero su sueño es que los Tigres ganen la Serie Mundial.

Andrés Eloy Fuentes, de Puerto La Cruz, pregunta…: “Para usted, ¿quién ha sido el mejor grandeliga en la historia?”

Amigo Dreso…: Esa respuesta no la tiene nadie. Si hablas de pitcheo es Cy Young, porque logró 511 victorias; si te refieres a quien cambió el juego, citarás a Babe Ruth; con las cinco habilidades ha habido cinco, Willie Mays, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Roberto Clemente y Alex Rodríguez. Y todavía es posible mencionar otros “mejores en la historia”.

Edwin Alcalá C. de Santiago de Chile, pregunta…: “A Madison Bumgarner, de los Diamondbaks, ¿le gusta el beisbol? Porque demuestra poco o ningún espíritu competitivo”.

Amigo Ed…: Casi todos los lanzadores de Arizona han estado mal últimamente. Por eso contrataron al coach de pitcheo, Brent Strom, quien hizo muy buen trabajo con los Astros. Ahora, Bumgarner, quien está con los Diamondbacks desde 2020, no ha logrado record positivo desde 2016. Entre ese año y ahora, tiene 8-15, 5.22. En cambio, del 2009 al 2016, con los Gigantes, dejó siempre records en positivo. Su total en ese período fue de 100-67, 2.78. Strom los mejorará a todos.

