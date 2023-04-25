The ones with the easiest and most assists – Los de más sencillos y más asistencias

“A respectable lady stopped me at Brickell yesterday, and she said to me: ‘Juan: I have been her follower for many years, how is it possible that she has become so decomposed? J.V.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). Today Tuesday and tomorrow are Mail Days. Remember, if you do not send your name, surname and city or town from where you write, I cannot reply to you. Thank you.

With permission from the questions and answers, I remember that today is the 47th anniversary of the death of the illustrious poet and humorist from Caracas, Aquiles Nazoa. He died at the age of 55, the victim of a traffic accident on the Maracay highway. He was a pride of the world of Hispanic letters.

Heriberto Aldama R. from Culiacán, comments: “I see with sadness that my beloved Mexican Baseball League adopted the unnecessary watch in its games. I also see that pitchers are stressed. Because of this disaster at the expense of the Rules, I am losing my love for my favorite sport. But as “Chespirito” said; “Now, who can defend us?”

Jesús A. Herrera A. from Barquisimeto, asks: “Who and how do they choose the baseball commissioner; And is there a procedure to remove him before he kills our game?

Amigo Chucho: Team owners appoint him and only they themselves can dismiss him.

Alcides Revilla, from Judibana, Paraguaná, asks: “Who are the best single hitters and which outfielders have the most assists?”

Amigo Alci: Most connected singles, Pete Rose 3,215, Ty Cobb 3,053, Eddie Collins, 2,643, Adrian (Cap) Anson 2,614, Derek Jeter 2,595, Ichiro Suzuki 2,514, William Keeker 2,513, Honus Wagner 2,424… Most assists per outfielders, Tris Speaker, 449; Ty Cobb, 392; Willie Mays, 195; Lou Brock, 142.

Gilberto Méndez, from Maracay, asks: “Why if the Yankees forbid long hair and other ridiculous things, do the other teams do the same?”

Friend Gil: That was the way it was for a hundred years in the Major Leagues, until 1970. But now in the other teams, negligence reigns, I don’t-care, fears, comfort, laziness, paternalism.

Antonio Carrasco, from Cumaná, comments: “Your analysis of the new Baseball Rules and the modifications is correct. Nothing obeys the improvement of the sport, everything in favor of the businesses of Rob Manfred, ESPN and FOX. But I sympathize with the use of the clock, because that way you avoid the unsympathetic display of many batters between pitches.”

