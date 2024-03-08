Two young fans take in the experience of 2024 Serie Del Caribe in Miami, Florida at loanDepot Park - Image Credit: German DuBois III/Latino Sports

The following was announced by the Miami Marlins – The party continues at loanDepot park! Bang your drums, wave your flags, join the chants, and make some noise all season long for Marlins baseball

loanDepot park is the Home of Béisbol, and the Miami Marlins are bringing the sights, sounds, and flavors that make Caribbean baseball so special to the ballpark experience all season long. The unforgettable atmosphere from the 2024 Caribbean Series (Serie del Caribe) and 2023 World Baseball Classic is ushering in a unique baseball experience that can only be found here in Miami. The electric energy and excitement that had loanDepot park rocking on every pitch, swing, and play, can now be found at loanDepot park for Marlins Baseball. It’s time to bring that passion and recreate that environment for the Marlins season.

At loanDepot park this year, flags and musical instruments are not only permitted, but are encouraged throughout the ballpark! When a big hit, crucial pitch or clutch play happens, let the Marlins players feel the energy. The Marlins will also be cueing fans to chant and sing along throughout the game, keeping the party going and the energy up!

“We know how special baseball is for our community, many with roots in the Caribbean, and we are going to bring that passion and energy back in a special way,” said Caroline O’Connor, Marlins President of Business Operations. “We want fans dancing, playing their drums, waving their flags, and chanting along to every pitch! loanDepot park is going to look, sound and feel different this year, and we are excited for the incredible atmosphere when we begin the season on Opening Day – March 28.”

In addition, the Marlins’ T-Mobile Heritage Celebration Series is back and more extensive than ever before, with more than 15 Heritage Celebrations planned! Select ticket packages include a must-have jersey that fans can wear to proudly represent their heritage, as a portion of the proceeds will benefit related organizations and non-profits. Tickets and more information are available at Marlins.com/Heritage.

Bring the electricity and keep the party going when the Marlins begin the 2024 regular season by hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day — Thursday, March 28 at 4:10 p.m. Head to Marlins.com/Tickets to join the party.

