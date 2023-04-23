The perfect game turned out to be imperfect – El juego perfecto resultó imperfecto

“Social Networks are not a problem, but the irresponsible ones who use them to offend and give their opinion without knowing what they think are”… Joseph McKadew.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – It had never happened in 153 years of Major League Baseball. But baseball insists, day after day, on proving to be a sport, a game, a show, a profession, a business, different from all the others.

Cubs left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly, 33, took the mound at Wrigley Field for the eighth inning after putting out 21 straight Dodgers. He was pitching, then, a perfect game! It was unbeatable.

His first batter in the Eight was the Valencian left-hander and outfielder, David Peralta.

“Yes, of course, I knew that Smyli was pitching a perfect game, and my intention was just to make contact to see if we could start a rally,” Peralta told reporters after the game.

He took a good swing at the first pitch, but he only managed to tap the ball, which he rolled lightly to third. Smyly went looking for it quickly. But the catcher, Yan Gómez, also did the same, so instead of picking up the hit, they collided, making the harmless hit uncatchable.

“In any other situation, I would have gotten the out, but I got desperate because I wanted Drew to complete the perfect game from him. It was my fault,” Gomes confessed.

Smyly made two outs in that eighth inning, before turning the action over to the bullpen.

These types of scenes, of outcomes, do not arise in other sports, because baseball is unique.

Soccer is similar to American football in that they throw the ball back and forth. And the same thing happens in basketball, volleyball, tennis, polo.

Baseball was not created as a sport, it was a religious service that the Egyptian Pharaohs offered to the God Osiris, to ask for fertility in women and in the field.

That’s why baseball is so different, that each defensive position is a different specialty from the others. How is the work of the catcher similar to that of the shortstop, or that of the pitcher to that of the shortstop?

And the same is not required of a second batter as of a third or fourth.

That’s why cases like that of Drew Smyly come up, who nonetheless won his game 13-0.

And a perfect game has not been thrown since Félix Hernández’s in 2012. There have been 23 in history, including that of Don Larsen (Yankees) in the 1956 World Series, against the Dodgers.

El juego perfecto resultó imperfecto

“Las Redes Sociales no son ningún problema, pero sí lo son los irresponsables que las usan para ofender y para opinar sin saber acerca de qué opinan”… Joseph McKadew.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE).

Jamás había ocurrido en 153 años de Grandes Ligas. Pero el beisbol se empeña, día tras día en demostrar ser un deporte, un juego, un espectáculo, una profesión, un negocio, diferente a todos los demás.

El lanzador zurdo de los Cachorros, Drew Smyly, de 33 años, ascendió a la lomita de Wrigley Field, para el octavo inning, después de haber hecho outs a 21 Dodgers en fila. ¡Tiraba, pues, juego perfecto! Estaba imbateable.

Su primer bateador en Capítulo ocho, era el zurdo y outfielder valenciano, David Peralta.

“Sí, desde luego, yo sabía que Smyli tiraba juego perfecto, y mi intención era, simplemente hacer contacto a ver si iniciábamos un rally”, dijo Peralta ante los reporteros, después del juego.

Le hizo un buen swing al primer lanzamiento, pero sólo alcanzó a pellizcar la pelota, que rodó con poca fuerza hacia tercera. Smyly fue a buscarla rapidez. Pero también hizo lo mismo el cátcher, Yan Gómez, por lo que, en vez de recoger el batazo, chocaron, convirtiendo en incogible el inofensivo batazo.

“En otra situación, hubiera hecho el out, pero me desesperé porque deseaba que Drew completara su juego perfecto. Fue culpa mía”, confesó Gomes.

Smyly hizo dos outs en ese octavo inning, antes de entregar la acción al bullbén.

Este tipo de escenas, de desenlaces, no surgen en otros deportes, porque el beisbol es único.

El fútbol soccer se parece a fútbol americano en que tiran la pelota hacia allá y hacia acá. Y lo mismo ocurre en el basquetbol, en el voleybol, el tennis, el polo.

El beisbol no fue creado como deporte, fue un oficio religioso que los Faraones egipcios ofrecían al Dios Osiris, para pedirle fertilidad en las mujeres y en el campo.

Por eso el beisbol es tan diferente, que cada posición defensiva es una especialidad diferente a las otras. ¿En qué se parece la labor del cátcher a la del shortstop, o la del pitcher a la del shortstop?.

Y no se exige lo mismo a un segundo bateador que a un tercero o un cuarto.

Por eso surgen casos como ese de Drew Smyly, quien, no obstante, ganó su juego 13-0.

Y no se tira un juego perfecto desde el de Félix Hernández en 2012. Ha habido 23 en la historia, incluso el de Don Larsen (Yankees) en la Serie Mundial de 1956, frente a los Dodgers.

