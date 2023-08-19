The Perfect Storm In Los Angeles

Jorge Soler with Miami's Home Run Chain - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — If the last three games here at Dodger Stadium were not enough excitement, we begin a three-game series with the NL East third-place Miami Marlins, who need a three-game sweep to keep pace with Cincinnati for that last wild card spot in the NL. That is easier said than done, as the Dodgers are riding an 11-game winning streak with a record of 15-1 for the month of August.

The Brewers were more than happy to travel to Texas and face that AL Western Division leader after getting swept in three brutal games here in LA. But the Marlins will be pumped and could catch the Dodgers in a hangover from all their success in the past few weeks. Their ace, Sandy Alcántara, Azua, Dominican Republic, and 2022 National League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher award winner, will be another challenge for this powerhouse Dodger lineup tonight. It could be the perfect storm.

Speaking of storms, there is a never before seen in southern California hurricane headed toward Los Angeles Sunday, and the Dodgers have canceled the afternoon game. Overall, there have been 17 rainouts in Dodger Stadium history. The last Dodgers home game rained out occurred on April 17, 2000.

The Marlins will have to face Tony Gonsolin, who is 7-3 in his last 15 games and back to his dominating presence on the mound for the Dodgers. Well, the Marlins wasted no time as lead-off batter Jorge Soler, Havana, Cuba, deposited the game’s second pitch 400 feet into the right field pavilion for a quick one-run lead.

But the Dodgers had their answer to that when Mookie Betts hit his 32nd home run of the season 420 feet into the left-center pavilion on a 99mph 0-2 count. It was Betts’ 11th lead-off home run for the Dodgers this season, a franchise record, and the 47th of his career.

Soler would blast another home run in his next at-bat, 441 feet to left-center field to lead off the top of the third inning, followed by a three-run home run by Jake Burger that ended up in the netting in dead centerfield 426 feet from home. Then came a 415-foot two-run home run by Jacob Stallings to give Miami a commanding 7-1 lead. But they were not finished yet.

In the fourth inning Jazz Chisholm, Nassau, Bahamas, hit a three-run home run to give the Marlins a 10-1 lead that mercifully sent Gonsolin to the showers.

Gonsolin left the game with a line of 3.1 innings, eight hits, ten runs earned, four walks, two strikeouts, and five home runs. Alcántara gave the Dodgers a steady diet of 99-100 mph fastballs. He gave up three solo home runs, but with an 11-3 lead, he was never in trouble.

So the Dodgers’ win streak ends at 11 as the Marlins were the perfect storm — time to start another winning streak.

