The reappearance of “El Morrocoy Azul” – La reaparición de “El Morrocoy Azul”

The saying “what is in sight does not need glasses” was invented on a beach where everyone used dental floss.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Come to. “El Morrocoy Azul”, which was presented as a “surrealist weekly of general interests”, circulated in Venezuela from 1941 and was considered the best humorous organ in the Spanish-speaking world.

Well, it’s going to reappear, now international. Collaborators are required, who will be paid for their work. Oswaldo Muñoz and his people from the 30-year-old weekly “El Venezolano” hope to hear from those who can write humor and make caricatures and comic strips.

You can write to me, for more details, at jbeisbol5@aol.com.

Sorrowful grandfather. Dennis Eckersley, a former all-star reliever, now in his 67 years and recently retired from his other profession as a commentator, suffers greatly because his adoptive daughter, Alexandra, 26, abandoned a son, at birth, in a forest in New Hampshire. . The girl is a drug user. Police said they hope the baby survives.

Cooperstown Campaign. Deivi Cruz, from Orlando, proposes: “Launching an online campaign in favor of Pete Rose and David Concepción for a niche each in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. They have the necessary merits, and justice must be done. So, I start this campaign for the dignity of baseball #roseconcepcionsalonfamaya”.

“The person who does not read is like someone who has never fallen in love”… Alberto Roy Sánchez.

The Dodgers-Bauer Millions. The Dodgers have until January 6 to reinstate pitcher Trevor Bauer to the roster or release him. If they do not keep him, they are obliged to pay him, for the 2023 season, the 35 million 333 thousand 334 of the contract. Due to the suspension, Bauer stopped receiving $28,131,868 from the 2022 negotiation.

Bauer, who will turn 32 on February 17, was suspended without pay for 324 games for public sex scandals and assaulting two ladies. But an arbitration judge has pardoned him for next year’s campaign.

It’s something. The Red Sox, who have lost valuable players in recent days, signed Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber, 36. The negotiation is for a season for six million plus incentives.

“Your passage through this world will bear witness to your children and your other works”… Matheus Nachtergaele.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

La reaparición de “El Morrocoy Azul”

El refrán “lo que está a la vista no necesita anteojos”, fue inventado en una playa en la cual todas usaban hilos dentales.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Vuelve en sí. “El Morrocoy Azul”, que era presentado como “semanario surrealista de intereses generales”, circuló a partir de 1941 en Venezuela y fue considerado el mejor órgano humorístico del mundo de habla hispana.

Pues, va a reaparecer, ahora internacional. Se requieren colaboradores, a quienes se les va a pagar por su trabajo. Oswaldo Muñoz y su gente del semanario de 30 años “El Venezolano”, esperan oír de quienes pueden escribir humorismo y hacer caricaturas y tiras cómicas.

Pueden escribirme, para mayores detalles, a jbeisbol5@aol.com.

Abuelo adolorido. Dennis Eckersley, quien fuera estelar relevista, ahora en sus 67 años y recientemente retirado de su otra profesión de comentarista, sufre mucho, porque su hija adoptiva, Alexandra, de 26 años, abandonó un hijo, al nacer, en un bosque de New Hampshire. La muchacha es consumidora de drogas. La policía dijo esperar que la criatura sobreviva.

Campaña Cooperstown. Deivi Cruz, de Orlando, propone: “Lanzar una campaña cibernética a favor de Pete Rose y David Concepción por un nicho para cada uno en el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown. Tienen los méritos necesarios, y debe hacerse justicia. Así, que comienzo esta campaña por la dignidad del béisbol #roseconcepcionsalonfamaya”.

“La persona que no lee es como quien nunca se ha enamorado”… Alberto Roy Sánchez.

Los millones Dodgers-Bauer. Los Dodgers tienen hasta el seis de enero para reinstalar en el róster al lanzador, Trevor Bauer, o dejarlo libre. Si no lo mantienen, están obligados a pagarle, por la temporada 2023, los 35 millones 333 mil 334 del contrato. Por la suspensión, Bauer dejó de recibir 28 millones 131 mil 868 dólares de la negociación 2022.

Bauer, quien llegará a los 32 años de edad el 17 de febrero, fue sancionado con suspensión sin honorarios durante 324 juegos, por escándalos sexuales públicos y agresión a dos damas. Pero un juez arbitral le ha perdonado para la campaña del año próximo.

Algo es algo. Los Medias Rojas, quienes han perdido valiosos jugadores en estos últimos días, firmaron al ganador del Cy Young, Corey Kluber, de 36 años. La negociación es para una temporada por seis millones más incentivos.

“De tu paso por este mundo darán testimonio tus hijos y tus otras obras”… Matheus Nachtergaele.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

