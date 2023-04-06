The Rules entangle players and umpires – Las Reglas enredan a peloteros y umpires

“Amazing!… Yesterday I called 129-531-8713 and look what I heard: “Our answering machine is broken. A real person speaks to him”… Dick Secades.

-o-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). The question of the week…: Shohei Ohtani, 28, now earns $30 million from the Angels; and several agents consulted for this column, agree that after becoming a free agent at the end of the current season, his agents “CAA Sports” will hope to film him for 500 million for 10 seasons. How much will each out then cost while the Japanese is in action?

The answer…: Ohtani has played an average of 113 innings per year or 339 outs per year. If he maintains that number, it will cost the team that pays him 50 million per season each out made with him in the lineup, just over $147,493… That’s something!

-o-o-o-o-

“Recorded message that Barbarita left me: ‘I went, you know where, you know why, so we will meet where we always are. Greetings, you know who”… J.V.

-o-o-o-o-

Excess Rules. Players don’t know how to abide by the new Rob Manfred, ESPN and FOX Rules; umpires don’t know how to enforce them, fans hate them for being incomprehensible and unnecessary for the sport and for entertainment.

Manny Machado, on a count of three and two, asked for time and the home plate umpire, Ron Kulpa, did not offer him protection and ended up expelling him, because he called him a “douchebag”, that is, an asshole.

Kulpa has a good history of being aggressive against players.

Lindor is not dead. Now there is no certainty in Milwaukee if they want Francisco Lindor to die. But that’s what they announced on the blackboard, when they wanted to say, during the Mets’ visit, that his multicolored hair had died.

-o-o-o-

“Some old people have to read their cell phones so far away and put them so low that you don’t know if they are reading it or urinating on it”… Pacomio.

Thousands of flowers! Also in Milwaukee, the pilots who were flying the plane to celebrate the 2023 inauguration in that house, decided to decorate the flight with thousands of flowers of many colors, which they threw as they passed over the stadium.

Beautiful show. But no one saw it inside the “American Family Field”, because due to bad weather, they had covered it with the removable roof.

-o-o-o-o-

“Message that Barbarita left me recorded: ‘I left, you know where, you know what for, so we will meet where we always are. You know who greets you”… J.V.

-o-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Las Reglas enredan a peloteros y umpires

“¡Increíble!… Ayer llamé al 129-531-8713 y miren lo que oí: “Nuestra máquina contestadora está dañada. Le habla una real persona”… Dick Secades.

-o-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). La pregunta de la semana…: Shohei Ohtani, de 28 años, cobra ahora de los Angelinos, 30 millones de dólares; y varios agentes consultados para esta columna, coinciden en que después de hacerse agente libre a fines de la actual temporada, sus agentes “CAA Sports”, esperarán filmarlo por 500 millones para 10 campañas. ¿Cuánto costará entonces cada out mientras el japonés esté en acción?

La respuesta…: Ohtani ha jugado en promedio 113 innings anuales o 339 outs por año. Si mantiene ese número, al equipo que le pague 50 millones por campaña, le costará cada out hecho con él en la alineación, poco más de 147 mil 493 dólares… ¡Algo es algo!

-o-o-o-o-

“Mensaje grabado que me dejó Barbarita: ‘Me fui ya sabes dónde, bien sabes para qué, por lo que nos encontraremos donde siempre. Te saluda, ya sabes quién”… J.V.

-o-o-o-o-

Exceso de Reglas. Los peloteros no saben cómo acatar las nuevas Reglas de Rob Manfred, ESPN y FOX; los umpires ignoran cómo hacerlas cumplir, los fanáticos las odian por incomprensibles e innecesarias para el deporte y para el espectáculo.

Manny Machado, en cuenta de tres y dos pidió tiempo y el umpire de home, Ron Kulpa, no le brindó protección y terminó expulsándolo, porque lo llamó “douchebag”, o sea gilipollas

Kulpa tiene una buena historia de agresividad contra los jugadores.

Lindor no ha muerto. Ahora no hay seguridad de si en Milwaukee desean que se muera Francisco Lindor. Pero eso anunciaron en la pizarra, cuando quisieron decir, durante visita de los Mets, que habían muerto sus melenas multicolores.

-o-o-o-

“Algunos viejos tienen que leer el celular tan lejos y lo ponen tan abajo, que no se sabe si lo están leyendo o lo están orinando”… Pacomio.

¡Millares de flores! También en Milwaukee, los pilotos que conducían el avión para celebrar la inauguración 2023 en aquella casa, decidieron adornar el vuelo con millares de flores de muchos colores, que lanzaron al pasar sobre el estadio.

Precioso espectáculo. Pero nadie lo vio dentro del “Américan Fámily Field”, porque debido al mal tiempo, lo habían cubierto con el techo removible.

-o-o-o-o-

“Mensaje que me dejó grabado Barbarita: ‘Me fui ya sabes dónde, bien sabes para qué, por lo que nos encontraremos donde siempre. Te saluda ya sabes quién”… J.V.

-o-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5