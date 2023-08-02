Connect with us

Baseball

The Seasons Within The Season Of Baseball

The pot at the end of the baseball rainbow - Image Credit: MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA — Finally, the trade deadline has passed, and it’s time to talk again about the games we watch instead of the mysteries of what if or what about as clubs tried to complete the puzzle for their team. But I always think of the scramble to the trade deadline every year as season three of a five-part year in baseball. Part one is coming out of spring training when everyone expects to play games in October.

Then there is part two. The realization that that may or may not happen. Some teams are surprised that they are not as good as they expected to be, and others are equally shocked at just how good they are playing. It is also the time when we see managers and GMs lose their jobs.

Mets GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter – Image Credit: NY Post

Two names that come to mind are Mets Buck Showalter, who will get blamed for his 364 million dollar roster stinking up the joint! Billy Eppler should also be shown the door. He has a track record of ruining organizations.

And then there is Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone. I believe the Yankee record would be excellent if they were part of the American League Central, but they are not.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone – Image Credit: Sports Illustrated

Part three is the trade deadline, where clubs see a possibility of getting to October and beyond and trade to get their puzzle completed while others say, “See you next year.”

Part four is making that final late-season trade to put them on top. Injuries and some of those thought-out trades will be second-guessed when players don’t perform as expected, and other moves will unexpectedly push a team to the top. An example would be someone like La Habana, Cuba’s Jorge Soler’s late-season trade to the Braves in 2021. No one saw that World Series MVP performance coming…

HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 02: Jorge Soler #12 of the Atlanta Braves hits a three-run home run in the third inning during Game 6 of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. November 2, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

And then part five. The crazy push to a championship. Where some of the favorites don’t get out of the first round, like the Mets, Dodgers, and Braves last year, and the Phillies taking Houston to six games. They made the whole series less predictable and fun to watch.

Phillies clinch 2022 NL Pennant over Padres. Two teams, who got hot at the right time! – Image Credit: USA Today

So everyone, fasten your seat belts. Another season has just begun.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Facebook

Latest Article

More in Baseball

en English
en Englishit Italianes Spanish