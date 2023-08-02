The Seasons Within The Season Of Baseball

The pot at the end of the baseball rainbow - Image Credit: MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA — Finally, the trade deadline has passed, and it’s time to talk again about the games we watch instead of the mysteries of what if or what about as clubs tried to complete the puzzle for their team. But I always think of the scramble to the trade deadline every year as season three of a five-part year in baseball. Part one is coming out of spring training when everyone expects to play games in October.

Then there is part two. The realization that that may or may not happen. Some teams are surprised that they are not as good as they expected to be, and others are equally shocked at just how good they are playing. It is also the time when we see managers and GMs lose their jobs.

Two names that come to mind are Mets Buck Showalter, who will get blamed for his 364 million dollar roster stinking up the joint! Billy Eppler should also be shown the door. He has a track record of ruining organizations.

And then there is Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone. I believe the Yankee record would be excellent if they were part of the American League Central, but they are not.

Part three is the trade deadline, where clubs see a possibility of getting to October and beyond and trade to get their puzzle completed while others say, “See you next year.”

Part four is making that final late-season trade to put them on top. Injuries and some of those thought-out trades will be second-guessed when players don’t perform as expected, and other moves will unexpectedly push a team to the top. An example would be someone like La Habana, Cuba’s Jorge Soler’s late-season trade to the Braves in 2021. No one saw that World Series MVP performance coming…

And then part five. The crazy push to a championship. Where some of the favorites don’t get out of the first round, like the Mets, Dodgers, and Braves last year, and the Phillies taking Houston to six games. They made the whole series less predictable and fun to watch.

So everyone, fasten your seat belts. Another season has just begun.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports