The shift is protected by Rule #5.02, C – El shift está protegido por la Regla # 5.02, C

“Freedom would be to be able to fly like birds and think like Rubén Darío”… Federico García Lorca.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Just like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you write.

Alfonso Ramírez, from Culiacán, asks…: “Is it possible that they end this mess of infielders placing themselves where they want and not in their position. What they call shift?

Friend Fonsi…: “Where they want, no”, but where the manager sends. And the previous Rule, 4.03 (C), as well as now 5.02 (C), state that: “all players, except the pitcher and the catcher, may position themselves anywhere in field.” The shift is legal.

Gilberto Méndez, from Maracay, thinks…: “Shohei Ohtani is two superstars in one. But what they pay you is very little. There are many dead in the Major Leagues earning undeserved multimillion.”

Danilo Rodríguez, from Puerto La Cruz, asks…: “What do you think of Wilderd Patiño. Can he make it to the big leagues this year?

Friend Nilo…: he is only 20 years old and four for the minors. He has no power at bat.

Oswaldo Ávila, from Caripito, asks…: “Do you think that Juan Marichal would have won more games in the Major Leagues, if he had rested in the winters, instead of pitching in the Dominican?”

Friend Chaldo…:Not necessarily. Marichal told me in an interview when he was active that pitching in his country kept him in shape all year.

Gustavo Rodríguez, from Santiago de Chile, asks…: “What is Connie Mack’s record as a manager and where is Derek Jeter and what does he do?”.

Amigo Tavo…: 3731-3984… Jeter lives between New York and Los Angeles, because he is dedicated to recording commercials for television.

Ramón del C. Véliz, from Churuguara, asks…: “What advice can you give to those who want to dedicate themselves to writing every day?”

Amigo Moncho…: Loving the profession with passion, and preparing to the fullest in one of the very good Schools of Journalism in Latin America.

Héctor Marcano, from Adelaide, Australia, asks…: “It has been said that Ed Cicotte’s hit on the leadoff hitter, Maurice Rath, in the first game of the 1919 World Series, was the message to bettors that the White Sox did they were sold. Is it true, what is the proof?

Friend Jeity…: Not “it has been said”, but that is how it was verified during the trial.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

El shift está protegido por la Regla # 5.02, C

“Libertad sería poder volar como las aves y pensar como Rubén Darío”… Federico García Lorca.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Igual que todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Alfonso Ramírez, de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Será posible que terminen con ese relajo de los infielders colocándose donde les da la gana y no en su posición. Lo que llaman shift?”.

Amigo Fonsi…: “Donde les da la gana, no”, sino donde manda el mánager. Y La Regla anterior, 4.03 (C), igual que la de ahora 5.02 (C), indican que: “todos los jugadores, excepto el lanzador y el receptor podrán colocarse en cualquier parte del territorio fear”. Es legal el shift.

Gilberto Méndez, de Maracay, opina…: “Shohei Ohtani es dos súper estrellas en uno. Pero lo que le paguen es muy poco. Hay muchos muertos en Grandes Ligas ganando multimillones inmerecidos”.

Danilo Rodríguez, de Puerto La Cruz, pregunta…: “¿Qué opina de Wilderd Patiño. Puede llegar a Grandes Ligas este año?”.

Amigo Nilo…: Solo tiene 20 años de edad y cuatro por las menores. No tiene poder al bate.

Oswaldo Ávila, de Caripito, pregunta…: “¿Cree que Juan Marichal hubiera ganado más juegos en Grandes Ligas, de haber descansado en los inviernos, en vez de lanzar en Dominicana?”.

Amigo Chaldo…:No necesariamente. Marichal me dijo en una entrevista, cuando estaba activo, que lanzar en su país lo mantenía en forma todo el año.

Gustavo Rodríguez, de Santiago de Chile, pregunta…: “¿Cual es el record de Connie Mack como mánager y dónde está y qué hace Derek Jeter?”.

Amigo Tavo…: 3731-3984… Jeter vive entre Nueva York y Los Ángeles, porque se dedica a grabar comerciales para la televisión.

Ramón del C. Véliz, de Churuguara, pregunta…: “¿Qué consejo puede dar a quienes quieran dedicarse a escribir todos los días?”.

Amigo Moncho…: Amar con pasión al oficio, y prepararse al máximo en alguna de las muy buenas Escuelas de Periodismo de América Latina.

Héctor Marcano, de Adelaide, Australia, pregunta…: “Se ha dicho que el pelotazo por Ed Cicotte al primer bate, Maurice Rath, en el primer juego de la Serie Mundial 1919, fue el mensaje para los apostadores de que los Medias Blancas sí estaban vendidos. ¿Es cierto, cuál es la prueba?”.

Amigo Jeity…: No “se ha dicho”, sino que así se comprobó durante el juicio.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

