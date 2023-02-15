The smallest city with Major League Baseball – La ciudad más chica con Grandes Ligas

“Nothing and nobody is so good, nothing and nobody is so bad, as it seems the first time”… Lee Yung Feu.-

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, from Reynosa, opines: “It is logical that they prefer Aaron Judge over Shohei Ohtani, because they choose offense over defense. Games are won by running.”

Ameris Cartagena R. from Havana, asks: “Which is the city with the fewest inhabitants among those that have Major League teams?”

Amigo Riso: Cincinnati, home of the Reds since 1882, which is in the extreme southwest of the State of Ohio, 309 thousand 317 inhabitants.

Rosmira Echenagucia Y. from Mexico D.F.

He asks, “Can you post the exact date and final slate when the Dodgers’ Don Larsen threw the perfect game against the Yankees in a World Series?”

Amig Rosi: October 8, 1956, Dodgers 2-Yankees 0.

Jeová Prieto, from Caracas, asks: “The number of seasons played in the Major Leagues influences the election to the Hall of Fame. Does it count for votes?

Friend Jeo: You can appear on dozens of rosters and have no merit, just as a remarkable career is possible, even if it is short. Joe Dimaggio only played for 13 seasons and was elevated in his fourth chance, in 1955, with 223 of 251 votes, 88.8%, while Tommy John pitched twice, 26 years in the Major Leagues, he was a candidate for Cooperstown for 15 years and never was high, its highest vote was that of 2009, 31.7%. You know well that to be elected you need a minimum of 75%.

Vitelio Castro N. de los Teques, asks: “What have been the two longest-reaching home runs in the Major Leagues?”

Friend Tello: The biggest has been Mickey Mantle’s (Yankees), who flew 634 feet, at Briggs Stadium, Detroit, on September 16, 1970; later, the Babe Ruth (Yankees), 575 feet, also in Detroit, on July 18, 1921.

Anselmo Grijalvillo, from Culiacán, asks…: “What has been the best and worst player change in the Majors?”

Friend Chelmo…: The best one was from the Cardinals on June 15, 1964. They acquired Lou Brock, Jack Spring and Paul Toth from the Cubs, for Ernie Boglio, Bobby Shantz and Doug Clemens. The worst, so far, that same one, but seen from the Cubs side.

—————Español—————

La ciudad más chica con Grandes Ligas

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, de Reynosa, opina: “Es lógico que prefieran a Aaron Judge sobre Shohei Ohtani, porque escogen la ofensiva sobre defensiva. Los juegos se ganan haciendo carreras”.

Ameris Cartagena R. de La Habana, pregunta: “¿Cuál es la ciudad con menos habitantes entre las que tienen equipos de Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Riso: Cincinnati, sede de los Rojos desde 1882, la cual está en el extremo suroccidental del Estado de Ohio, 309 mil 317 habitantes.

Rosmira Echenagucia Y. de México D.F.

pregunta: “¿Puede publicar la fecha exacta y la pizarra final, de cuando Don Larsen, de los Dodgers, tiró el juego perfecto frente a los Yankees en una Serie Mundial?”.

Amig Rosi: Ocho de octubre de 1956, Dodgers 2-Yankees 0.

Jeová Prieto, de Caracas pregunta: “¿La cantidad de temporadas que se juegue en Grandes Ligas influye para la elección al Hall de la Fama. Cuenta para los votos?”.

Amigo Jeo: Puedes aparecer en docenas de rósters y no tener méritos, igual que es posible una notable carrera, aún siendo corta. Joe Dimaggio solamente jugó durante 13 temporadas y fue elevado en su cuarto chance, en 1955, con 223 de 251 votos, 88.8%, mientras que Tommy John lanzó el doble, 26 años en Grandes Ligas, fue candidato a Cooperstown durante 15 años y nunca fue elevado, su mayor votación fue la de 2009, 31.7%. Bien sabes que para ser elevado se necesita un mínimo del 75%.

Vitelio Castro N. de los Teques, pregunta: “¿Cuáles han sido los dos jonrones de mayor alcance en Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Tello: El más grande, ha sido el de Mickey Mantle (Yankees), que voló 634 pies, en Briggs Stadium, Detroit, el 16 de septiembre de 1970; después, el Babe Ruth (Yankees), 575 pies, también en Detroit, el 18 de julio, de 1921.

Anselmo Grijalvillo, de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Cuál ha sido el mejor y el peor cambio de peloteros en las Mayores?”.

Amigo Chelmo…: El mejor, ha sido el de los Cardenales el 15 de junio de 1964. Adquirieron a Lou Brock, Jack Spring y Paúl Toth de los Cachorros, por Ernie Boglio, Bobby Shantz y Doug Clemens. El peor, hasta ahora, ese mismo, pero visto desde el lado de los Cachorros.

