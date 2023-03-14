The Stage Is Set: Win-Or-Go-Home

Team Puerto Rico vs. Team Dominican Republic With Everything On The Line - Image Credit: World Baseball Classic/Fox Sports

NEW YORK– The stage is set. No other game in the World Baseball Classic will compete with this rivalry and the level of excitement involved…

The two forces of the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico will face off tomorrow night, Wednesday March 15th with everything on the line in a win-or-go-home scenario. As both teams stand 2-1, whoever wins this matchup will advance to the World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals played later this week at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

Equally important, the winner of the highly intense game between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico will gain the bragging rights as the superior team across their long-time rivalry.

Heading into Wednesday night, let’s take a look at Team Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico’s statistics in this year’s WBC.

Team Dominican Republic – Offense

Runs Scored: 17

Home Runs: 3

Hits: 33

437 feet and Manny knew it right off the bat. #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/HcfcBycuRu — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 15, 2023

Team Puerto Rico – Offense

Runs Scored: 25

Home Runs: 1

Hits: 29

El Capitán clears the bases for Team Puerto Rico! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/LGgna4Vnd6 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 14, 2023

Team Dominican Republic – Pitching

Runs Allowed: 6

Strikeouts: 25

Hits Allowed: 15

Team Puerto Rico – Pitching

Runs Allowed: 7

Strikeouts: 30

Hits Allowed: 16

The house was rocking for José De León and his perfect performance. #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/O5O4RYnnmc — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 14, 2023

As Latinos and sports fans across the world, countdown the minutes until first pitch set for 7:00PM ET with the broadcast on Fox Sports 1 (FS1), several players and coaches have expressed their anticipation for the most highly competitive, entertaining game you’ll see in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

“This is going to be the most important game in the tournament,” Team Puerto Rico manager Yadier Molina said about the matchup against the Dominican Republic. “We are going to be ready for that”

“If we lose, we don’t move to the next round,” Team Dominican Republic manager Rodney Linares explained. “It is going to be the best or the most important game, considering the rivalry against Puerto Rico, and the good players they have.”

“We are going to go out to the field and fight,” catcher of Team Puerto Rico Martín Maldonado said. “We have to control what we can control.”

“We have to be focused. We are going to capitalize on all the opportunities and to play the good baseball that we have played in the last games.”

