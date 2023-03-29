The superiority of the Japanese – La superioridad de los japoneses

“When 13 eat at the table, only one has bad luck: the one who pays the bill”… Joey Adams.

West Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send me your full name and the town or city where you are. Thank you.

To the readers of Mexicali, Tijuana, Ensenada and Hermosillo, I inform you that, whatever happens, the column will continue daily on the internet, “juan vené en la pelota” and in “sports unite us again”. Thank you.

Rigoberto Mendieta, from Mexicali, asks: “What is going to happen to the Yankees shortstop, who they compare to Derek Jeter?”

Amigo Rigo: After having been a simple invite in training, outside the 40 roster, he will be the regular shortstop. His name is Anthony Volve, 21, skilled contact hitter and power.

Now the Yankees hope to trade Hawaiian Isiah-Kiner Falefa, who filled the position last year. They’re trying to get a good reliever for him.

Renewel Jairo, from Hermosillo, asks: “Is it true that they issued George Brett’s Driver’s License, without examining his eyes?”

Amigo Reno: I don’t know if it was always like this. But in 1985, the case officer in Kansas City explained, “If Brett can hit .390 in the big leagues, he doesn’t need an eye exam.”

Danilo Rodríguez, from Puerto Ca Cruz, asks: “What do you think of the prospect of the Mariners, named Ricardo Cova, and the one of the White Sox, Luis Pineda?”

Friend Dan: I haven’t seen them play. But scouts who have followed them believe that Cova is too young to judge him, 18 years old, but that in two seasons in the minors, he has not shown good batting skills, low batting average and little power. As for Pineda, he is a catcher who has hit with good power in his four years in the minors, so they hope he can play in the big leagues.

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, asks: “Are the Major Leagues in Japan Double A, Triple AAA or at the highest level?”

Friend EmeEme: According to the results of three of the five so-called Clásicos that have been played, they are the best in the world.

Aurelio Peñaranda, from Ensenada, asks: “Why have the heirs of George Steinbrenner not been able to maintain the winning life of the team?”

Amigo Yeyo: The Steinbrenner sons and everyone in the Yankee Stadium front office, starting with general manager Brian Cashman, works very hard on this. But so do other executives on every team.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport unites us again.

La superioridad de los japoneses

“Cuando comen 13 en la mesa, uno solo tiene mala suerte: el que paga la cuenta”… Joey Adams.

West Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). Como todos los miércoles, hoy es día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás. Gracias.

A los lectores de Mexicali, Tijuana, Ensenada y Hermosillo les informo que, pase lo que pase, la columna continuará diariamente en internet, “juan vené en la pelota” y en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”. Gracias.

Rigoberto Mendieta, de Mexicali, pregunta: “¿Qué va a ocurrir con el shortstop de los Yankees, a quien comparan con Derek Jeter?”.

Amigo Rigo: Después de haber sido un simple invitado en los entrenamientos, fuera del róster de los 40, será el shortstop regular. Su nombre es Anthony Volve, de 21 años, hábil bateador de contacto y con poder.

Ahora los Yankees esperan negociar al hawayano, Isiah-Kiner Falefa, quien ocupó la posición el año pasado. Tratan de conseguir por él un buen relevista.

Renewel Jairo, de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Cierto que a George Brett le expedían la Licencia para Manejar, sin examinarle los ojos?”.

Amigo Reno: No se si siempre fue así. Pero en 1985, el oficial que lo atendía para el caso en Kansas City, explicó: “Si Brett puede batear para 390 en Grandes Ligas, no necesita examen de la vista”.

Danilo Rodríguez, de Puerto Ca Cruz, pregunta: “¿Qué cree del prospecto de los Marineros, llamado Ricardo Cova, y del de los Medias Blancas, Luis Pineda?”.

Amigo Dan: No los he vito jugar. Pero scouts que los han seguido, opinan que Cova es muy joven para juzgarlo, 18 años, pero que en dos temporadas por las menores, no ha demostrado buenas habilidades al bate, bajo promedio y poco poder. En cuanto a Pineda, es un cátcher que ha bateado con buen poder en sus cuatro años de ligas menores, por lo que esperan pueda jugar en Grandes Ligas.

Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, pregunta: “¿Las Grandes Ligas de Japón son Doble A, Triple AAA o del máximo nivel?”.

Amigo EmeEme: Según los resultados de tres de los cinco llamados Clásicos que se han jugado, son los mejores del mundo.

Aurelio Peñaranda, de Ensenada, pregunta: “¿Por qué los herederos de George Steinbrenner no han podido mantener la vida ganadora del equipo?”.

Amigo Yeyo: Los hijos de Steinbrenner y todos en las oficinas de Yankee Stadium, comenzando por el gerente-general Brian Cashman, trabajan muy duro al respecto. Pero también lo hacen otros ejecutivos en todos los equipos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

