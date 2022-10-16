The Tatis from Korea is very effective – El Tatis de Korea es muy efectivo

“Until a few years ago, the big leaguers were rich, now they are multi-millionaires”… Buck Showalter.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Bucheon’s Korean, Ha-Seon King, 26, has done a decent job as the Padres’ shortstop. The fact is that whatever he achieves he is superior to Fernando Tatis, because Tatis cannot play.

The 23-year-old Dominican is out of action for not knowing how to drive motorcycles and for getting prohibited substances between his chest and back.

In San Diego, they may tell you:

“Tati over there Tatis, we don’t want you here.”

After all, they qualified without him and without him they woke up yesterday above the Dodgers in the playoffs.

Now, how can Petco Park get a club to accept Tatis with his fees of up to 36,714,286 dollars per season until 2034?

If someone were interested in the young man with the quirks and other rubbish, they would surely ask the Padres to pay most of that money.

King, has shown extraordinary enthusiasm and the firm conviction that no hit should pass between second and third base. He has made several fair playa this postseason, which, of course, helped the victories that have made the San Diegan priests favorites.

With Miami’s Manny Machado at third, the Padres have the best of the best on the left side of the infield.

And King, an Asian smile of a spoiled child, who only earns eight million, has improved his batting from 2021 to this year, like this, 202-251 and in the two campaigns he has hit 19 home runs, has driven in 93 runs and in 21 starts he stole 18 bases.

Perhaps Tatis, the son of a very serious and capable baseball player, never heard what Yogi Berra said:

“Every big leaguer must take care of his position on the roster, as the Kings take care of his throne.”

Was it a mistake for the Padres to sign Fernando Tatis for such money?

One of baseball’s notable general managers, including the Mets, Frank Cashen, used to say:

“No player is worth more than a million a year.”

But in San Diego they thought that with Machado and Tatis they ensured impeccable defense plus very high run production on offense, so they also hired Manny for a lot of money, 23 million each year, until 2028.

Machado, now without Maria’s bows, proves to be the best at third base and one of the best bats in hand, while Tatis ¿? he can’t even appear in the lineup.

El Tatis de Korea es muy efectivo

“Hasta hace algunos años, los big leaguers eran ricos, ahora son multi millonarios”… Buck Showalter.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El koreano de Bucheón, Ha-Seon King, de 26 años, ha hecho un trabajo decoroso como shortstop de los Padres. Total, cuanto logre es superior a Fernando Tatis, porque éste no puede jugar.

El dominicano, de 23 años está fuera de acción por no saber manejar motos y por meterse entre pecho y espalda sustancias prohibidas.

En San Diego, quizá le digan:

“Tati por ahí Tatis, no te queremos aquí”.

Al fin y al cabo, clasificaron sin él y sin él amanecieron ayer por encima de los Dodgers en el playoffs.

Ahora, ¿cómo lograr en Petco Park, que un club acepte a Tatis con sus honorarios hasta de 36 millones 714 mil 286 dólares por temporada hasta el 2034?.

Si a alguien le interesara el joven de las clinejas y demás guirindajos, seguro le pediría a los Padres pagar la mayor parte de ese dinero.

King, ha demostrado un entusiasmo extraordinario y la firme convicción de que entre segunda y tercera bases no debe pasar batazo alguno. Ha realizado en esta postemporada, varios engarces de feria, los cuales, por supuesto, ayudaron a las victorias que han convertido a los sacerdotes sandieguinos en favoritos.

Con en miamiense, Manny Machado en tercera, los Padres tienen lo mejor de lo mejor a la izquierda del infield.

Y King, sonrisa asiática de niño consentido, quien solamente cobra ocho millones, ha mejorado su bateo de 2021 a este año, así, 202-251 y en las dos campañas ha sacado 19 jonrones, ha remolcado 93 carreras y en 21 salidas robó 18 bases.

Quizá Tatis, hijo de uno que fue pelotero muy serio y capaz, nunca oyó aquello que dijo Yogi Berra:

“Todo big leaguer debe cuidar su puesto en el róster, como los Reyes cuidan su trono”.

¿Fue un error de los Padres firmar a Fernando Tatis por tal dinero?

Uno de los notables gerentes generales del beisbol, incluso de los Mets, Frank Cashen, solía decir:

“Ningún pelotero vale más de un millón por año”.

Pero en San Diego pensaron que con Machado y Tatis aseguraban impecable defensiva más muy alta producción de carreras en la ofensiva, por lo que también contrataron por mucho dinero a Manny, 23 millones cada año, hasta 2028.

Machado, ya sin moñitos de María, demuestra ser el mejor en tercera base y uno de los mejores bate en mano, mientras Tatis¿? no puede aparecer siquiera en la alineación.

