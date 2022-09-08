The three stadiums of Washington DC – Los tres estadios de Washington DC

“Whoever says that in the United States there is freedom to speak, has never received a telephone bill”… Joey Adams.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow Saturday are Extra Mail Days, due to excess mail. Please send me the name of the site you are writing from.

-O-O-O-

Benigno M. Padilla R. de Guarenas, asks…: “Since you seem to have all the solutions for the good of baseball, why don’t you try to get a position in the commissioner’s office?”

Friend Leno…: Because my profession is that of a journalist, not that of a baseball executive, which is a very different one. I am not one of the journalists who consider themselves capable of everything in this business.

Jesús Sivira, from Buenos Aires, asks: “If Miguel Cabrera retired today, would you vote for him?”

Amigo Chucho: To answer you, he would need five years to pass after that retirement, because many things can happen in such a period.

Julio Rondón, from Pittsburgh, asks: “If Bob Abreu and Francisco Rodríguez are among the best, why don’t you vote for them for the Hall of Fame?

Amigo Yuyo: Because that’s just your opinion, which, fortunately, doesn’t count for me or for any voter.

Wesley Soto, from Valencia, asks: “If a previous runner has accidentally removed the third base from its place and a following runner steps on it where he left off and scores, is this other run valid?”

Dude Wes…: It’s valid, even if he only stepped on the spot where the bag used to be.

Juan B. Laya U. de Zaraza, asks…: “Do you include the postseason ones, among the 695 home runs by Albert Pujols?”.

Friend and Namesake…: No. That’s the account, where he has another 19.

Leonardo Matis, from the Bronx, asks: “Was César Cedeño very good?”

Friend Leo…: Exceptional superstar conditions. But serious disturbances in his private life blocked his path to the Hall of Fame. In his first year as a candidate, 1992, he obtained only two votes, 0.5%.

Lorenzo Meza, from Caracas, asks…: “Can you tell me about the previous stadium in Washington, where the Senadores played, who were moved to Texas?”

Amigo Loro…: It was also the home of the first Senators, who were converted into Twins. It cost 100 thousand dollars, and was inaugurated in the middle of the 1911 season, in July, to replace the old mansion where the Senators had begun to play in 1901. Now, the new Nationals Park cost 900 million.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- The archive of these columns in google if you enter for “sport unites us again”.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

——————————-Español——————————–

Los tres estadios de Washington DC

“Quien afirma que en Estados Unidos hay libertad para hablar, nunca ha recibido una cuenta telefónica”… Joey Adams.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana sábado son Días Extras del Correo, por exceso de correspondencia. Por favor, envíame el nombre del sitio desde donde escribes.

-O-O-O-

Benigno M. Padilla R. de Guarenas, pregunta…: “Ya que Ud. parece tener todas las soluciones para el bien del beisbol, ¿por qué no trata de conseguir un puesto en la oficina del comisionado?”.

Amigo Leno…: Porque mi profesión es la de periodista, no la de ejecutivo del beisbol, que es una muy diferente. No soy de los periodistas que se consideran capaces de todo en este negocio.

Jesús Sivira, de Buenos Aires, pregunta: “Si Miguel Cabrera se retirara hoy ¿votaría por él?”.

Amigo Chucho: Para responderte, necesitaría que pasaran cinco años después de ese retiro, porque pueden ocurrir muchas cosas en tal lapso.

Julio Rondón, de Pittsburgh, pregunta: “¿Por qué si Bob Abreu y Francisco Rodríguez están entre los mejores, no vota por ellos para el Hall de la Fama?.

Amigo Yuyo: Porque eso es solo tu opinión, lo que, afortunadamente, no cuenta para mí ni para ningún elector.

Wesley Soto, de Valencia, pregunta: “Si un corredor anterior ha sacado accidentalmente la almohadilla de tercera de su sitio y un siguiente corredor la pisa donde ha quedado y anota, ¿es válida esta otra carrera?”.

Amigo Wes…: Es válida, incluso si solamente pisara el sitio donde antes estuvo la almohadilla.

Juan B. Laya U. de Zaraza, pregunta…: “¿Incluyen los de postemporada, entre los 695 jonrones de Albert Pujols?”.

Amigo y Tocayo…: No. Esa es cuenta, por donde lleva otros 19.

Leonardo Matis, de El Bronx, pregunta: “¿Fue muy bueno César Cedeño?”.

Amigo Leo…: Condiciones excepcionales de super estrella. Pero graves disturbios en su vida privada, le cerraron el paso al Hall de la Fama. En su primer año de candidato, 1992, obtuvo solo dos votos, el 0.5%.

Lorenzo Meza, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Puede informarme del anterior estadio de Washington, donde jugaban los Senadores, a quienes mudaron a Texas?”.

Amigo Loro…: Era también la casa de los primeros Senadores, que fueron convertidos en Twins. Costó 100 mil dólares, e inaugurado a media campaña de 1911, en julio, para sustituír a la vieja casona donde habían comenzado a jugar los Senadores en 1901. Ahora, el nuevo Nátionals Park costó 900 millones.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com