The Tigers will leave their best players – Los Tigres saldrán de sus mejores peloteros

“If someone gave me a tattoo, I would sue him for moral, material, scientific and ridiculous damages”… Joseph McKadew.-

** Reports Jimmy Shapiro, from “BetOnline”: 10 teams that could sign Juan Soto. And they order them according to the possibilities they see for each one…: Padres, Dodgers, Cardinals, Mets, Yankees, Mariners, Giants, Rays, Blue Jays, Red Sox… ** Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees) on the list of the injured. He suffers from inflammation of the left Achilles tendon… ** The Tigres, in last place in their Division, made the entire roster available for changes, including the left-hander, Tarik Skubal… ** From Valencia, Eduardo Rodríguez, on the restricted list for personal reasons, they reported that he has started training with plans to rejoin the team at the end of August…

“Every time we present ourselves worse. Pedro Harapos is already a Prince of Wales next to any of us.

We wear ripped pants, poorly buttoned shirts with outlets below the jackets that cover the buttocks, tattoos that dirty and disfigure more skin than one has, more piercings on the tongue, lips, nose, ears, navel! and where God save the place!… Anonymous.-

** Wilson Contreras (Cubs), a native of Puerto Cabello, will be with the Mets sooner, before the end of this week. The trade for young prospects will also bring closer David Robertson to the Flushing club… **Miami’s JD Martinez (Red Sox) has been put on the market. Until yesterday at noon, no team was interested in him…

** Tuesday is the deadline for unrestricted player trades. More business is expected than in many other years. Of course, Juan Soto will be the most bombastic of all the bigleaguers to be negotiated… It will dawn and we will see!

** Historical…: 50 years ago, because it happened in 1972, when the Panamanian, Rod Carew (Twins), was the American batting champion, with a 318 average, without hitting a single home run. But he drove in 51 runs. In his 19 seasons, Carew hit 51 homers… ** Another homerless batting champion was Zack Wheat of the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1918, when, like Carew, he drove in 51 runs. He batted 335. In 19 seasons and hit 132 home runs…

“Is it necessary to fall into the indecent to be able to live decently?”… La Pimpi.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Los Tigres saldrán de sus mejores peloteros

“Si alguien me hiciera un tatuaje, lo demandaría por daños morales, materiales, científicos y ridículos”… Joseph McKadew.-

** Informa Jimmy Shapiro, de “BetOnline”: 10 equipos que podrían firmar a Juan Soto. Y los ordenan de acuerdo a las posibilidades que le ven a cada uno…: Padres, Dodgers, Cardenales, Mets, Yankees, Marineros, Gigantes, Rays, Blue Jays, Medias Rojas… ** Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees) en la lista de los lesionados. Sufre de inflamación del tendón de Aquiles izquierdo… ** Los Tigres, en último lugar de su División, pusieron a todo el róster a disposición para cambios, incluso el zurdo, Tarik Skubal… ** Del valenciano, Eduardo Rodríguez, en la lista restringida por motivos personales, informaron que ha comenzado a entrenar con planes de reincorporarse al equipo a fines de agosto…

“Cada vez nos presentamos peor. Ya Pedro Harapos es un Príncipe de Gales al lado de cualquiera de nosotros.

Usamos pantalones rotos, camisas mal abotonadas con salidas por debajo de los sacos que tapan las nalgas, tatuajes que ensucian y afean más piel de la que uno tiene, más piercings en la lengua, los labios, la nariz, las orejas, el ombligo ¡y donde Dios me salve el lugar!… Anónimo.-

** Wilson Contreras (Cachorros), nativo de Puerto Cabello, será de los Mets antes, antes de terminar esta semana. El cambio por jóvenes prospectos, también llevará al club de Flushing al cerrador, David Robertson… ** El miamiense, JD Martínez (Medias Rojas), ha sido puesto en el mercado. Hasta ayer a medio día, ningún equipo se interesaba por él…

** El martes es la fecha límite para los cambios de peloteros sin restricciones. Se espera que haya más negocios que en muchos otros años. Por supuesto, Juan Soto resultará el más rimbombante de todos los bigleaguers a negociarse… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

** Histórico…: Hace 50 años, porque ocurrió en 1972, cuando el panameño, Rod Carew (Twins), fue campeón de bateo de la Americana, con 318 de promedio, sin sacar un solo jonrón. Pero impulsó 51 carreras. En sus 19 temporadas, Carew disparó 51 cuadrangulares… ** Otro campeón de bateo sin jonrones, fue Zack Wheat, de los Dodgers de Brooklyn, en 1918, cuando, igual que Carew, remolcó 51 carreras. Bateó para 335. En 19 campañas y sacó 132 jonrones…

“¿Será necesario caer en lo indecente para poder vivir decentemente?”… La Pimpi.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

