The unbeatable records that have been forgotten – Los records imbatibles que han sido olvidados

Unbeatable records, but little mentioned.

I often read or hear about Cy Young’s 511 wins, and they point out, in passing, that he’s the only one in the Hall of Fame with 300 games lost (315). They talk about the 56 consecutive games hitting hits by JoeDiMaggio, the two consecutive no-hitters by Johnny Vander Meer, Don Larsen’s no-hit in the World Series…

But no one, or few, say that receiving 120 intentional walks in a season, like Barry Bonds in 2004, is also an unattainable number. The best hitters generally receive only about 100 free bases, but the intentional and unintentional ones are added together.

Likewise, the 59 victories of Charles (Old Hoss) Radbourn, in one season, that of 1884, have been forgotten. While 54 years ago Denny McLain was the last winner 30 games. In addition, it is still a long-standing scandal that Julio Urías won 20 last year, because very few reach that number.

And now, a naive question, will there be someone these days who hits more than 12 home runs inside the field in a season? That is the mark, imposed 121 years ago, in 1901, by Sam Crawford.

The truth is that we now live entire seasons without even an inside-the-park home run.

The infield home run is the hardest hit to pull off, because it takes a very precise combination. First you have to find three baserunners, then hit hard, have good luck and move your legs fast.

So rare are these homers, that in 152 years of Major League Baseball, only once has he connected with three on bases to leave in the field.

It happened on July 25, 1956, when the Puerto Rican, Roberto Clemente, appeared at bat, in the bottom of the ninth inning, at the Pirates’ Forbes Field, with the visiting Cubs, who were winning 8-5.

There were, of course, three baserunners when Clemente slammed a line drive over centerfielder Solly Drake’s head. The third-base coach signaled for Roberto not to follow home, but he ignored it, arriving on a slide, fractions of a second before shortstop Ernie Banks’ relief throw, and in the midst of the cheering scandal. and the cheers of 31,267 fans who filled the park.

And there are more forgotten records.

——————————-Español——————————–

Los records imbatibles que han sido olvidados

Records imbatibles, pero poco mencionados.

A menudo leo u oigo, acerca de las 511 victorias de Cy Young, y señalan, de paso, que es el único en el Hall de la Fama con 300 juegos perdidos (315). Hablan de los 56 juegos consecutivos conectando incogibles por JoeDiMaggio, los dos juegos consecutivos sin hits de Johnny Vander Meer, el no-hit de Don Larsen en Serie Mundial…

Pero nadie, o pocos citan, que recibir 120 bases por bolas intencionales en una temporada, como Barry Bonds en 2004, también es un número inalcanzable. Los mejores bateadores, reciben generalmente solo unas 100 bases de regalo, pero sumadas las intencionales y las no intencionales.

Igualmente han sido olvidadas las 59 victorias de Charles (Old Hoss) Radbourn, en una temporada, la de 1884. Mientras hace 54 años que Denny McLain fue el último ganador 30 juegos. Además, todavía es un escándalo de mucha vida que Julio Urías ganara 20 el año pasado, porque muy pocos llegan a tal cifra.

Y ahora, una pregunta ingenua, ¿habrá alguien que en estos días conecte más de 12 jonrones dentro del campo en una temporada?. Esa es la marca, impuesta hace 121 años, en 1901, por Sam Crawford.

Lo cierto es que ahora vivimos campañas completas sin un jonrón dentro del parque siquiera.

El jonrón dentro del campo es el batazo más difícil de lograr, porque se necesita una combinación muy precisa. Primeramente hay que encontrar tres corredores en las bases, después, batear con poder, tener buena suerte y mover las piernas con rapidez.

Tan extraño son estos cuadrangulares, que en 152 años de Grandes Ligas, solamente una vez se ha conectado con tres en bases para dejar en el terreno.

Ocurrió en 25 de julio de 1956, cuando el boricua, Roberto Clemente, apareció al bate, en el cierre del noveno inning, en el Forbes Field de los Piratas, con los Cachorros de visitantes, quienes ganaban 8-5.

Por supuesto que había tres corredores en las bases, cuando Clemente sonó linietazo por encima de la cabeza del centerfielder, Solly Drake. El coach de tercera le hizo señas para que Roberto no siguiera a home, pero él no hizo caso, y llegó en slide, fracciones de segundo antes que el tiro en relevo, del shortstop, Ernie Banks, y en medio del escándalo por la ovación y los vítores de 31 mil 267 fanáticos que llenaban el parque.

Y hay más records olvidados.

