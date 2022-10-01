The unforgettable series of “Mr. October” – La inolvidable Seriede “Míster Octubre”

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE)

“I don’t mind making a fool of myself in nine straight swings for strikeouts, if I get the ball out in the fourth turn”… Reggie Jackson.-

October 2022 begins, as if to remember “Mister October”, born in 1977.

Nearly 25,000 players have played in the Major Leagues.

Now, to remember, very few, Babe Ruth, Reggie Jackson, Sandy Koufax, Juan Marichal, Brooks Róbinson, Roberto Clemente, Luis Aparicio, Bob Gibson, Teodoro Higuera, Rickey Hénderson…

118 World Series have been played.

To remember, those of 1960, 1975, 1977…

That of ’77, 45 years ago, was the Yankees-Dodgers in which Reggie Jackson became “Mr. October”, with three consecutive home runs connected through first swings during the sixth game, and had hit two more on previous dates.

He had also homered in his final at-bat of Game 5.

In his first chance of the sixth he received a walk, in the fourth inning, second inning, against to Burt Hooton, in the fifth it was against a pitch from Elías Sosa, and in the eighth against the knuckleball player, Charlie Hough.

It had been 15 years since the Yankees won a World Series, but this time they tied it up in seven games.

George Steinbrenner had bought the team in 1973 for $10 million. It was when, before the journalists, he said: “The Yankees will be winners again, because I have the best player in my possession”, and he showed his checkbook.

He fulfilled his arrogance:

He had hired Reggie, starting in 1977, for two million 960 thousand dollars for five seasons, which seemed like a scandalous waste.

Plus, he had Bucky Dent and Paul Blair on the roster, with a rotation that included a couple of terrific lefties in Ron Guidry and Don Gullett, plus righty Mike Torres.

Between those three they won 44 of the 100 games the team, led by Reggie’s nemesis, Billy Martin, won.

In a headline on every last page, the “New York Post” described these Yankees as “the best team that money can buy”.

That 1977 roster earned about five million. The exact sum was never known, because Steinbrenner hid it forever, because the other owners accused him of damaging the business with his high fees.

And Reggie is still making good money. At 76 years of age, he is now a successful builder, in California. He was elevated to the Hall of Fame in 1993, with 396 votes, 93.6%.

————————–Español———————–

La inolvidable Seriede “Míster Octubre”

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE)

“No me importa hacer el ridículo en nueve swings seguidos para strikeouts, si en el cuarto turno saco la bola”… Reggie Jackson.-

Comienza octubre de 2022, como para recordar a “Míster Octubre”, nacido en 1977.

Cerca de 25 mil peloteros han jugado en Grandes Ligas.

Ahora, para recordar, muy pocos, Babe Ruth, Reggie Jackson, Sandy Koufax, Juan Marichal, Brooks Róbinson, Roberto Clemente, Luis Aparicio, Bob Gibson, Teodoro Higuera, Rickey Hénderson…

Se han jugado 118 Series Mundiales.

Para recordar, las de 1960, 1975, 1977…

Aquella del ´77, hace 45 años, fue la de Yankees-Dodgers en la cual Reggie Jackson se convirtió en “Míster Octubre”, con tres jonrones consecutivos conectados mediante primeros swings durante el sexto juego, y había sacado dos más en fechas anteriores.

También había disparado cuadrangular en su último turno del quinto juego.

En su primer chance del sexto recibió base por bolas, en el cuarto inning, segundo turno, se la botó a Burt Hooton, en el quinto fue contra lanzamiento de Elías Sosa, y en el octavo frente al knuckleballista, Charlie Hough.

Hacía 15 años que los Yankees no ganaban una Serie Mundial, pero esa vez la amarraron en siete juegos.

George Steinbrenner había comprado al equipo en 1973 por 10 millones de dólares. Fue, cuando ante los periodistas dijo: “Los Yankees volverán a ser ganadores, porque tengo al mejor pelotero en mi poder”, y mostró su chequera.

Cumplió su arrogancia:

Había contratado a Reggie, a partir de ese 1977, por dos millones 960 mil dólares para cinco temporadas, lo que parecía un escandaloso despilfarro.

Además, tenía en el róster a Bucky Dent y Paúl Blair, con rotación que incluía a un par de tremendos zurdos, Ron Guidry y Don Gullett, más el derecho Mike Torres.

Entre esos tres ganaron 44 de los 100 juegos que conquistó el equipo, dirigido por el enemigo de Reggie, Billy Martin.

En titular a toda última página, el “New York Post” calificó a estos Yankees como “el mejor equipo que el dinero puede comprar”.

Aquel róster de 1977 cobró unos cinco millones. Nunca se supo exactamente la suma, porque Steinbrenner la ocultó para siempre, porque los otros propietarios lo acusaban de dañar el negocio con sus honorarios tan elevados.

Y Reggie sigue ganando buen dinero. A los 76 años de edad, es ahora exitoso constructor, en California. Fue elevado al Hall de la Fama en 1993, con 396 votos, el 93.6%.

