The Voice of the People on the Acuña case – La Voz del Pueblo sobre caso Acuña

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Elvis Marín, from Carora, expresses: “Baseball seems like a maximum security prison, with ballplayers as if they were prisoners of unpleasant behavior and vulgar appearance. Beards and long hair like those of Barrabas. Excessive tattoos, earrings and chains like any criminal. Perreos and other ridiculous dances, like vulgar and stinky reggaeton singers.

“The Major League Baseball page, it looks more like a events section. There are numerous cases of gender violence, drug and alcohol use, street fights and now, fights in the stands with fans, who pay the very high fees of the players.

“Disgusting what they do with baseball. And I am referring directly to characters like Ronald Acuña, Trevor Bauer, Fernando Tatis, and Mike Clevinger.

“Major League Baseball sucks. Gone are the romantic times of the valuable game with gentlemen like Derek Jeter, Pete Rose, Mariano Rivera, Ichiro Suzuki, Ken Griffey father and son, Mickey Mantle, Joe Dimagio, Luis Aparicio, Nolan Ryan, César Tovar, who truly loved their profession and They gave everything on the field.

“God willing, a commissioner concerned about the good image of the sport, as a family show, arrives.”

Douglas Martínez M. de Guatire, protests: “Enough of so much disgustingness in professional baseball!, even the Major Leagues. Our League should be titled, LVBP “Liga de Vagos, Bandoleros y Patanes”. All that remains is for them to carry a weapon at their waist, hit a home run and shoot into the air, or give a protest shot to the umpire or opposing pitcher because of a too close fastball.

“Acuña’s thing is unforgivable, and unforgivable that the narrator on television enjoyed it as if it were a grace. And to top it off, that of Ronald Acuña Sr., offering buses to take people to beat up fans who don’t like him. As a fan of the Sharks that I have been since I was a child, and now at the age of 55 that I have been with me, I have never seen so much aberration and sadism in a game.

“It bothers me to see my admired team in such a bad example and such rudeness from those players. And here no journalist expresses what happens. Furthermore, narrators and commentators only give messages to friends, lovers, wives and children. In other words, they don’t teach, they don’t entertain, they don’t inform, they don’t narrate, they don’t comment on anything about what a game is. Please, we must rescue the values of baseball”.

—————Español—————

La Voz del Pueblo sobre caso Acuña

-O-O-O-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Elvis Marín, de Carora, expresa: “El beisbol parece una cárcel de máxima seguridad, con peloteros como si fuera presos de desagradable comportamiento y de apariencia vulgar. Barbas y melenas como las de Barrabas. Tatuajes excesivos, aretes y cadenas cual delincuentes cualquieras. Perreos y otros bailes ridículos, como reggaetoneros vulgares y mal olientes.

“La página de Major League Baseball, parece más bien una sección de sucesos. Se ven numerosos casos de violencia de género, consumo de drogas y alcohol, peleas callejeras y ahora, peleas en las gradas con fanáticos, quienes pagamos los muy altos honorarios de los peloteros.

“Asqueroso lo que hacen con el beisbol. Y me refiero directamente a personajes como Ronald Acuña, Trevor Bauer, Fernando Tatis, y Mike Clevinger.

“El beisbol de Grandes Ligas es un asco. Atrás quedaron los románticos tiempos del valioso juego con caballeros como Derek Jeter, Pete Rose, Mariano Rivera, Ichiro Suzuki, Ken Griffey padre e hijo, Mickey Mantle, Joe Dimagio, Luis Aparicio, Nolan Ryan, César Tovar, quienes realmente amaban su profesión y daban todo en el campo.

“Dios quiera que llegue un comisionado preocupado por la buena imagen del deporte, como espectáculo familiar”.

Douglas Martínez M. de Guatire, protesta: “¡Ya basta de tanta asquerosidad en el beisbol profesional!, incluso las Grandes Ligas. Nuestra Liga debería titularse, LVBP “Liga de Vagos, Bandoleros y Patanes”. Sólo falta que lleven un arma en la cintura, batear un jonrón y disparen al aire, o que le den un tiro de protesta al umpire o al pitcher contrario porque le acercaron la recta.

“Lo de Acuña es imperdonable, e imperdonable que el narrador por televisión lo disfrutara como si se tratara de una gracia. Y para colmo, eso de Ronald Acuña padre, ofreciendo autobuses para llevar gente a caerle a golpes a los fanáticos que no son de su agrado. Como fanático de los Tiburones que soy desde niño, ya ahora a los 55 años que llevo encima, nunca había visto tanta aberración y sadismo en un juego.

“Me molesta ver mi admirado equipo en tan mal ejemplo y tan mala educación por parte de esos peloteros. Y aquí ningún periodista expresa lo que sucede. Además, narradores y comentaristas, sólo dan mensaje a los amigos, amantes, esposas e hijos. O sea, no enseñan, no entretienen, no informan, no narran, no comentan nada de lo que es un juego. Por favor, hay que rescatar los valores del beisbol”.

