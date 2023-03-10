The watchmaking manias of Manfred, ESPN and FOX – Las manías relojeras de Manfred, ESPN y FOX

“What did one buttock say to her partner, the other buttock?

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** This is Women’s Month. And to think that even in many countries ladies are only allowed to shut up… ** This is Women’s Month, and after 153 years of Major League Baseball, we still don’t have any ballplayers or umpiress at this level… ** We we boasted because in baseball the clock only said the duration of the game. But Rob Manfred and his accomplices, ESPN and FOX, have entangled pitchers and hitters in a tangle of clockwork needles as uncomfortable, as unnecessary, ridiculous…

**The Yankees will start the season with four injured pitchers, two starters and two relievers, Carlos Rodón, Frankie Montas, Tommy Kahnle and Lou Triviño… ** They signed the lefty Rodón in December for 162 million for six seasons… **Shohei Ohtani He commented that he has heard many comments about his future in the Major Leagues, but nothing concrete, of course. And he called himself “very safe” with the Angels. But in this environment of the Majors, in which everything is known, we are clear that in Anaheim they are not going to pay him the 500 million dollars that he hopes for, for 10 seasons, starting in 2024; and that the Mets are waiting for the moment when he is released, next October, to make the super-billion dollar offer…

** Right-hander Tony Gonsolin’s left ankle injury isn’t a concern to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. The doctors reported that there is no fracture and that he will only be out of action for a few days… ** Meanwhile, another right-hander, Michael Grove, will start the games corresponding to Gonsolín in these training sessions… ** Operated and everything as it is, Bryce Harper reported to training camp in Clearwater. He is convalescing from Tommy John on his right elbow and the doctors say he shouldn’t be throwing balls until mid-July. However, perhaps as a designated hitter the Phillies can use him …

** After five seasons with the Marlins, Pablo López, from Cabimas, is training with his new club, the Twins, in Fort Myers. Pitching coach Pete Maki told me he was “very impressed” with the 27-year-old right-hander in his rotation…

————–Español————-

Las manías relojeras de Manfred, ESPN y FOX

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Éste es el Mes de la Mujer. Y pensar que aún en muchos países a las damas solo se les permite callar… ** Éste es el Mes de la Mujer, y después de 153 años de Grandes Ligas, seguimos sin ninguna pelotera y sin ninguna umpiresa en este nivel… ** Nos vanagloriábamos porque en el beisbol el reloj solo decía la duración del juego. Pero Rob Manfred y sus cómplices, ESPN y FOX, han enredado a lanzadores y bateadores en una maraña de agujas relojeras tan incómodas, como innecesarias, ridículas…

**Los Yankees comenzarán la temporada con cuatro lanzadores lesionados, dos abridores y dos relevistas, Carlos Rodón, Frankie Montas, Tommy Kahnle and Lou Triviño… ** Al zurdo Rodón lo firmaron en diciembre por 162 millones para seis temporadas… **Shohei Ohtani comentó que acerca de su futuro en Grandes Ligas, ha oído muchos comentarios, pero nada concreto, por supuesto. Y se dijo “muy seguro” con los Angelinos. Pero en este ambiente de las Mayores, en el cual todo se sabe, estamos claros en que en Anaheim no van a pagarle los 500 millones de dólares que aspira, por 10 temporadas, a partir de 2024; y que los Mets están en espera del momento cuando quede libre, en octubre próximo, para hacer la oferta supermultimillonaria…

** La lesión del derecho Tony Gonsolín en el tobillo izquierdo no preocupa al mánager de los Dodgers, Dave Roberts. Los médicos informaron que no hay fractura y que solo estará fuera de acción unos días… ** Entre tanto, otro derecho, Michael Grove, abrirá los juegos correspondientes a Gonsolín en estos entrenamientos… ** Operado y todo como está, Bryce Harper se reportó al campo de entrenamientos en Clearwater. Convalece de la Tommy John en el codo derecho y los médicos opinan que no deberá tirar pelotas hasta mediados de julio. Sin embargo, quizá como bateador designado los Phillies puedan utilizarlo…

**Tras cinco temporadas con los Marlins, el zuliano de Cabimas, Pablo López, entrena con su nuevo club, los Twins, en Fort Myers. El coach de pitcheo, Pete Maki, me dijo estar “muy bien impresionado” con el derecho de 27 años en su rotación…

