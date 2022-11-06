The week of Monterrey, Nuevo León has arrived – Ha llegado la semana de Monterrey, Nuevo León

“A triple is often a double hit by a fast runner, just like a double is sometimes a triple by a slow runner.” J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Aaron Judge’s Yankee uniform number is 99. Roger Maris’ Yankee uniform number was 9… ** When Babe Ruth was in his prime, in 1927, the The cheapest tickets to see the games at Yankee Stadium, those for Bleachers, were 25 cents on the dollar. Now, with Aaron Judge in the best shape of his, the 2023’s are already selling for nine dollars. The Babe earned in 1927, 70 thousand dollars for the campaign, Judge aspires 50 million per year…

** In addition to trying to retain Judge, the Yankees are now in the fight to keep GM Brian Cashman, 55, in the Yankee Stadium office, who has been in the job for 24 seasons. During his tenure, the team has reached six World Series with four wins, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2009. Cashman’s fees, three million dollars a year… ** The week that begins tomorrow will be a party in beautiful Monterrey, Nuevo León, because on Thursday they will elevate to the Baseball Hall of Fame, located in that city of Cerro de la Silla, seven notable figures, Vinicio Castilla, Matías Carrillo, José Luis Sandoval, Isidro Márquez, Eduardo Jiménez, William Serrell and one of the most notable baseball historians in our Spanish-speaking world, the illustrious Yucatecan, Jorge Menéndez Torre. They invited me, I can’t go, they accepted the presence of my son Juancito, who is a personal friend of the director of the Hall, the engineer Francisco Padilla Dávila…

“God gives each bird its food, but He does not throw it into the nest.” Anonymous

** A 23-year-old six-foot-eight giant from Yonkers, New York, named Carlos De La Cruz, of the Phillies, is an outfielder, and in addition to hitting home runs over 450 feet, he has excellent contact . In one game in the Arizona League, he got the ball out in one at-bat and added three singles. This year he played in Double A… ** Jacob DeGrom arranges for the Mets to increase his fees, now from 32.5 million per season and sign him for 10 years for 400 million…

Now I write more about millions than about baseball.

“Beauty is something on the surface of the skin, but ugliness comes from the depths of the bones”… La Pimpi.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Ha llegado la semana de Monterrey, Nuevo León

“Un triple, muchas veces es un doble conectado por un corredor rápido, igual que un doble, a veces es un triple, obra de un corredor lento”. J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** El número del uniforme Yankee de Aaron Judge, es 99. El número del uniforme Yankee de Roger Maris, fue 9… ** Cuando Babe Ruth estaba en se mejor época, en 1927, los boletos más baratos para ver los juegos en Yankee Stadium, los de Bleachers, costaban 25 centavos de dólar. Ahora, con Aaron Judge en su mejor forma, los de 2023 ya son vendidos a nueve dólares. El Babe cobró en 1927, 70 mil dólares por la campaña, Judge aspira 50 millones por año…

** Además de tratar de retener a Judge, los Yankees están ahora en la lucha por mantener en las oficinas de Yankee Stadium, al gerente-general, Brian Cashman, de 55 años, ha estado en el cargo 24 temporadas. Durante su gestión, el equipo ha llegado a seis Series Mundiales con cuatro ganadas, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2009. Los honorarios de Cashman, tres millones de dólares anuales… ** La semana que comenzará mañana será de fiesta en la preciosa Monterrey, Nuevo León, porque el jueves elevarán al Salón de la Fama del Beisbol, ubicado en esa urbe del Cerro de la Silla, a siete notables figuras, Vinicio Castilla, Matías Carrillo, José Luis Sandoval, Isidro Márquez, Eduardo Jiménez, William Serrell y uno de los más notables historiadores del beisbol en nuestro mundo de habla hispana, el ilustre yucateco, Jorge Menéndez Torre. Me invitaron, no puedo ir, aceptaron la presencia de mi hijo Juancito, quien es amigo personal del director del Salón, el ingeniero Francisco Padilla Dávila…

“Dios dá a cada ave su alimento, pero Él no se lo lanza dentro del nido”. Anónimo

** Un gigantón de seis pies ocho pulgadas, de 23 años y nativo de Yonkers, Nueva York, es llamado Carlos De La Cruz, pertenece a los Phillies, es oufielder, y además de despachar jonrones de más de 450 pies, tiene excelente contacto. En un juego en la Liga de Arizona, sacó la bola en un turno y agregó tres sencillos. Este año jugó en Doble A… ** Jacob DeGrom gestiona que los Mets le aumenten los honorarios, ahora de 32 millones 500 mil por temporada y lo firmen para 10 años por 400 millones…

Ahora escribo más de millones que de beisbol.

“La belleza es algo a flor de piel, pero la fealdad sale desde lo más profundo de los huesos”… La Pimpi.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

