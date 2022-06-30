The White Sox are ordered “not hustling.” – A Medias Blancas les ordenan“not hustling”.

“A bad doctor is similar to number 111, in that he starts with one, continues with one and ends with one”… La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week…: A player who hasn’t appeared in a single game this year is among those who have collected hundreds of thousands of votes. Do you know who is this about?

The Answer…: With his dyed blonde hair and his 19th-century pirate beard, Fernando Tatis Jr. has been sidelined due to injury so far this season. However, he has received 250,000 votes to be in the starting lineup for the July 19 All-Star Game.

Surprise.- For the first time in the Major Leagues, the players of a team are ordered “not hustling”. White Sox manager Tony La Rusa wants his players not to run 100 percent “to avoid injuries.” Between the designated hitter, the craziness of the commissioner, Rob Manfred and his TV associates, plus these things, they’re going to kill baseball…

“The designated hitter has been put into baseball, but he is not baseball”… Clayton Kershaw.-

Super injured.- The Dodgers, who have battled hard with the Giants and Padres for the lead in the West, have been hit hard by injuries.

Mookie Betts has been sidelined with right side soreness; left-handed reliever Celeb Ferguson suffers from tendonitis in his throwing arm; another lefty, Andrew Heaney, has a swollen left shoulder; the right, Daniel Hudson, will reappear in the next season, operated on the arm; the infielder, Edwin Ríos, will return after the All-Star Game from his right thigh ailments; right-hander Walker Buehler is convalescing from elbow surgery and they hope he can reappear in September.

Danny Duffy, left-handed pitcher, is treated for his left elbow; one more left-hander, Víctor González, who underwent elbow surgery, will reappear in August; Tommy Kahnle, right-hander, is suffering from a sore arm and is expected to pitch again in August; one more right, Dustin May, subjected to Tommy John, can return in September or in 2023; Jimmy Nelson, right, also a Tommy John victim, out for the entire season; Kevin Pillar, outfielder, with a fractured left shoulder, will not be able to play again this year; Blake Treinen, right-handed pitcher, injured shoulder, will reappear after the All-Star Game…

“Sense of humor is laughing at oneself… and out loud”… Woody Allen.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————–Español———————

A Medias Blancas les ordenan“not hustling”.

“Un mal médico se parece al número 111, en que empieza con uno, sigue con uno y termina con uno”… La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Un pelotero que no ha aparecido en un solo juego este año, figura entre quienes han coleccionado centenares de miles de votos. ¿Sabes de quién se trata?

La Respuesta…: Con su melena teñida de rubio y su barba a lo pirata del Siglo XIX, Fernando Tatis hijo (Padres), ha permanecido fuera de juego por lesión durante lo que va de temporada. Sin embargo, ha recibido 250 mil votos para estar en la alineación inicial del Juego de Estrellas del 19 de julio.

Sorpresota.- Por primera vez en Grandes Ligas se ordena a los jugadores de un equipo “not hustling”. El mánager de los Medias Blancas, Tony La Rusa, quiere que sus peloteros no corran al ciento por ciento “para evitar lesiones”. Entre el bateador designado, las locuras del comisionado, Rob Manfred y sus socios de las televisoras, más estas cosas, van a acabar con el beisbol…

“Al bateador designado lo han puesto dentro del beisbol, pero él no es del beisbol”… Clayton Kershaw.-

Súper lesionados.- Los Dodgers, que se han fajado a las duras con Gigantes y Padres por el liderato del Oeste, han sido castigados la extremo por las lesiones.

Mookie Betts ha estado fuera de juego con dolores en el costado derecho; el relevista zurdo, Celeb Férguson, sufre de tendonitis en el brazo de lanzar; otro zurdo, Andrew Heaney, tiene el hombro izquierdo inflamado; el derecho, Daniel Hudson, reaparecerá en la próxima temporada, operado del brazo; el infielder, Edwin Ríos, regresará después del Juego de Estrellas de sus dolencias en el muslo derecho; el derecho Walker Buehler, convalece de la operación en el codo y esperan pueda reaparecer en septiembre.

Danny Duffy, lanzador zurdo, es tratado del codo izquierdo; un zurdo más, Víctor González, operado del codo, reaparecerá en agosto; Tommy Kahnle, lanzador derecho, sufre de malestar en el brazo y esperan vuelva a lanzar en agosto; un derecho más, Dustin May, sometido a la Tommy John, puede regresar en septiembre o en 2023; Jimmy Nelson, derecho, también víctima de la Tommy John, fuera por toda la campaña; Kevin Pillar, outfielder, fracturado en el hombro izquierdo, no podrá jugar más este año; Blake Treinen, pitcher derecho, lesionado del hombro, reaparecerá después del Juego de Estrellas…

“Sentido del humor es reírse de uno mismo… y a carcajadas”… Woody Allen.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

