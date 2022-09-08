The worst is Valenzuela, says a radio listener – El peor es Valenzuela opina un radioyente

“Baseball is the only activity in which sacrifice is highly appreciated”… Bernard Shaw.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Until Saturday, all will be Extra Mail Days, due to excess mail.

Juan Marín comments: “Here, in Venezuela, the same thing. The new generations of storytellers are lousy. Pure small talk about their lives, bad jokes and double meanings. They think they fall well, but they don’t”.

Miguel Lizarraga, thinks…: “The worst is the egomaniac, Fernando Valenzuela. He only knows how to say, “that’s right, Jaime, that’s right Jaime”, throughout the game. Just as worse, Pepe Iñíguez, who says pure nonsense that has nothing to do with baseball.

Fermín Procuna, emphasizes…: Valenzuela should not be asked for more. I defend it all the time. Because he has no academic preparation, he just babbles. The fault is not his, but the one who gives him the microphone.

Julio Rodríguez says: “In Venezuela, César Arriba and Fricmar Álvarez, from TLT-VZLA, seem very professional to me, they know a lot about baseball.”

Darío Ocando thinks: “One thing is questions and answers, as you were doing Tuesday and Wednesday, and another is a string of comments from a few people.”

Dario: As you can see, including you.

Douglas Martínez adds: “In IVC and Televen, booths full of idiots and mediocre… And the protest about the uniformity of the players is very good. They no longer look like Major League players, but bad clowns. Scoundrels. Respect the game. We don’t pay to see tons of dog chains around necks. Not even fixing the gloves after each launch, more glasses, chains, bracelets, earrings and long hair”.

David Cruz, from Orlando: I don’t watch televised games in Spanish, because on different occasions I’ve seen the worst of the announcers. One thought it was good that players from both teams were fighting, another day I heard the narrators enjoying themselves and saying that they liked the style of the braids, more messy uniforms, the chains that look like giant gates. Before, I did enjoy our narrators, there was remarkable quality.

Rocío Peñaranda, from Brooklyn…: I think that in many cases, it’s all because the executives of ESPN, Bally and FOX don’t speak Spanish, and they consider, totally wrong, that, like Orlando Hernández and others, they played in the Major Leagues, They know how to speak our language and they know baseball. The solution, not to hear them.

————————-Español—————————-

El peor es Valenzuela opina un radioyente

“El beisbol es la única actividad en la cual el sacrificio es muy apreciado”… Bernard Shaw.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hasta el sábado, todos serán Días Extras del Correo, por exceso de correspondencia.

Juan Marín, comenta: “Aquí, en Venezuela, lo mismo. Las nuevas generaciones de narradores son pésimas. Pura habladera de gamelote sobre la vida de ellos, chistes malos y de doble sentido. Creen que caen bien, pero caen muy pesados”.

Miguel Lizarraga, opina…: “El peor es el ególatra, Fernando Valenzuela. Sólo sabe decir, “así es, Jaime, así es Jaime”, durante todo el juego. Igual de peor, Pepe Iñíguez, quien dice puras sandeces que nada tienen que ver con el beisbol”.

Fermín Procuna, recalca…: A Valenzuela no se le debe pedir más. Lo defiendo todo el tiempo. Porque no tiene preparación académica alguna, apenas balbucea. La culpa no es de él, sino de quien le da el micrófono.

Julio Rodríguez, dice: “En Venezuela, César Arriba y Fricmar Álvarez, de TLT-VZLA, me parecen muy profesionales, saben mucho de beisbol”.

Darío Ocando opina: “Una cosa son preguntas y respuestas, como lo venías haciendo martes y miércoles, y otra es una retahíla de comentarios de unas cuantas personas”.

Darío: Como ves, incluido tú.

Douglas Martínez, agrega: “En IVC y Televen, cabinas llenas de idiotas y mediocres… Y muy buena la protesta sobre fasta de la uniformidad de los peloteros. Ya no parecen jugadores de Grandes Ligas, sino malos payasos. Sinvergüenzas. Respeten el juego. No pagamos para ver toneladas de cadenas de perro por los cuellos. Ni arreglarse los guantines tras cada lanzamiento, más lentes, cadenas, pulseras, zarcillos y melenas”.

David Cruz, de Orlando: No veo juegos televisados en castellano, porque en distintas oportunidades observé lo peor de los narradores. A uno le pareció bien que jugadores de ambos equipos se pelearan, otro día escuché a los narradores disfrutar y decir que les gustaba el estilo de las trenzas, más uniformes desordenados, las cadenas que parecen de portones gigantes. Antes sí disfrutaba a nuestros narradores, había notable calidad.

Rocío Peñaranda, de Brooklyn…: Creo que en numerosos casos, todo se debe a que los ejecutivos de ESPN, Bally y FOX, no hablan castellano, y consideran, totalmente equivocados, que, como Orlando Hernández y otros, jugaron en Grandes Ligas, saben hablar nuestro idioma y conocen el beisbol. La solución, no oírlos.

