The Yankees 2022 via postseason – Los Yankees 2022 vía postemporada

“All the tie factories have already gone bankrupt”… Dick Secades.-

-O-O-O-

“What belongs to the priest goes to the Church”…

“The one who is born with a potbelly, or be cut small”…

“He who is born to be a hammer, nails fall from Heaven”…

If you like, add…:

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – For the 2022 Yankees, all roads lead to the postseason.

Of course, these Yankees are not the Manhattan Mules they were until 1922, nor the Bronx Bombers they were after 1923. Nor are they the invincible Yankees they were, between 1949 and 1953, when they won five consecutive World Series.

No. But this is the 2022 Yankees, a team where unexpected things happen to win.

One of the best examples is that of the Cuban, Néstor Cortés. Manager Aaron Boone called him up to the big team as a last chance to trade him or send him to the minors.

Because that boy, 27, a Batabanó native, had been a failure in the previous four seasons, even with an ERA of 15.26 in 2020.

Well now his ERA is 1.70, with four wins and 53.0 innings pitched.

“This year my fastball is faster (up to 96 MPH)” Cortés commented on Friday, “the curve is bigger and the changes more controlled, always on the corners of the plate”.

And he has won games by throwing eight-plus innings.

The Yankees, who will finish a four-game series with the Rays this afternoon, woke up yesterday Saturday with the best record of the 30 teams, 33-13. Since 1968, they had not achieved a better start to the season.

In addition, they are collective leaders in home runs and third in effectiveness of the entire staff.

The Yankees’ leader on offense is Aaron Judge, with 17 home runs, when no one else has hit more than 12, and Judge batting 305, with 36 RBIs.

Only four other Yankees in history have hit 17 home runs in the first 45 games, Mickey Mantle, 20 in 1956; Babe Ruth, 19 in 1928 and in 1930; Alex Rodriguez, 18 in 2007; Tino Martinez, 17 in 1997.

Meanwhile, the Yankee Stadium offices rejected several offers for Anthony Rizzo and Judge, who were said to be on the market.

But the second part of the season is about to begin, when sluggers are very valuable en route to the October ball. And if Judge goes to the Giants, as they say, well, it will be in November.

In Las Vegas, punters get $100 to a thousand, betting on New Yorkers themselves.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————————————-Español————————————

Los Yankees 2022 vía postemporada

“Ya han quebrado todas las fábricas de corbatas”… Dick Secades.-

-O-O-O-

“Lo que es del cura va para la Iglesia”…

“Al que nace barrigón, ni que lo fajen chiquito”…

“Al que nace para martillo, del Cielo le caen los clavos”…

Si les parece, agreguen…:

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Para los Yankees 2022, todos los caminos van hacia la postemporada.

Por supuesto, estos Yankees no son los Mulos de Manhattan que fueron hasta 1922, ni los Bombarderos del Bronx que fueron a partir de 1923. Tampoco son aquellos Yankees invencibles, que fueron, entre 1949 y 1953, cuando ganaron cinco Series Mundiales consecutivas.

No. Pero estos son los Yankees 2022, un equipo al cual le ocurren cosas inesperadas para ganar.

Uno de los mejores ejemplos es el del cubano, Néstor Cortés. El mánager, Aaron Boone, lo llamó al equipo grande como último chance para negociarlo o enviarlo a las menores.

Porque ese muchacho, de 27 años, nativo Batabanó, había sido un fracaso en las cuatro campañas anteriores, hasta con efectividad de 15.26 en 2020.

Pues ahora su efectividad es de 1.70, con cuatro victorias y 53.0 innings lanzados.

“Este año mi recta es más veloz (hasta 96 MPH)” comentó el viernes Cortés, “la curva es más grandes y los cambios más controlados, siempre sobre las esquinas del home”.

Y ha ganado juegos tirando hasta más de ocho innings.

Los Yankees, quienes terminarán esta tarde serie de cuatro juegos con los Rays, amanecieron ayer sábado con el mayor record de los 30 equipos, 33-13. Desde 1968, no lograban mejor comienzo de temporada.

Además, son líderes colectivos en jonrones y terceros en efectividad de todo el staff.

El líder de los Yankee en la ofensiva es Aaron Judge, con 17 jonrones, cuando ningún otro ha sacado más de 12, y batea Judge para 305, con 36 carreras remolcadas.

Solo otro cuatro en la historia de los Yankees, han sacado 17 jonrones en los primeros 45 juegos, Mickey Mantle, 20 en 1956; Babe Ruth, 19 en 1928 y en 1930; Alex Rodríguez, 18 en 2007; Tino Martínez, 17 en 1997.

Entre tanto, en las oficinas de Yankee Stadium rechazaron varias ofertas por Anthony Rizzo y por Judge, de quienes se dijo que estaban a la orden en el mercado.

Pero ya está por comenzar la segunda parte de la temporada, cuando los sluggers son muy valiosos en la ruta a la pelota de octubre. Y si se va Judge a los Gigantes, como dicen, pues, será en noviembre.

En Las Vegas, los apostadores reciben 100 dólares a mil, apostando ellos a los newyorquinos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5