The Yankees home runs and those of Gleyber Torres – Los jonrones Yankees y los de Gleyber Torres

The SIGHAS (Syndicate of Hens Hungry for Sex), threatens a strike of fallen eggs, in protest because the roosters suffer from premature ejaculation.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – 25-year-old Gleyber Torres from Caracas has hit 81 home runs for the Yankees in five seasons. In 2019, 38, in 2018, 24. He now has seven.

The biggest slugger is, of course, Barry Bonds, 762 (Pirates and Giants). He is followed by Hank Aaron, 755 (Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves).

So why is it that when talking about home runs and home runs, we always come into contact with the history of the Yankees?

Simply because the home run hitter of remarkable history, the pioneer, who invented the drive home run, was Babe Ruth, and he lived his bigleaguer glories in the Bronx for 21 years.

And because other power figures were Yankees, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle. It’s been a home run team.

Also because Roger Maris, in the fullness of his powers, stopped at Yankee Stadium to dethrone Ruth as the single-season home run champion. The Babe had shot 60 in 1927, Maris hammered 61 in 1961.

Now, curious… Among the Yankees with 40 or more home runs in a season, there is no native of Latin America. But Gleyber Torres is a good threat, since he got those 38 in 2019.

This is the Yankee list…: Roger Maris, 61 in 1961; Babe Ruth, 60 in 1927; Ruth, 59 in 1921; Ruth, 54 in 1928; Ruth, 54 in 1920; Ruth, 49 in 1930; Ruth 47 in 1926; Ruth, 46 in 1924; Ruth 46 in 1929; Ruth, 46 in 1931; Ruth 41 in 1932; Ruth, 41 in 1923.

Mickey Mantle, 54 in 1961; Mantle, 52 in 1956; Mantle, 42 in 1958; Mantle, 40 in 1960; Alex Rodriguez, 54 in 2007; Alex, 48 in 2005; Aaron Judge, 52 in 2017; Lou Gehrig, 46 in 1931; Gehrig, 49 in 1934; Gehrig, Gehrig, 49 1936; Gehrig, 47 in 1927; Gehrig, 41 in 1930; Joe DiMaggio, 46 ​​in 1937.

Tino Martinez, 44 in 1997; Curtin Granderson, 43 in 2012; Granderson, 41 in 2011; Jason Giambi, 41 in 2003; Giambi, 41 in 2002; Reggie Jackson, 41 in 1980.

Gleyber has something to get into this group at any time.

Some coaches believe that the man from Caracas “has one of the most natural swings in the Major Leagues.

Of course, this column confirms, that when it comes to home runs, you may pay tribute to Bonds and Aaron, but in the long run, you always need to refer to Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and the rest of the gang from the historic Bronx. .

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

——————————–Español————————————-

Los jonrones Yankees y los de Gleyber Torres

El SIGHAS (Sindicato de Gallinas Hambrientas de Sexo), amenaza con una huelga de huevos caídos, en protesta porque los gallos sufren de eyaculación precoz.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El Caraqueño, Gleyber Torrees, de 25 años, ha sacado 81 jonrones para los Yankees en cinco temporadas. En en 2019, 38, en 2018, 24. Ahora lleva siete.

El jonronero mayor es, desde luego, Barry Bonds, 762 (Piratas y Gigantes). Le sigue Hank Aaron, 755 (Bravos de Milwaukee y de Atlanta).

Entonces, ¿por qué al hablar de jonrones y jonroneros, siempre entramos en contacto con la historia de los Yankees?

Simplemente, porque el jonronero de la notable historia, el pionero, quien inventó el jonrón en serie, fue Babe Ruth, y él vivió sus glorias de bigleaguer en El Bronx, durante 21 años.

Y porque otros insignes del poder fueron Yankees, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle. Ha sido un equipo de jonroneros.

También porque Roger Maris, en plenitud de sus facultades, hizo escala en Yankee Stadium para destronar a Ruth como el campeón de cuadrangulares en una temporada. El Babe había disparado 60 en 1927, Maris martilló 61 en 1961.

Ahora, curioso… Entre los Yankees con 40 y más jonrones en una temporada, no aparece ningún nativo de Latinoamérica. Pero Gleyber Torres es una buena amenaza, ya que sacó aquellos 38 en 2019.

Ésta es la lista Yankee…: Roger Maris, 61 en 1961; Babe Ruth, 60 en 1927; Ruth, 59 en 1921; Ruth, 54 en 1928; Ruth, 54 en 1920; Ruth, 49 en 1930; Ruth 47 en 1926; Ruth, 46 en 1924; Ruth 46 en 1929; Ruth, 46 en 1931; Ruth 41 en 1932; Ruth, 41 en 1923.

Mickey Mantle, 54 en 1961; Mantle, 52 en 1956; Mantle, 42 en 1958; Mantle, 40 en 1960; Alex Rodríguez, 54 en 2007; Alex, 48 en 2005; Aaron Judge, 52 en 2017; Lou Gehrig, 46 en 1931; Gehrig, 49 en 1934; Gehrig, Gehrig, 49 1936; Gehrig, 47 en 1927; Gehrig, 41 en 1930; Joe DiMaggio, 46 en 1937.

Tino Martínez, 44 en 1997; Curtin Gránderson, 43 en 2012; Gránderson, 41 en 2011; Jason Giambi, 41 en 2003; Giambi, 41 en 2002; Reggie Jackson, 41 en 1980.

Gleyber tiene con qué meterse en este grupo en cualquier momento.

Algunos coaches opinan, que el caraqueño “tiene uno de los swings más naturales de las Grandes Ligas.

Por supuesto, esta columna confirma, que cuando se trata de jonrones, es posible que se rindan honores a Bonds y a Aaron, pero a la larga, siempre es necesario referirse a Babe Ruth, a Lou Gehrig y al resto de la pandilla del histórico Bronx.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5