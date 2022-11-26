The Yankees were up by $7 billion – Los Yankees subieron en $ siete mil millones

“If the marriage were good, Father God would be married”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Simply put, the Yankees do want Aaron Judge. What they don’t want is to pay him 500 million dollars for 15 seasons… Maybe 300 million for 10 years.

They were already turned down, when they offered 230 million for eight seasons, at 28 million 750 per year, and the agents, “PSI Sports Management”, responded that they would not discuss that money. Of course, to emphasize that the offer was stingy.

Well yes, because Judge earned 19 million this year and in this world of the Major Leagues, a raise of 9 or 10 million for a player of his quality, coming out as a free agent for the first time, can be considered unimportant.

In addition, in “PSI” they have to manage the activity, as is customary when you have the player with the highest value in the market. They are toying with the possibility of the Giants and Dodgers staying interested in Judge, and thus getting as much money as possible from the Yankees.

For this reason, to save time, the agents have said that they will not sign any negotiation, until the Major League Baseball (MLB) Winter Meeting, which will be between December 4 and 7, at the “San Diego Marriot Marquís”.

Now, how many dollars can you calculate the desirability of the Yankees signing Aaron Judge?

Naturally, by signing him, the organization will go up in value, and it will go up again, if they make it to the World Series.

The Yankees were valued before the 2022 season at $7,010,000,000, seven billion more than what George Steinbrenner paid for them in 1973, 49 years ago. Yes, sir, the franchise has increased in value by seven billion!

Now, in 2021, the Yankees were worth $6.75 billion. In other words, when jumping from one year to the next, without being champions, they rose by 260 million.

As is to be expected, no other show sports team in the United States is worth seven billion.

The Dallas Cowboys (American football) were valued at 6.9 billion; the San Francisco Golden State Warriors (basketball), 6.3 billion; the New York Knicks (basketball), six billion 120 million.

After the Yankees, the only MLB teams above three billion are: Red Sox, 5,070,000,000; Dodgers, 4,890,000,000; Cubs, 4,430,000,000; Giants, 3,700,000,000.

Los Yankees subieron en $ siete mil millones

“Si el matrimonio fuera bueno, Papa Dios estaría casado”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – En pocas palabras, los Yankees sí quieren a Aaron Judge. Lo que no quieren es pagarle 500 millones de dólares por 15 temporadas… Quizá, 300 millones por 10 años.

Ya ellos fueron despreciados, cuando ofrecieron 230 millones por ocho campañas, a 28 millones 750 anuales, y los agentes, “PSI Sports Managements”, respondieron que, no discutirían alrededor de ese dinero. Por supuesto, para recalcar que la oferta era mezquina.

Pues sí, porque Judge cobró este año, 19 millones y en este mundo de las Grandes Ligas, un aumento de nueve o 10 millones para un pelotero su calidad, saliendo por primera vez como agente libre, puede ser considerado sin importancia.

Además, en “PSI” tienen que manejar la actividad, como ya es costumbre cuando se tiene al pelotero de mayor valor en el mercado. Ellos están jugueteando con la posibilidad de que Gigantes y Dodgers se mantengan interesados en Judge, y así lograr el mayor dinero posible de los Yankees.

Por eso, para ganar tiempo, los agentes han dicho que no firmarán ninguna negociación, hasta el Mítin de invierno de Major League Baseball (MLB), que será entre el cuatro y el siete de diciembre, en el ”San Diego Marriot Marquís”.

Ahora, ¿en cuántos dólares se puede calcular la conveniencia de que los Yankees firmen a Aaron Judge?

Como es de suponer, al firmarlo, la organización subirá de valor y volverá a subir, si llegan a la Serie Mundial.

Los Yankees fueron valorados antes de la temporada 2022 en 7.010.000.000 de dólares, siete mil millones más de los 10 que pagó por ellos George Steinbrenner en 1973, hace 49 años. ¡Sí, señor, la franquicia se ha revalorizado en siete mil millones!.

Ahora, en 2021, los Yankees tenían un valor de seis mil 750 millones. O sea, que al saltar de un año al otro, sin ser campeones, subieron en 260 millones.

Como es de suponer, ningún otro equipo del deporte espectáculo en Estados Unidos llega a valer siete mil millones.

Los Dallas Cowboys (fútbol americano) fueron evaluados en seis mil 900 millones; los San Francisco Golden State Warriors (basquetbol), seis mil 300 millones; los New York Knicks (basquetbol), seis mil 120 millones.

Después de los Yankees, los únicos equipos de MLB sobre los tres mil millones son: Medias Rojas, 5.070.000.000; Dodgers, 4.890.000.000; Cachorros, 4.430.000.000; Gigantes, 3.700.000.000.

