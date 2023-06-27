There are 20 batters with a 400 average – Son 20 los bateadores con 400 de promedio

“The biggest problem of the culopicosos, is not that they are illiterate, but that they think they know how to read and write”… J.V.

Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please, send me your full name and the town or city from where you write. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

José Runfola, from Mérida, Venezuela, asks: “Which hitters have finished with a 400 or more batting average in a Major League season?”

Friend Pepe: There have been 20, of which five have achieved it more than once: Roger Hornsby, 401 in 1922, 424 in 1924 and 403 in 1925… Ty Cobb, 419 in 1911, 409 in 1912 and 401 in 1922… George Sisler, 407 in 1920 and 420 in 1921; Ed Delahanty, 405 in 1894; 404 in 1895 and 410 in 1899; Jesse Burkett, 405 in 1895 and 410 in 1896.

The first with such an average in history was Fred Dunlad, in 1884, with 412; the last one has been Ted Williams, 406 in 1941.

The others: Fred Duncan, 412 in 1884; Ross Barnes, 429 in 1886; Tip O’Neill, 435 in 1887; Pete Browning, 402 in 1887; Hugh Duffy, 440 in 1894; Tuck Turner, 418 in 1894; Sam Thompson, 415 in 1894; Billy Hamilton, 403 in 1894; Hughie Jennings, 401 in 1896, Willie Keeler, 424 in 1897.

Nap Lajoie, 426 in 1901; Joe Jackson, 408 in 1911; Henry Weilmann, 403 in 1923; Bill Terry, 401 in 1930.

Nestor Zambrano, from Maracaibo, asks: “Do you require a minimum number of innings pitched for pitchers to win the Gold Glove?”

Friend Nes: No. But it does help if they use the Rawlings brand.

Silvino Piñeiro, from Ciudad Bolívar, asks: “How many perfect games and how many no-hits have been thrown in Major League Baseball?”

Amigo Silvo: In the 153 years of the Major Leagues, 218,886 games have been played, of which only 23 have been perfect, the last one, that of Félix Hernández, with the Mariners, against the Rays, 1-0, the Wednesday August 15, 2012. Now, no-hitters with someone on base, that is, no-hit, have been 318, the last by four pitchers, three of them Dominicans, Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu and Rafael Montero plus the native of Dallas, Texas, Ryan Presley. And it was the fourth game of the 2022 World Series, on November 2, Astros 5-Phillies 0.

Juan L. Bonilla, from Ensenada, asks: “Why wasn’t Vicente Romo a stellar pitcher in the Major Leagues, as he was in Mexico?”

Friend and namesake: he played little, eight seasons. He left a record of 32-33, 3.36 and 52 saves. He used it more than anything in relays.

—————Español—————

Son 20 los bateadores con 400 de promedio

“El problema mayor de los culopicosos, no es que sean analfabetas, sino que ellos creen saber leer y escribir”… J.V.

Hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

José Runfola, de Mérida, Venezuela, pregunta: “¿Cuáles bateadores han terminado con 400 o más de promedio al bate en un temporada de Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Pepe: Han sido 20, de los cuales, cinco lo han logrado más de una vez: Roger Hornsby, 401 en 1922, 424 en 1924 y 403 en 1925… Ty Cobb, 419 en 1911, 409 en 1912 y 401 en 1922… George Sisler, 407 en 1920 y 420 en 1921; Ed Delahanty, 405 en 1894; 404 en 1895 y 410 en 1899; Jesse Burkett, 405 en 1895 y 410 en 1896.

El primero con tal promedio en la historia fue Fred Dunlad, en 1884, con 412; el último ha sido Ted Williams, 406 en 1941.

Los otros: Fred Duncan, 412 en 1884; Ross Barnes, 429 en 1886; Tip O’Neill, 435 en 1887; Pete Browning, 402 en 1887; Hugh Duffy, 440 en 1894; Tuck Turner, 418 en 1894; Sam Thompson, 415 en 1894; Billy Hámilton, 403 en 1894; Hughie Jennings, 401 en 1896, Willie Keeler, 424 en 1897.

Nap Lajoie, 426 en 1901; Joe Jackson, 408 en 1911; Henry Weilmann, 403 en 1923; Bill Terry, 401 en 1930.

Nestor Zambrano, de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Exigen número mínimo de innings lanzados para que los pitchers puedan ganar El Guante de Oro?”.

Amigo Nes: No. Pero sí ayuda si usan la marca Rawlings.

Silvino Piñeiro, de Ciudad Bolívar, pregunta: “¿Cuántos juegos perfectos y cuántos no-hit se han tirado en Major League Baseball?”.

Amigo Silvo: En los 153 años de Grandes Ligas se han realizado 218 mil 886 juegos, de los cuales, apenas 23 han sido perfectos, el último, el de Félix Hernández, con los Diamondbacks, frente a los Rays, 1-0, el miércoles 15 de agosto de 2012. Ahora, juegos sin hits con alguien embasado, o sea, no-hit, han sido 318, el último por cuatro lanzadores, tres de ellos dominicanos, Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu y Rafael Montero más el nativo de Dallas, Texas, Ryan Presley. Y fue el cuarto juego de la Serie Mundial 2022, el dos de noviembre, Astros 5-Phillies 0.

Juan L. Bonilla, de Ensenada, pregunta: “¿Por qué Vicente Romo no fue en Grandes Ligas lanzador estelar, como sí lo fue en México?”.

Amigo y tocayo: Jugó poco, ocho temporadas. Dejó record de 32-33, 3.36 y 52 salvados. Lo usaron más que todo en relevos.

