There are 312 plus me who we did not vote for Vizquel – Son 312 más yo quienes no votamos por Vizquel

“If I die and I am born again, I would be a tequilero again”… Gildardo Partida, author of “Adictivo” tequila.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – QUESTION OF THE WEEK: Why has Babe Ruth never appeared in Game Night?

THE ANSWER: Because he retired on May 30, 1935, and the first game with lighting was held on May 24 of that same 1935, but at Crosley Field Cincinnati, National League, Reds 2-Phillies 1, in 10 innings. At Yankee Stadium they played at night for the first time, on May 28, 1946.

THE CULPICOSITY. The itchy ass are really itching and deeply. They have invaded my website with insults of all kinds, for the same old story, that is, because I did not vote for my friend, Omar Vizquel, for the Hall of Fame. Insults that absolutely do not insult me. But let’s see. For this year’s induction, the Major League Baseball Writers Association received 389 valid votes. Vizquel achieved 76. That is, 313 did not vote for him, that is, 312 and me. How can the itchy-cult idiots claim that I was the only one to blame for the man not being chosen? We were 313 guilty. We were 313 who believed that Omar does not deserve the niche in Cooperstown.

Oh good! and in the five years that he has been a candidate, a total of 1,598 votes have NOT been for him. The assholes also tell lies like the fact that I have written that I will not vote for Miguel Cabrera, and at the same time they proclaim the absurdity that Bob Abreu deserves Cooperstown.

“The first week of a diet is always very difficult for me. But the second week is not difficult at all, because then I am no longer on a diet”… Joey Adams.

MORE REASONS. The hot-ass will get even more angry, because I affirm today that the Diamondbacks outfielder, Corbin Carrol, is not only a notable candidate for Rookie of the Year, but also to fight for the Most Valuable title against Ronald Acuña and Luis Arráez.

Carrol is hitting a 303 average, 16 home runs, 40 RBIs, 975 on-base percentage and 591 slugging percentage.

Acuña, 327-15-46, 403 on base, 558 slugging, 31 steals in 37 attempts.

Arráez, 398-2-35, on base 445, slugging 486 a steal in three starts.

IN THE EAST. Yankees and Red Sox are not the ones vying for first place this time. The Bostonians swept the New Yorkers in a recent series, but they are last (39-35), 10 games behind the Tampa leaders (51-25); and it’s not the Yankees (40-33) who are in second place, but the Orioles (45-27). The Blue Jays fourth (40-35).

“Half of my salary is spent on food and the other half on allowances”… Joey Adams.

—————Español—————

Son 312 más yo quienes no votamos por Vizquel

“Si muero y vuelvo a nacer, tequilero volvería a ser”… Gildardo Partida, autor del tequila “Adictivo”.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LA PREGUNTA DE LA SEMANA: ¿Por qué Babe Ruth nunca apareció en juego nocturno?

LA RESPUESTA: Porque se retiró el 30 de mayo de 1935, y el primer juego con alumbrado se realizó el 24 de mayo de ese mismo 1935, pero en Crosley Field Cincinnati, Liga Nacional, Rojos 2-Phillies 1, en 10 innings. En Yankee Stadium jugaron de noche por primera vez, el 28 de mayo de 1946.

LA CULOPICOSIDAD. A los culopicosos les está picando de verdad y profundamente. Han invadido mi página web con insultos de todo tipo, por la misma vieja historia, es decir, porque no voto por mi amigo, Omar Vizquel, para el Hall de la Fama. Insultos que, absolutamente, no me insultan.

Pero vamos a ver. Para la elevación de este año, la Major League Baseball Writers Association recibió 389 votos válidos. Vizquel logró 76. Es decir, 313 no votamos por él, o sea, 312 y yo. ¿Cómo pueden los imbeciloides culopicosos afirmar que fui el único culpable de que el hombre no fuera elegido?. Fuimos culpables 313. Fuimos 313 quienes creímos que Omar no merece el nicho en Cooperstown.

¡A, bueno! y en los cinco años que lleva de candidato, un total de mil 598 votos NO han sido para él.

También dicen los culopicosos, mentiras como que yo he escrito que no votaré por Miguel Cabrera, y a la vez pregonan el absurdo de que Bob Abreu merece Cooperstown.

“La primera semana de una dieta siempre me es muy difícil. Pero la segunda semana no es nada difícil, porque entonces ya no estoy en dieta”… Joey Adams.

MÁS MOTIVOS. Se enojarán más aún los culopicosos, porque afirmo hoy que el outfielder de los Diamondbacks, Corbin Carrol, no es sólo un notable candidato a Novato del Año, sino también a pelearle el título de Más Valioso a Ronald Acuña y Luis Arráez.

Carrol va con promedio de 303, 16 jonrones, 40 impulsadas 975 porcentaje de embasado y 591 en slugging.

Acuña, 327-15-46, 403 de embasado, 558 slugging, 31 robos en 37 intentos.

Arráez, 398-2-35, embasado 445, slugging 486 un robo en tres salidas.

EN ORIENTE. Yankees y Medias Rojas no son esta vez quienes se disputan el primer lugar. Los bostonianos barrieron a los newyorquinos en reciente serie, pero son últimos (39-35), a 10 juegos de los punteros de Tampa (51-25); y no son los Yankees (40-33) quienes están en segundo lugar, sino los Orioles (45-27). Los Blue Jays cuartos (40-35).

“La mitad de mi sueldo lo gasto en alimentos y la otra mitad en dietas”… Joey Adams.

