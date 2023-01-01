There are 64 Japanese who have reached ML – Son 64 los japoneses que han llegado a ML

“At Christmas and New Years, many agree with El Canelo Álvarez…: It is better to give than to receive”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – There have been 64 Japanese players in the Major Leagues, if we include right-hander Kodai Senga, who will make his Mets debut at the start of the 2023 season.

That trade is for five seasons, through 2027, but the 29-year-old Kodai can demand a trade after the 2025 season. 44, 2.59, with an average of 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, for a total of 1,252. His club has won six Japan Series since he debuted in 2012.

Senga threw a no-hitter game, with 12 strikeouts, on September 6, against the Chiba Lotte Marines. And he will be the 14th Japanese on a Mets roster.

Now there are Japanese moves among the staff of the 30 major league teams 2023. Only 58 years ago, September 1, 1964, the first one here appeared, the pitcher, Masanori Murakami, with the Giants.

The best Japanese pitcher in the Majors has been Gideo Nomo, 1995-2008, with Dodgers, Mets, Brewers, Tigers, Red Sox, Rays, Royals. Best hitter, Ichiro Suzuki, 2001-2019, Brewers, Mariners, Yankees, Marlins.

But the most spectacular of all has turned out to be Shohei Ohtani, who since March 2018 has been in an Angelino uniform, winning games from the mound, just like with a bat in hand.

In addition to Ohtani and Senga, the starting pitchers, Yu Darvish Padres, Kenta Maeda Twins, Yusei Kikuchi Mariners, Yoshi Tsutsugo Dodgers, Kohei Arihara Rangers, are active in the Major Leagues. Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura, and Reds centerfielder Shogo Akiyama.

Japanese baseball has outdone itself so much that Major League teams win and lose with them.

A Catholic priest, a native of New York, an educator, brought baseball to Japan in 1872. And in 1934, a selection of big leaguers went to play with makeshift team from there. The Americans included Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Foxx, and Charlie Gehringer.

In 1936 they founded the Japanese League, which is now divided into two Divisions of six teams.

Major League Baseball relations with Japan are very cordial. Just like the Japanese come to play in the United States, big leaguers often go to be part of those teams.

————-Español————-

Son 64 los japoneses que han llegado a ML

“En Navidad y Año Nuevo, muchos están de acuerdo con El Canelo Álvarez…: Es mejor dar que recibir”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Han sido 64 los japoneses en las Grandes Ligas, si incluimos al lanzador derecho, Kodai Senga, quien debutará con los Mets al comenzar la temporada de este año 2023.

Esa negociación es por cinco temporadas, hasta 2027, pero Kodai, de 29 años de edad, puede exigir un cambio después de la campaña de 2025. Este pitcher ha lanzado durante 11 campañas con los Fukuoka Softbank Hawks, y dejó allá record de 87-44, 2.59, con promedio de 10.3 strikeouts por cada nueve innings, para total de mil 252. Su club ganó seis Japan Series desde que él debutó, en 2012.

Senga tiró juego sin hits, con 12 strikeout, el seis de septiembre pasado, frente a los Chiba Lotte Marines. Y será el japonés número 14 en un roster de los Mets.

Ahora hay mueve japoneses entre el personal de los 30 equipos de Grandes Ligas 2023. Hace solo 58 años, primero de septiembre de 1964, que apareció el primero aquí, el lanzador, Masanori Murakami, con los Gigantes.

El mejor pitcher japonés en las Mayores ha sido Gideo Nomo, 1995-2008, con Dodgers, Mets, Cerveceros, Tigres, Medias Rojas, Rays, Royals. El mejor al bate, Ichiro Suzuki, 2001-2019, Cerveceros, Marineros, Yankees, Marlins.

Pero el más espectacular de todos ha resultado ser Shohei Ohtani, quien desde marzo del 2018 anda uniformado de Angelino, ganando juegos desde la lomita, igual que bate en mano.

Además de Ohtani y Senga, están activos en Grandes Ligas, los pitchers abridores, Yu Darvish Padres, Kenta Maeda Twins, Yusei Kikuchi Marineros, Yoshi Tsutsugo Dodgers, Kohei Arihara Rangers. El relevista Hirokazu Sawamura Medias Rojas, y el centerfielder Shogo Akiyama Rojos.

El beisbol japonés se ha superado tanto, que los equipos de Grandes Ligas ganan y pierden con ellos.

Un sacerdote católico, nativo de Nueva York, educador, llevó el beisbol a Japón en 1872. Y en 1934, una selección de bigleaguers fue a jugar con novenas improvisadas de allá. Los estadounidenses incluían a Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Foxx y Charlie Gehringer.

En 1936 fundaron la Liga japonesa, que ahora está dividida en dos Divisiones de seis equipos.

Las relaciones de las Grandes Ligas con la pelota nipona son muy cordiales. Así como vienen japoneses a jugar en Estados Unidos, a menudo van bigleaguers a formar parte de aquellos equipos.

