There should be a Branch Rickey Day

Branch Rickey, the visionary who decided to sign Jackie Robinson - Image Credit: MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA — Today is Jackie Robinson Day in baseball. It is the day that Robinson played his first game in the major leagues for the Brooklyn Dodgers and broke the racist color barrier in baseball. You never hear the word racist in that well-used description of what barrier he broke. That needs to be said. There should also be a Branch Rickey Day. He was the visionary who decided to sign Jackie.

Rickey saw the potential of fantastic talent in the Negro Leagues and knew it was only a matter of time before there would be an influx of “Negro” players coming to the major leagues. It was a great boon for the civil rights movement and an even more enormous windfall for his Dodgers and the rest of the business of baseball to have players who would draw fans and their money to the ballparks. These players would also bring a different flair and excitement to the game. Much like what we have been seeing with the influx of so many gifted Latinos today

The Latino players, who now represent 30% of the players in the big leagues (about 232 total), are bringing a new, more exciting game to the fans in this country who love baseball. They are colorful and animated in contrast to the “Keep Your Head Down” while rounding the bases on a home run of the past.

ADOLIS GARCIA GO-AHEAD 3-RUN HOMER!! 🤠🤠🤠 📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/OQaHwrv6Pf — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2023

Latinos must thank Branch Rickey for having the guts to give Jackie Robinson the opportunity to show white America what he could do at the highest level of baseball. Rickey’s bold decision also opened the doors for Latinos to show what they could do at this level.

The Shohei Ohtani phenomenon, which has brought countless Japanese media to Los Angeles, is a sight to behold. It will bring billions of revenue to the Dodgers and all of baseball from Asia. Still, it will never get the fans who spend their money here in America the everyday thrill of watching Latinos and what they bring to the game for the other 29 cities in this country.

There should also be a Branch Rickey Day. He was the visionary who decided to sign Jackie.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports