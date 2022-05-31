There was never a first bigleaguer in history – Nunca hubo un primer bigleaguer en la historia

“Beards are sweat blotters and archives of all kinds of beverages, such as coffee and alcoholic beverages”… Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- Today Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday are Mail Days. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you write.

Leobardo Barragán, from Yauco, Puerto Rico, asks…: “How were the first radio broadcasts of baseball from the United States to Latin America possible, with the World Series, so long ago, 86 years ago, because, according to you, published, did they occur in 1936?”

Friend Leo…: There was a very special reason, which made these transmissions necessary. And it was the proximity of World War II. The President, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, decided that all of Latin America had to be kept very well informed, so he launched various formulas, including those broadcasts of the World Series, for which they used an NBC shortwave transmitter.

Any radio station or chain of radio stations could take and reproduce the signal, free of charge. Buck Canel brought from Havana, to accompany him in this work, the Cuban narrator, René (Cañitas) Cañizares.

Víctor Díaz R. de Monclova, asks…: “Who was the better shortstop, Carl Ripken, Dérek Jéter or Alex Rodríguez?”.

Victorian friend…: Dérek Jeter.

Enrique Sifontes, from Maracay, asks…: “Who was the first Major League player?”.

Amigo Quique…: It doesn’t exist, because the first Major League, the National Association, which brought together nine teams, was inaugurated in 1981 with four games, so, logically, it put 72 players into action at the same time.

That League began with teams in Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, New York, Washington, Troy, Cleveland, Fort Wayne, and Rockford.

Rodolfo Briones, from Aguas Calientes, asks…: “Do Mexicans who have played in the Major Leagues receive a pension from the Players Association?”

Friend Ruddy…: Yes, sir, just like those born anywhere else.

Danilo Rodríguez, from Puerto La Cruz, asks…: “A narrator said that the defensive players are the first baseman, the second baseman, the third baseman and the shortstop. And the pitcher and the catcher?

Friend Nilo…: And the three outfielders?!. The only one who doesn’t appear defensive is the DH. Well, this confirms how poorly prepared those who broadcast baseball today are, who should prepare for such a delicate and public end.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

