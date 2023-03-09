They bet that Ohtani will be of the Mets 2024 – Apuestan a que Ohtani será de los Mets 2024

“I had a girlfriend sick with interim fever”… Yogi Berra.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Today marks 108 years, because it happened in 1915, when the Cleveland team was named the Indians, in honor of the native, Louis Sockalexis, who was a stellar outfielder and batsman extraordinaire for that club. What was the previous name they had?

The Answer: They were the Cleveland Forest City’s and they played in the National League. I mean, for no reason they try to call them the Guardians now.

** In and around Las Vegas, betting professionals are giving three for one as Shohei Ohtani signs a 10-year contract with the Mets, starting in 2024 and for $500 million. This is reported to me by Jimmy Shapiro of www.BetOnline, ag… ** Jimmy adds that the Cubs are 5-1, the Dodgers 6-1, the Yankees 6-1, the Padres 6-1 and the Braves 10-1… They are doing well! Guys, you’re doing well!… ** Brewers outfielder Lorenso Cain, 36, announced his retirement from baseball. He was part of the 2015 and 2018 All-Star Games and of the Royals in 2015, when they won the World Series against the Mets…

“The big leaguers who cross themselves and look at Heaven with stupid faces are superstitious, they are not Catholics”… Fray Salvador de Jesús.-

**Suddenly the Dodgers lost Trea Turner, via free agent, and Gavin Lux, with an injured knee. Manager Dave Roberts seems to have wondered, “Ooh! And now, who can defend me?”, with an immediate response from Grasshopper Colorado: Mookie Betts, who will play second base for about half the season… **Obviously, CB Bucknor, 60 years old, and Cuban Angel Hernández, who has turned 62, are competing to see which of the two is the worst umpire in Major League Baseball. They are tied!…

** The Mets released the promotions schedule. Of the 61 games at City Field, they will have them 35 times, including 26 as gifts, such as the plastic replica of the stadium and five bobbleheads… ** In Cincinnati they believe they have the best third base prospect at the moment, in Christian Encarnación-Strand, 23 year old, California native. They hope to have him on the big team before the end of this year’s campaign. He has exhibited remarkable power at bat in these practices…

“Long johns are back in fashion, thanks to the effort made over the years by footballers”… La Pimpi.

—————Español—————

Apuestan a que Ohtani será de los Mets 2024

“Tuve una novia enferma de fiebre interina”… Yogi Berra.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Hoy se cumplen 108 años, porque ocurrió en 1915, cuando el equipo de Cléveland fue bautizado como los Indios, en homenaje al aborigen, Louis Sockalexis, quien fuera estelar outfielder y bateador extraordinario de ese club. ¿Cuál era el nombre anterior que tenían?

La Respuesta: Eran los Cléveland Forest Citys y jugaban en la Liga Nacional. O sea, sin razón intentan llamarlos ahora los Guardianes.

** En Las Vegas y alrededores, los profesionales de las apuestas están dando tres para cobrar uno a que Shohei Ohatani firma contrato para 10 temporadas con los Mets, a partir de 2024 y por 500 millones de dólares. Así me lo informa Jimmy Shapiro, de www.BetOnline, ag… ** Agrega Jimmy que los Cachorros están 5-1, los Dodgers 6-1, Yankees 6-1, Padres 6-1 y Bravos 10-1… ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!… ** El outfielder de los Cerveceros, Lorenso Caín, de 36 años, anunció su retiro del beisbol. Fue parte de los Juegos de Estrellas de 2015 y 2018 y de los Royals en 2015, cuando les ganaron la Serie Mundial a los Mets…

“Los bigleaguers que se santiguan y ven con caras de pendejos al Cielo, son supersticiosos, no son católicos”… Fray Salvador de Jesús.-

**De pronto los Dodgers perdieron a Trea Turner, vía agente libre, y a Gavin Lux, con una rodilla lesionada. El mánager, Dave Roberts, parece haberse preguntado, “¡Ooh! Y ahora, ¿quién podrá defenderme?”, con respuesta inmediata del Chapulín Colorado: Mookie Betts, quien jugará cerca de media temporda en segunda base… **Evidentemente, CB Bucknor, de 60 años de edad, y el cubanoo, Angel Hernández, quien ha cumplido sus 62, están en competencia a ver cuál de los dos es el peor umpire en Major League Baseball. ¡Van empatados!…

** Los Mets dieron a conocer el calendario de promociones. De los 61 juegos en City Field, las tendrán 35 veces, incluso 26 de regalos, como la réplica en plástico del estadio y cinco de bobblehead… ** En Cincinnati creen tener al major prospecto tercera base del momento, en Christian Encarnación-Strand, de 23 años, nativo de California. Esperan tenerlo en el equipo grande antes de terminar la campaña de este año. Ha exhibido notable poder al bate en estos entrenamientos…

“Regresan a la moda los calzoncillos largos, gracias al esfuerzo hecho durante años, por los futbolistas”… La Pimpi.

