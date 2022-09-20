They must demand a better presence in MLB – Deben exigir mejor presencia en MLB

The Russian gentleman, who has fought three times with Canelo Álvarez, is called Guennadi Guennadievich Golovkin. Because of that, no one can seriously pronounce his initials, G…..G…G.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow, Wednesday, will be Mail Days as usual. Please, do not forget to send your name and place where you write from.

Oscar Sanabria, from Yaritagua, asks: “Can team owners demand of their players a decent presentation, face and head, and be properly uniformed?”

Amigo Caro…: Of course they can and they should too. The Yankees do. The other owners are busy counting the billions.

Francisco Ramos, from Hermosillo, comments and asks…: “I agree with you. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., looks horrible with those braided hair painted in color, among other beauties, which unfortunately have proliferated in several players. I saw a game during which a teenager imitated the appearance of a player in his turn at bat, and the young man also with his goldilocks. How sad it is that the appearance of these players serves as an example to be followed by today’s youth! And a question: “Why the names of some Major League teams, for example, Minnesota Twins?”

Amigo Paco: The Twins are based in the twin cities of Minneapolis and St.Paul. In other places they have held contests among the fans, who have decided on the name; in some cases, team owners have set them to their liking; and journalists have also contributed, for example with the name of the Yankees.

Montreal’s Ennio Minarini says: “The protest against the commissioner, which was proposed by a reader, sounds good, but I don’t think it will be supported by the players, however, the pitcher who is already protesting, neither by the owners, nor by the Players Association. The commissioner is improving the business of baseball and that suits everyone mentioned. The commissioner is not trying to improve baseball. As the saying goes: for money the dog dances. Sad but true!”.

Carlos González, from Barquisimeto, asks: “Some day you will be able to broadcast again with the Cardenales de Lara, and what is your team in Venezuela?

Friend Chalo: I will not return to the respectable Cardenales de Lara. I narrated a single championship with them and they kicked me out. I think I was a tremendous failure. And I don’t have a favorite team in Venezuela or anywhere else.

——————————–Español——————————————

Deben exigir mejor presencia en MLB

El señor ruso, que ha peleado tres veces con el Canelo Álvarez, se llama Guennadi Guennadievich Golovkin. Por eso, nadie puede pronunciar sus iniciales seriamente, G…..G…G.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana miércoles, como de costumbre, serán Días del Correo. Por favor, no olvides enviar tu nombre y sitio desde donde escribes.

Oscar Sanabria, de Yaritagua, pregunta: “¿Pueden los dueños de equipos exigir a sus peloteros una presentación decente, de cara y cabeza y uniformarse debidamente?”.

Amigo Caro…: Por supuesto que sí pueden y también deben. Los Yankees lo hacen. Los otros propietarios están ocupados contando los multimillones.

Francisco Ramos, de Hermosillo, comenta y pregunta…: “Coincido con usted. Vladimir Guerrero hijo, se ve horrible con esas greñas trenzadas y pintadas de color, entre otras linduras, que desgraciadamente han proliferado en varios jugadores. Ví un juego durante el cual un adolescente, imitaba el aspecto de un jugador en su turno al bate, y el joven también con sus ricitos de oro. ¡Cuánta pena produce que el aspecto de estos jugadores, sirva como ejemplo a seguir por la actual juventud!. Y una pregunta: “¿Por qué los nombres de algunos equipos de Grandes Ligas, por ejemplo, Twins de Minnesota?”.

Amigo Paco: Los Twins (Mellizos) tienen como sede las ciudades mellizas de Mineápolis y St.Paul. En otros sitios han hecho concursos entre los fanáticos, quienes han decidido el nombre; en algunos casos, los propietarios de equipos los han puesto a su gusto; y también los periodistas han contribuido, por ejemplo con el nombre de los Yankees. n

Ennio Minarini, de Montreal, opina: “La protesta contra el comisionado, que propuso un lector, suena bien, pero no creo sea apoyada por los jugadores, no obstante, el lanzador que ya está protestando, ni por los dueños, ni por la Asociación de Jugadores. El comisionado está mejorando el negocio del beisbol y eso le conviene a todos los mencionados. El comisionado no está tratando de mejorar el beisbol. Como dice el dicho: por la plata baila el perro. Triste pero cierto!”.

Carlos González, de Barquisimeto, pregunta: “¿Algún día podrás volver a transmitir con los Cardenales de Lara, y cuál es tu equipo en Venezuela?

Amigo Chalo: No volveré a los respetables Cardenales de Lara. Narré con ellos un solo campeonato y me botaron. Creo que fui un tremendo fracaso. Y no tengo equipo favorito en Venezuela ni en ninguna otra parte.

