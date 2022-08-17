They no longer respect the Uniformity Rule in MLB – Ya no respetan la Regla de uniformidad en MLB

“There is no bad comedian, because the worst is ‘he makes me laugh at everyone’… Firoberta.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Just like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you wrote.

Óscar Sanabria, from Yaritagua, asks…: “Is there a rule in the Major Leagues that requires uniformity? Because managers and coaches appear without the uniform shirt, in flannels and without caps.”

Amigo Caro: The League Rules require uniformity, everyone is equal. But that is no longer respected. Players don’t show up dressed the same either.

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, from Reynosa, asks…: “Is a perfect game credited to a pitcher who makes 24 consecutive outs and a reliever ends the game with the remaining three outs in a row?”

Friend Drigo: No sir. To the opener, game won; to the reliever, saved.

Lázaro Suárez R. from Fort Lauderdale, thinks…: “Extraordinary, very good, the Chapter of your book in which you review the trip to the Sierra Maestra. He made me relive what Cuba was, with all its atmosphere and its people. Very thankful”.

Friend Laz: Glad you liked it!

Jesusita Hernández R. from Culiacán, asks…: “Why not insist on a Major League Baseball franchise for Mexico? There is no city in our country capable of supporting 81 Major League games, but what if they are distributed like this: 21 in Monterrey, 20 in Hermosillo, 20 in Mazatlán and 20 in Culiacán?

Amiga Chita…: And so we ended the Mexican Summer League and the Mexican Pacific League.

Arístides J. Camacho, from Mérida, Venezuela, asks…: “In the Major Leagues, aren’t there advisors to guide players about what to consume and what not to consume?”

Friend Aris: There are and very capable. But they secretly smuggle in the forbidden, because they think they’re Superman or Popeye.

Manuel de D. Petuán, from Hawaii, asks…: “Who was the first winning manager in the Caribbean Series and which teams won the first 12?”

Friend Manolo…: It happened in 1949, when Cuba, Puerto Rico, Panama and Venezuela played in Havana. And Fermín Guerra was champion manager, with Almendares de Cuba, undefeated in six games.

Of the first 12 Series, up to 1960, before the 10-year break, Cuba won seven, Puerto Rico four, Panama one and Venezuela none.

Beginning in 1971, Mexico and the Dominican Republic replaced Cuba and Panama in these Series.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

———————————Español———————————

Ya no respetan la Regla de uniformidad en MLB

“No hay humorista malo, porque el peor, resulta ‘el hazme reír de todo el mundo”… Firoberta.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Igual como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribiste.

Óscar Sanabria, de Yaritagua, pregunta…: “¿Hay alguna Regla en Grandes Ligas que obligue a la uniformidad?, porque mánagers y coaches aparecen sin la camisa del uniforme, en franelas y sin las gorras”.

Amigo Caro: Las Reglas de las Ligas obligan a la uniformidad, todos iguales. Pero ya no se respeta eso. Los peloteros tampoco se presentan vestidos iguales.

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, de Reynosa, pregunta…: “¿Se acredita juego perfecto a un lanzador que haga 24 outs seguidos y le termine el juego un relevista con los tres outs restantes en fila?”.

Amigo Drigo: No señor. Al abridor, juego ganado; al relevista, salvado.

Lázaro Suárez R. de Fort Lauderdale, opina…: “Extraordinario, muy bueno, el Capítulo de su libro en el cual reseña su viaje a la Sierra Maestra. Me hizo revivir lo que era Cuba, con todo su ambiente y su gente. Muy agradecido”.

Amigo Laz: ¡Qué bueno que te gustó!

Jesusita Hernández R. de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Por qué no insistir en una franquicia de Major League Baseball para México? No hay ciudad en nuestro país capaz de soportar 81 juegos de Grandes Ligas, pero, ¿qué tal si se distribuyen así: 21 en Monterrey, 20 en Hermosillo, 20 en Mazatlán y 20 en Culiacán?”.

Amiga Chita…: Y así acabamos con la Liga Mexicana de Verano y con la Liga Mexicana del Pacífico.

Arístides J. Camacho, de Mérida, Venezuela, pregunta…: “¿En Grandes Ligas no hay consejeros para guíar a los peloteros acerca de qué consumir y qué no?”.

Amigo Aris: Los hay y muy capacitados. Pero ellos se meten lo prohibido en secreto, porque creen que son Superman o Popeye.

Manuel de D. Petuán, de Hawaii, pregunta…: “¿Quién fue el primer mánager ganador en la Serie del Caribe y cuáles equipos ganaron las primeras 12?”.

Amigo Manolo…: Ocurrió en 1949, cuando en La Habana, jugaron Cuba, Puerto Rico, Panamá y Venezuela. Y fue mánager campeón Fermín Guerra, con el Almendares de Cuba, invicto en seis juegos.

De las primeras 12 Series, hasta 1960, antes del receso de 10 años, Cuba ganó siete, Puerto Rico cuatro, Panamá una y Venezuela ninguna.

A partir de 1971, México y Dominicana reemplazaron a Cuba y Panamá en estas Series.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

