They played without gloves in the National League – Jugaban sin guantes en la Liga Nacional

“I love when El Niño comes in December

poop; all year long I read the Signs of the Armpit;

and in January Los Tres Reyes Vagos arrives”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-o-

West Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send me your full name and the town or city where you are. Thank you.

Amenodoro Borges, from Caracas, asks: “Is it true that the National Association, 1871-1875, was played entirely without gloves and that the National League began, 1876, without gloves, which were not used until after 1885?”

Amigo Amo: Correct, it was in 1875, when St. Louis college catcher and outfielder Charles C. White wore open-fingered mitts, like the cyclists do today. That invention was patented 10 years later, in 1885. And it was not until the 20th century, when Albert Goodwill Spalding began to manufacture gloves to play baseball. The first Major League Baseball team, with all its players wearing gloves, was the New York Giants in 1905.

Silverio Ruíz, from Culiacán, asks: “When is it and what is the elevation to the Canadian Hall of Fame like? Because I am going this year to see that ceremony.”

Amigo Yeiyo: There will be three days of activities, starting on June 15, which will culminate with the elevation ceremony, on Saturday the 17th, for Jesse Barfield, John Olerud, Rich Harden, Joe Wiwchar, Dennis Boucher and Jacques Doucet.

You can get more information at baseball@baseballhalloffame.ca or by phone, 519-284-1838… Have a safe trip!

Nicanor Camejo, from Obregón, asks: “What was the nickname, instead of Melo, of Baldomero (Melo) Almada in Boston?”

Friend Cano: Mexican.

Carlos A. Réuteman, from Valencia, asks: “Are the pensions corresponding to those who have played in the Major Leagues subject to taxes? I have asked those who broadcast baseball on IVC, Televén and Venevisión, but since I do not praise them, they do not answer me.

Friend Chalo: And why and why did you ask them first than me? Due to the income from pensions, baseball players in the United States have the same treatment as all other citizens. That is, they must pay taxes, which depend on the amount they receive, other income they have, and how and in what their capital is invested. For example, opening sources of work leads to a decrease in those taxes to be paid.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————-

Jugaban sin guantes en la Liga Nacional

“Me encanta cuando en diciembre viene El Niño

Pupú; todo el año me leo los Signos del Sobaco;

y en enero llegan Los Tres Reyes Vagos”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-o-

West Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). Como todos los miércoles, hoy es día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás. Gracias.

Amenodoro Borges, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cierto que la National Association, 1871-1875, se jugó toda sin guantes y que la Liga Nacional comenzó, 1876, sin guantes, los cuales no fueron usados sino después de 1885?”.

Amigo Amo: Correcto, fue en 1875, cuando el cátcher y outfielder universitario de San Luis, Charles C. White usó unos guantines con los dedos al aire, como lo de los ciclistas de ahora. Ese invento lo patentaron 10 años más tarde, en 1885. Y no fue sino y en el Siglo XX, cuando Albert Goodwill Spalding comenzó a fabricar guantes para jugar al beisbol. El primer equipo de Grandes Ligas, con todos sus jugadores usando guantes, fue el de los Gigantes de Nueva York, en 1905.

Silverio Ruíz, de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Cuándo es y cómo es la elevación al Hall de la Fama de Canadá?, porque voy a ir este año, para conocer esa ceremonia”.

Amigo Yeiyo: Serán tres días de actividades, desde el 15 de junio, que culminarán con la ceremonia de elevación, el sábado 17, de Jesse Barfield, John Olerud, Rich Harden, Joe Wiwchar, Dennis Boucher y Jacques Doucet.

Puedes obtener más información a través de baseball@baseballhalloffame.ca o por teléfono, 519-284-1838… ¡Buen viaje!

Nicanor Camejo, de Obregón, pregunta: “¿Cuál era el sobre nombre, en vez de Melo, de Baldomero (Melo) Almada en Boston?”.

Amigo Cano: Meximan.

Carlos A. Réuteman, de Valencia, pregunta: “¿Están sometidas a gravámenes, las pensiones correspondientes a quienes han jugado en Grandes Ligas? Se lo he preguntado a quienes transmiten beisbol por IVC, Televén y Venevisión, pero como no los elogio, no me responden”.

Amigo Chalo: Y, ¿por qué y para qué les preguntaste a ellos primero que a mí?. Por el ingreso de pensiones los peloteros tienen en Estados Unidos igual trato que todos los demás ciudadanos. Es decir, deben pagar impuestos, los cuales dependen de la cantidad que reciban, de otros ingresos que tenga y en cómo y en qué tenga invertido su capital. Por ejemplo, abrir fuentes de trabajo lleva al descenso en esos impuestos a pagar.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

