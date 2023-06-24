They’re done with the complete games – Han terminado con los juegos completos

“I am young, but I have deep respect for the old… especially if it is bottled”… Trapichito.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – In what bombastic style have they changed the use of the bullpen?

Well, Sergio, my son, who spends his time discovering interesting numbers, has just found out that, 40 years ago, when Lee Smith was the leader in saves in the National League, with 29, the combined total of complete games of the two Leagues, it was 745. Last year that barely reached 36, which is the fewest number in the 153 years that have been in the Major Leagues, except for the 29 in the 2020 season, cut by the pandemic.

The total number of games scheduled annually by the two Leagues is 2,430, 81 for each of the 30 teams.

The last time they reached 100 or more completed games was in 2015, when 104 were registered. And 200 in 2023, when there were 209.

Since 1978, they do not reach a thousand complete. That year there were 1,034.

The all-time leader in complete games is Cy Young, 749, a current record since 1911. Young won 511 times with 315 losses and a 2.63 ERA.

Pud Galvin, second, in laboring the entire nine innings journey, collected 646, up to 1892. His final numbers: 365-310-2.85.

On the complete game list, Tom Seaver is number 101, with 231, a mark he set in 1986. He won 311, lost 205 and put together a 2.86 ERA.

But Justin Verlánder, in 18 seasons, has thrown only 26 complete ones, out of 491 that he has started. 246-137-3.26.

In the midst of these changes in the use of the bullpen, one of the infamous Commissioner’s Rules, Rob Manfred, has emerged, which requires all relievers to throw to no fewer than three batters, except in cases of injury.

Today, from the Academies, they prepare starting pitchers for five, maximum six innings. Before, pitching the game to its end was pride.

Now, it is even the case that a no hit no run is operated by four pitchers, as happened with the fourth game of the last World Series, on November 2.

A committee of the Astros, made up of four, the Dominicans, Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu and Rafael Montero, plus the American, Ryan Presley, threw the jewel against the Phillies and the final was 5-0.

Engineer Alejo Peralta with his Mexico City Tigers, was a forerunner of bullpen modifications, when he used three pitchers per game four decades ago. But the results were not as he expected.









—————Español—————

Han terminado con los juegos completos

“Soy joven, pero siento profundo respeto por lo viejo… especialmente si está embotellado”… Trapichito.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¿Con cuán rimbombante estilo han cambiado el uso del bullpén?

Pues, Sergio, mi hijo, quien se lo pasa descubriendo interesantes números, acaba de encontrar que, hace 40 años, cuando Lee Smith fue líder en salvados de la Liga Nacional, con 29, el total de juegos completos sumados de las dos Ligas, fue de 745. El año pasado eso apenas llegó a 36, lo que es el menor número en los 153 años que van de Grandes Ligas, excepto los 29 de la temporada 2020, recortada por la pandemia.

El total de juegos programados anualmente por las dos Ligas es de dos mil 430, 81 por cada uno de los 30 equipos.

La última vez que llegaron a 100 o más labores completas, fue en 2015, cuando se registraron 104. Y 200 en 2023, cuando fueron 209.

Desde 1978, no llegan a mil completos. Ese año fueron fueron mil 34.

El líder de todos los tiempos en juegos completos es Cy Young, 749, record vigente desde 1911. Young ganó 511 veces con, 315 derrotas, y efectividad de 2.63.

Pud Galvin, segundo, en labores de todo el recorrido, coleccionó 646, hasta 1892. Sus números finales: 365-310-2.85.

En la lista de los juegos completos, Tom Seaver es el número 101, con 231, marca que dejó en 1986. Ganó 311, perdió 205 y armó efectividad de 2.86.

Pero Justin Verlánder, en 18 temporadas, ha tirado sólo 26 completos, de 491 que ha abierto. 246-137-3.26.

En medio de estos cambios en el uso del bullpén, ha surgido una de las atrabiliarias Reglas del comisionado, Rob Manfred, la cual obliga a todo relevista a tirarle a no menos de tres bateadores, excepto en casos de lesionados.

Hoy día, desde las Academias, preparan a los pitchers abridores para cinco, máximo seis innings. Antes, lanzar el juego hasta su final era un orgullo.

Ahora, hasta se da el caso de que un no hit no run es operado por cuatro lanzadores, como ocurrió con el cuarto juego de la Serie Mundial pasada, el dos de noviembre.

Un comité de los Astros, integrado por cuatro, los dominicanos, Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu y Rafael Montero, más el estadounidense, Ryan Presley, tiraron la joya, frente a los Phillies y el final fue de 5-0.

El ingeniero Alejo Peralta con sus Tigres de Ciudad de México, fue precursor de las modificaciones del bullpén, cuando utilizó, hace cuatro décadas, tres pitchers por juego. Pero los resultados no fueron como él los esperaba.







