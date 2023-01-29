This is how the fortune of Ronald Acuña goes – Así va la fortuna de Ronald Acuña

“Ronald Acuña, what for”? the Sharks ask themselves”… Joselo Padrón.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE)

Inquisitive Reader

Anselmo Echezuría, from Caracas, reports: “I have dedicated myself to finding out Ronald Acuña’s income, and, without counting what he has earned and earns from trinkets, souvenirs, advertising and related items, he has received $22,105,000. Now, he will collect 17 million more annually until 2028.

“Nothing more dangerous than an illiterate loaded with dollars. If you don’t believe it, ask us Sharks fans.”

Historical Anniversaries

122nd Anniversary yesterday, of the founding of the American League, with Orioles, Senators, Athletics, Red Sox, Indians, Tigers, Brewers, White Sox.

And today marks the 65th anniversary that half a mile from his home in Glen Cove, New York, Roy Campanella, asleep at the wheel, crashed his car into a telephone pole. He suffered injuries that paralyzed him for life. He died 35 years later, on June 26, 1993, at the age of 71, due to heart disease.

The Trucks Start

Gone are the days when huge closed-load trucks left Major League Baseball stadiums for Arizona and Florida. They carry what is necessary for training. Around January 30 is when these vehicles start, which are the first notable detail that the voice of play ball is near in a new season.

For this reason, teams like the Mets make the matter an event, a show. Tomorrow, Monday, in Flushing, the county where Citi Field is located, will be a holiday to see off the travelers heading to Port St. Lucie. They will roll over 1,880 kilometers of highways, for about 30 hours.

Mets Secure Their 2B

Meanwhile, the Mets are busy accommodating the multimillion-dollar roster. They avoided arbitration by signing second baseman Jeff McNeil, 31, in April to a four-year deal for $50 million. The team reserved an option for one more year, for 13 million 750 thousand.

Super Millions Mets

Adding McNeil, the Mets have committed to a few million for 2023. Look: Justin Verlander will be paid $43 million, the same amount as Max Scherzer; to Francisco Lindor, 34 million 100 thousand; to Edwin Díaz, 21 million 250 thousand; to Starling Marte, 20 million 750 thousand; to Brandon Nimmo, 20 million 500 thousand; to Kodai Senga, 15 million; José Quintana 13 million; and to Tomás Nido, two million 100 thousand.

—————Español—————

Así va la fortuna de Ronald Acuña

“Ronald Acuña, ¿para qué”? se preguntan los Tiburones”… Joselo Padrón.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE)

Lector averiguador

Anselmo Echezuría, de Caracas, informa: “Me he dedicado a averiguar los ingresos de Ronald Acuña, y, sin contar lo que ha ganado y gana por barajitas, souvenirs, publicidad y anexas, ha recibido, 22 millones 105 mil dólares. Ahora, cobrará 17 millones anuales más hasta 2028.

“Nada más peligroso que un iletrado cargado de dólares. Si no lo creen, pregúntenos a nosotros, los fanáticos de los Tiburones”.

Aniversarios históricos

Aniversario 122 ayer, de la fundación de la Liga Americana, con Orioles, Senadores, Atléticos, Medias Rojas, Indios, Tigres, Cerveceros, Medias Blancas.

Y hoy se cumplen 65 años que a media milla de su casa, en Glen Cove, New York, Roy Campanella, dormido al volante, chocó contra un poste telefónico su automóvil. Sufrió lesiones que lo paralizaron de por vida. Murió 35 años después, el 26 de junio de 1993, a los 71 años de edad, por males del corazón.

Arrancan los camiones

Llegaron los días cuando los enormes camiones de carga cerrada, parten desde los estadios de Grandes Ligas con rumbo a Arizona y Florida. Llevan lo necesario para los entrenamientos. Alrededor del 30 de enero es cuando arrancan estos vehículos que son el primer detalle notable de que está cerca la voz de play ball en una nueva temporada.

Por eso, equipos como los Mets hacen del asunto un acontecimiento, un espectáculo. Mañana lunes, en Flushing, el Condado donde está Citi Field, va ser día de fiesta para despedir a los viajeros que se dirigen hacia Port St. Lucie. Rodarán sobre mil 880 kilómetros de autopistas, durante unas 30 horas.

Mets aseguran su 2B

Entre tanto, los Mets se ocupan de acomodar el multimillonario róster. Evitaron el arbitraje al firmar al segunda base, Jeff McNeil, 31 años en abril, para cuatro temporadas, por 50 millones de dólares. El equipo se reservó una opción por un año más, por 13 millones 750 mil.

Supermillones Mets

Agregando a McNeil, los Mets se han comprometido por unos cuantos millones para este 2023. Miren: a Justin Verlánder le pagarán 43 millones, igual cantidad que a Max Scherzer; a Francisco Lindor, 34 millones 100 mil; a Edwin Díaz, 21 millones 250 mil; a Starling Marte, 20 millones 750 mil; a Brandon Nimmo, 20 millones 500 mil; a Kodai Senga, 15 millones; José Quintana 13 millones; y a Tomás Nido, dos millones 100 mil.

